The 48 Hour Summit Brings Socially Engaged Art to RedLine

“In order to be a strong ecosystem where artists can thrive, we have to have a healthy amount of cross-pollination” says Libby Barbee, Arts in Society and Programming manager at RedLine. It’s that aim, along with a vested interest in socially- and community-engaged art, that anchors the 48 Hours Summit, a free and open-to-the-public August 11-12 series of talks, workshops, and visual and performance art related to the gallery's annual theme: (dis)place.

This is RedLine’s third 48 Hours Summit. After its first, thrown-together iteration, the nonprofit recognized that the gathering of artists around art that addressed local issues filled a void in the gallery world. Now, Barbee expects between 150 and two hundred attendees to drop by to see the accompanying Land Trust exhibit, engage with performance and interactive exhibits and attend workshops for artists and art advocates alike.

RedLine landed on the theme (dis)place prior to the Ghost Ship fire and the closure of Denver DIY venues Rhinoceropolis and Glob, but those events made the issue even more salient to local artists. “It’s a topic that comes up in every single meeting that I have these days,” says Barbee. The current political climate has also added urgency to creating art with a social message. “Are we whittling away our time in our studio while the world is falling apart?” asks Barbee, voicing the sentiments of many artists she’s spoken with.