Reviewed: Arvada's Looking Back, Three Shows Closing This Weekend and More

This is a good weekend to get out and see art, with some of this year's big shows nearing the end of their run. Keep reading for capsule reviews of current exhibits in metro Denver.

Closing this weekend:

Emilio Lobato and Virgil Ortiz, "Ortiz/Lobato 5," mixed media on paper, 33" x 33". William Havu Gallery

Emilio Lobato & Virgil Ortiz; Jeff Kahm. In northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, three distinctive aesthetic approaches became intertwined – Native American, Latino and European-American – as seen in the duet on the main level of William Havu Gallery, along with a solo on the mezzanine. The star attraction is Evolution: Emilio Lobato & Virgil Ortiz, which not only includes the efforts of each of these well-known artists, but also a half-dozen works on paper and a remarkable pair of ceramic sculptures that they did collaboratively. Most of the Lobatos are signature pieces employing colors and concepts associated with the Latino heritage of the San Luis Valley. Ortiz also uses his culture as the basis for his art, but in his case it’s the Cochiti Pueblo, where he grew up; his specialty is fresh takes on traditional Cochiti ceramics. The cultural exchanges continue upstairs with Jeff Kahm, a single-artist show made up of vaporous paintings that recall both geometric abstraction and Native American weavings (the artist is a Plains Cree living in New Mexico). Through October 8 at William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee Street, 303-893-2360, williamhavugallery.com. Read the full review.

Drawings from Mark Brasuell's "Self Portrait" series. Mark Brasuell

Mark Brasuell. For Blood, his latest solo at Spark, Denver artist Mark Brasuell has created a group of paintings on Dura-Lar sheets along with a distinctly different set of pastel-on-paper drawings. All of the works, regardless of medium, have to do with the human body, but Brasuell does not depict the figure, per se, as his style is abstract; instead he uses his struggles with liver disease — he had a liver transplant – as the inspiration for them. Brasuell has described his method as a kind of dance, one in which he moves over sheets of Dura-Lar that have been laid on the floor, applying paint to the sheets and then strategically pouring water on them to move the still-wet pigments so they wind up where he wants them. When he’s satisfied with the composition, he stops and allows the paint to set up on the plastic. The resulting paintings feature big slashing marks of color, with most having a single predominating shade such as a rich blue or a lurid red. The pastel-on-paper drawings incorporate semi-representational images, like a human spine or profile, but in their entirety, they are abstract, like the paintings. Through October 9 at Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-889-2200, sparkgallery.com. Read the full review of Blood: New Work by Mark Brasuell.

Sarah McKenzie, “Still," oil and acrylic on canvas. Nico Toutenhoofd, courtesy David B. Smith Gallery

Sarah McKenzie. Boulder-based painter Sarah McKenzie is the subject of a handsome solo at David B. Smith Gallery called Sarah McKenzie: White Walls. The title refers to the traditional exhibition spaces in galleries and museums — typically a set of white walls on which art is hung – and in this show, McKenzie depicts these spaces in her signature representational style. In digital reproductions of her paintings, they appear to be photorealist, but in person they don’t give that impression at all. That’s because they are so painterly in places. McKenzie's use of different painting methods for different parts of the depictions lends these works an unexpected abstract quality. Another element that introduces abstraction into her otherwise representational work is the pronounced constructivism of her compositions: essentially straight lines in elaborate relationships that communicate, through perspective, the rendered spaces. McKenzie arrives at the precise place to put each line via mathematical calculations that allow her to scale up the images from the small, original photographs to the large, completed paintings. Through October 8 at David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 A Wazee Street, 303-893-4234, davidbsmithgallery.com. Read the full review of Sarah McKenzie: White Walls.

Keep reading for capsule review of more shows in metro Denver.

"Un Vestido Para la Ñusta (A Dress for the Ñusta)," by Ana Maria Hernando, installation view. Jeff Wells, © CU Art Museum, University of Colorado Boulder

Ana Maria Hernando: We Have Flowers: Noted Colorado artist Ana Maria Hernando is the subject of a large, multi-part solo titled We Have Flowers at the CU Art Museum on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. Hernando was born and raised in Argentina, and though she’s lived in this country for thirty years, more than twenty of those in Boulder, she maintains close ties to South America, which is clearly revealed in her installations, including those in this show. In the title piece, Hernando employs small flower-shaped doilies made by cloistered nuns in Argentina, arranging them on the wall into a large flower shape surrounded by smaller elements. In another, “A Dress for La Ñusta,” crocheted petticoats made by indigenous women in Peru take the form of a mountain. Hernando supplements these custom-made needleworks with acrylic circles that she cast herself and sometimes encase pieces of cloth; these circles are spread across the floor, extending the dimensions of the installations, which are further enhanced by Hernando's black-on-black paintings of flowers. Through October 22 at the CU Art Museum, 1085 18th Street, Boulder, 303-492-8300, colorado.edu. Read the complete Ana Maria Hernando review.

