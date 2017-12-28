Naked Yoga Streaks Into Denver

Ashley Kelly, better known as Yogi Roo, is now teaching nude yoga classes at Release Studio.

When it comes to teaching yoga, Denver studios know how to mix it up. Local breweries hold monthly yoga classes complete with complimentary post-session libations. Students can downward dog to upbeat tunes at classes like “Namas-Bey” and “Rihann-Asana” guided by Kady Lafferty of Big Booty Yoga. Even 420 enthusiasts can find their inner peace with pot-friendly yoga classes. But for those who want to truly lay it on the mat – bare butt and all – there's now nude yoga at Release Studio.

Known for pushing boundaries, Release Studio, in the Art District on Santa Fe, offers everything from introductory and advanced levels of yoga to Dope Yoga (dopamine, that is) accompanied by DJs. Even sexy workout time is on the roster, which includes pole dancing and burlesque classes.