Professional Unicorn Reba Nelson Spotted at the 1up Colfax

One night at the 1up Colfax, we ran into a self-described "professional unicorn": Texas native Reba Nelson, who likes to visit friends in Colorado several times a year. She caught our eye with her psychedelic Lisa Frank fashion sense; she describes her style as "joyful, fearless and fun." We chatted with Nelson to learn more.
Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style?
Reba Nelson: I have a very creative group of friends, and we all inspire each other. We have our unique styles but gravitate to the same vibes, colors and so forth.
What inspired this particular outfit?
I was in town to see the band Ween, so that was the inspiration. My dress is a find from Dolls Kill website; all my jewelry is made by my friend Taryn, aka Trixy Starr; and my friend Amy made my shades."
What is your profession?
I work in corporate America sales, but I like being a professional unicorn better.
What is your favorite color?
Anything iridescent.
What is your favorite accessory?
My Trixy Starr moon earrings; they go with everything I own.
What is your favorite film?
Dazed and Confused.
What is your favorite song of the moment?
I'm not really a top 40 kind of person. I listen to a lot of Grateful Dead, yacht rock and ’90s hip-hop.
What is your style mantra, or something you tell yourself while getting dressed?
Don't be afraid to sparkle and spread joy. I think of the quote by Coco Chanel: "Before leaving the house, a lady should stop, look in the mirror, and remove one piece of jewelry." But I believe you should add one piece of jewelry!
Where do you shop?
Free people, Dolls Kill, Trixy Starr, Together California, the Rack. Oh, and my newest obsession is Coquetry Clothing: tons of fabrics, and you can customize anything, and it's made in the USA.
Like Nelson, always be fearless and fun with your style, Denver.
