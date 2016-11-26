menu

Readers: Remembering Terry Dodd With Comments, Celebration of Life

Readers: Appreciate Street Art While You Can — One Day It Will Be Blacked Out


Readers: Remembering Terry Dodd With Comments, Celebration of Life

Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 8:12 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Terry Dodd, a theater man for all season.
Terry Dodd, a theater man for all season.
Betsy Grisard on Terry Dodd Facebook page
Terry Dodd, a fixture on Denver's theater scene for decades, passed away in October; he will be remembered with a celebration of his life at 6 p.m. Monday, November 29, at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. Juliet Wittman, Westword's longtime theater critic, not only wrote about his productions — she'd also worked with him as an actor back in the mid-'70s, which she recounted in her remembrance of Terry Dodd. That piece inspired more memories. Says Kathy Murphy:


Thank you for writing such a lovely tribute. He was a wonderful man and had such a kind and loving spirit. His respect for everyone he worked with and his quiet calm will always be remembered. He was such a beautiful soul.

Adds Tricia: 

Thank you for you touching tribute to a friend. I already miss my dear friend. I picked up my phone to call him Saturday night to ask him to come see a show with me when I remembered... I'm so grateful for a friendship of nearly thirty years and an increased appreciation of the sunsets, sunrises and moonrises Terry so loved.

Find out more about the celebration of Terry Dodd's life on Terry Dodd's Facebook page.

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
6901 Wadsworth Blvd.
Arvada, CO 80003

720-898-7200

www.arvadacenter.org

Remind Me Later >