“Family,” by Carley Warren, cedar and poplar, pine dowels. Wes Magyar

Looking Back: 40 Years/40 Artists. On July 4, 1976, the ribbon was cut on an elegant and austere complex of orange-colored brick – the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities — making this year the institution’s fortieth. Various events are keyed to a celebration of the anniversary, including the main exhibit in the lower-level galleries: Looking Back: 40 Years/40 Artists, which was put together by exhibition manager Collin Parson and briefly surveys what’s been presented at the center since it opened. At the start, there’s a compelling exhibition timeline revealing themes that have informed the shows going back to the beginning: The Arvada Center has paid attention to women artists, Latino artists, ceramics artists and, most of all, Colorado artists. Parson decided to celebrate the center’s history by highlighting Colorado artists who had previously shown there; the result is a who’s who of local contemporary art that's not to be missed. Through November 13 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Looking Back .

Ongoing:

Audacious. Last summer, Rebecca Hart took the rudder of the Denver Art Museum’s Modern and Contemporary department, and Audacious: Contemporary Artists Speak Out, in the main galleries on the third level of the DAM’s Hamilton Building, is her debut effort. Although Audacious is meant to showcase objects from the DAM’s permanent collection, this particular assortment has been heavily salted with pieces from the private holdings of Kent and Vicki Logan. The largesse of other important donors is included, too, but to a lesser extent. Among the standouts are several works by American artists such as Philip Guston, Robert Colescott, David Hammons, Barbara Kruger, Brian Alfred and Ben Jackel. There’s also a big European presence, especially among the YBA (Young British Artists), who are now, alas, not so young. First among these is Damien Hirst’s “Do you know what I like about you?,” from 1994. Chinese art likewise plays a large role in Audacious, and there are even some Colorado artists included, among them Tony Ortega, Jack Balas and Viviane Le Courtois. Through February 26, 2017, at the Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.

Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie. It might seem like a stretch for Darrin Alfred, the Denver Art Museum’s curator of architecture, design and graphics, to come up with something relevant to dance, the museum’s theme this summer; after all, his specialties are defined by their static quality, while dance is about movement. But Alfred did, with the clever Performance on Paper: The Posters of Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie. Even more interesting is a connection that the show has to a different topic — that of Western art, with Alfred mounting the show in the Western American galleries. Dance posters are one of several categories of arts posters included, but the connecting thread is there. Designers Risbeck and Sorbie separately created remarkable bodies of posters, printed over many decades. And while it’s hard to make specific stylistic observations about either designer, some general ones can be made; for instance, both juxtapose eye-catching imagery with text blocks. Posters are easy to like, which is their mandate – but these are especially appealing, because they were done by world-renowned Colorado artists. Through January 8, 2017, at the DAM, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org. Read the full review of the Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie show.

Unbound: Sculpture in the Field. Since the Arvada Center sits on a very large site, exhibitions manager Collin Parson and assistant curator Kristin Bueb decided to use a small part of it as a xeric sculpture garden. Parson and Bueb invited Cynthia Madden Leitner, of the Museum of Outdoor Arts in Englewood, to partner with the Center in the effort. The MOA has made a specialty of placing large pieces of sculpture in various spots around metro Denver, and that technical expertise was very desirable. The group put together a list of sculptors they wanted to include, and the final roster of fifteen artists was established, with most being represented by two pieces. The participating artists, all of whom live in Colorado and work in abstraction or conceptual abstraction, are Vanessa Clarke, Emmett Culligan, John Ferguson, Erick Johnson, Andy Libertone, Nancy Lovendahl, Robert Mangold, Patrick Marold, David Mazza, Andy Miller, Charles Parson, Carl Reed, Joe Riché, Kevin Robb and Bill Vielehr. Extended through March 2017 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, 720-898­7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the Unbound review here.

