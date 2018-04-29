Reader: Nothing Wrong With Riding to Red Rocks

It's going to be a beautiful day in Denver. Why not get outside, get on a bike, and take one of the "Best Hill Climbs Near Denver for Road Bikers," a list that Chris Walker just suggested?
Well, John has one reason:
These are great rides and I have loved doing them all; unfortunately, too many close calls with distracted drivers have led me away from road biking. I'll take my chances mountain biking and wrecking on rocks than sharing the road with folks these days.
Responds Jesse:
Nothing wrong with Red Rocks and then maybe up to the shrine.
And if you do make it to Red Rocks, there's a special treat in store this Sunday. Suggests Rachel:
Go wook it out with the drum circle?
As Riley Cowing reported in "A Drum Circle Has Been Taking Over the Red Rocks Stage," the drummers who participate in the four-year-old Denver Drum and Dance’s weekly drum circle typically gather at Denver Art Society on Sunday evenings. But all this month, they've been spending Sunday afternoons drumming on the Red Rocks Amphitheatre stage.
And they'll be back there today from 1 to 4 p.m., providing an entertaining break for any riders who happen this way.
What are you doing this sunny Sunday? Heading to Red Rocks? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.
