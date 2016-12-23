Reviewed: Clark Richert at Gildar, Nine More Art Shows to See Now!

Installation view of Close Packed Structures: Works by Clark Richert. Wes Magyar

Take a break from shopping and celebrating this weekend to see some art. Start on South Broadway, where the show by contemporary master Clark Richert ends on December 23 at Gildar Gallery. Keep reading for capsule reviews of ten exhibits around town, in the order that they're closing.

"Central Core Cube," by Clark Richert. Wes Magyar

Clark Richert. The solo Close Packed Structures: Works by Clark Richert, at Gildar Gallery, comprises mostly newer pieces alongside a couple of earlier ones, all of them furthering Richert's long-established aesthetic goals. The comparison between the relatively recent compositions and those older works reveals that while Richert is still essentially following the path he started out on in the ’60s — creating compositions using patterns — he’s also gotten more relaxed about it. In “Rhombic Inversion,” from 1980, Richert set varied patterns of lines on top of a dark-colored ground. An ordinary grid and an irregular one suggest three-dimensionality, as does a rhythm of little squares, with the placement of every mark predetermined using mathematical formulas. The newer paintings are much freer in execution. In “Central Core Cube” for instance, although the overriding grid pattern is tightly done, Richert has filled in the geometric forms in a very painterly way. Works on paper with digitally derived patterns in inkjet are crisp and mechanistic, more like the older work. Through December 23 at Gildar Gallery, 82 South Broadway, 303-993-4474, gildargallery.com. Read the full review of Close Packed Structures .

Installation view of Ashley Eliza Williams: Convergence at Goodwin Fine Art. Wes Magyar

Ashley Eliza Williams and Barbara Takenaga. The elegant show up front at Goodwin Fine Art, Ashley Eliza Williams: Convergence, is made up of ethereal works depicting an imaginary idealized world. Williams employs hyperrealist renditions of recognizable subjects in nature as the components of her compositions; in the past, it’s been rocks and clouds and she has turned to spheres for this series, created during her residency at Anderson Ranch Arts Center earlier this year. Focusing on spheres lends the paintings an abstract — or at least graphic — presence that’s subtly at odds with the realistic approach she is actually taking. Gallery director Tina Goodwin has paired the Williams outing with a small sampling of prints featured in Barbara Takenaga: Lithographs ensconced in the back. These Takenaga prints were done utilizing multiple techniques and were expertly pulled by Bud Shark at Shark’s Ink in Lyons. Takenaga composes complex patterns out of small colored dots and lines, arranged in bands; the resulting compositions are nearly psychedelic. Through December 31 at Goodwin Fine Art, 1255 Delaware Street, 303-573-1255, goodwinfineart.com. Read the review of Ashley Eliza Williams: Convergence and Barbara Takenaga: Lithographs.

Work by Jonathan Hils and Sabin Aell. Abbey Arlt

Juxtaposed. This group show at Walker Fine Art presents an unusual mix of styles: It includes a fairly cogent collection of abstract pieces by five artists, with the work of a lone contemporary realist improbably set in their midst. The show begins with two abstract installations by Sabin Aell; these are visually linked to a second abstract section in the back via sculptures by Jonathan Hils that are scattered throughout the gallery. In these works, Hils creates organic shapes made of meshes of welded rods. In the back, Heather Patterson is represented by panels covered in shapes evoking flowers and accented by lines suggesting three-dimensionality. Adjacent are a quartet of Angela Beloian’s distinctive mixed-media works, some incorporating antique dress fabric. Rounding out this section are loosely constructivist abstracts by Brigan Gresh. Back in the gallery's main space, Mark Penner-Howell – the aforementioned contemporary realist — is the subject of a bona fide solo that includes eight major paintings. With all of the other artists working in abstraction, it’s apparently Penner-Howell’s job to put the “juxtapose” in Juxtaposed. Through January 7 at Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com. Read the full Juxtaposed review here.

"It's only working 'til it isn't," by Jonathan Saiz. Wes Magyar

Jonathan Saiz. The Jonathan Saiz exhibit at Leon Gallery, The Deep End, is processional and begins with a wall installation that wraps around two sides of the entry space. Called “The Database,” it pretty much lays out Saiz’s intentions for the show, which is to embrace a dystopian view of the world. On the short wall to the left, Saiz has written his thoughts directly on the wall, and as you read them, dark meanings begin to emerge. On the adjacent wall, he's created a grid that’s mostly lined up horizontally and vertically except where it disintegrates at the bottom left and connects to that initial wall. The grid is made up of hundreds of tiny oil-on-wood paintings, each encased in its own ready-made clear-plastic case. These little paintings represent the main thrust of the show. According to Saiz, the minuscule works signify a kind of purging of visual ideas that have been kicking around in his mind for years. The clear showstopper is the monumental “It’s only working ’til it isn’t,” which comprises thousands of the small paintings and tells the story of the end of the world. Through January 8 at Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue, 303-832-1599, leongallery.com. Read the full review of The Deep End.

