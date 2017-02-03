Reviewed: Five Art Shows to See Right Now in Denver

"Root-of-Jesse," by Terry Maker. Chris Rogers/Twilight Productions

Denver museums and galleries are full of shows worth seeing. Here are five to catch right now.

Terry Maker. Curator Simon Zalkind organized Terry Maker: Time Release, in which he showcases a body of the artist’s most recent efforts, supplemented by older pieces that anticipated them. It’s on view at the Fulginiti Pavilion at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. Though small, the Fulginiti has a big job: to bridge the sciences, which are predominant there, and the arts, which are mostly neglected. At first the show seems to have a carnival atmosphere, filled with neo-pop pieces in bright colors. The apparent subject is medication, with renditions of capsules incorporated in many, and pill bottles, prescriptions, side-effect warnings and other pharmaceutical detritus used. Several have biblical titles, which would seem to indicate – in light of the drug references — an ironic conceptual underpinning: “Religion is the opium of the people” and all that. But according to Maker, nothing could be further from the truth. For her, medicine and religion are bound together by their shared healing qualities, and both are important to her personally. Thus these works celebrate medicine and faith, despite the mirth. Through February 16 at the Fulginiti Pavilion, 13080 East 19th Avenue, Aurora, 303-724-3994, ucdenver.edu. Read the review of Terry Maker: Time Release.

"In Night,” by Dylan Gebbia-Richards, wax on panel; "Corduroy 2, The tide is high (and rising) 4" and "Corduroy 5," by Chris Oatey, carbon on paper. Wes Magyar

Oatey & Gebbia-Richards; Fodness. In this pairing at David B. Smith Gallery, there is an extremely rough mix of two distinct sensibilities: Chris Oatey creates small, delicately rendered patterns, while Dylan Gebbia-Richards makes large, boldly colored all-over abstractions. The two very different approaches do have a few things in common; most notably, both represent non-objective compositions. Oatey uses an unusual method: He draws on paper with a sheet of carbon paper underneath so that the carbon transfers marks onto the bottom paper. Gebbia-Richards also employs an unusual method: He uses colored waxes applied with an industrial blower, building up the wax in coats and forming tiny repeated spires that come up high off the surfaces. A separate show in the experimental space, titled Donald Fodness: Duets, displays a funky mash-up of abstraction, surrealism, pop and kitsch. Fodness’s interest in merging lowbrow and highbrow aesthetics works well here. Through February 18 at David B. Smith Gallery, 1543A Wazee Street, 303-893-4234, davidbsmithgallery.com. Read the review of these two shows at David B. Smith.

Brandon Reese sculptures and Roland Bernier paintings at Walker Fine Art. Dawnelle Reese

Amalgamated Contemplation. The five artists included in this group show are mostly exploring abstraction, with a few of them taking a conceptual route to do so. Filling the entry space and spilling out through the rest of the gallery are Brandon Reese’s rustic sculptures in the form of lattice constructions and stacked totems. Reese’s three-dimensional creations couldn’t be more different from Roland Bernier’s paintings, but they look great together anyway. Among Bernier's better-known word-based works, there are also three of his spectacular all-over abstractions from the 1990s. These pieces are all-over compositions covered with marks that suggest graffiti tagging. Reese and Bernier are the stars of this show, but the three others taking part also make strong showings. There are Ben Strawn’s airy abstractions, some incorporating wire “drawings” rising off their surfaces. In the back are a group of aerial photos by Angela Beloian covered with web-like digital drawings in white; adjacent to these are sparely composed and intimately scaled abstract monoprints by Kellie Cannon. Through March 4 at Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com. Read the review of Amalgamated Contemplation .

"Underneath It All," by Kate Petley, acrylic and archival ink on canvas. Courtesy Robischon Gallery

Westfall, et al. What seems like a major group show at Robischon Gallery is actually a set of eight interlocking solos. The first is Stephen Westfall, which starts the festivities with a bang: His fifteen-by-fifty-foot harlequin-patterned mural “Canterbury” dominates the front space. Don Voisine picks up seamlessly where the Westfalls leave off. Voisine orchestrates flat color planes with hard edges into an imagined three-dimensional space. In the viewing room, Lloyd Martin features architectonic compositions built with horizontal bars. The paintings in Deborah Zlotsky resonate with the Martins, sharing certain broad stylistic attributes, while in the adjacent space, Kate Petley takes the walls with her updated color-field abstraction, notably the magisterial “One Day.” The initial draw to the back is Jason Karolak, as Karolak's large, distinctively colored and graphically robust “Untitled (P-1518)” can be seen from the other end of the gallery. Opposite are a group of expressionist paintings in Marcelyn McNeil. Finally, Wendi Harford includes just two paintings in an alcove, but they are so tall they make for a strong outing anyway. Through March 4 at Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com. Read the review of all eight shows.

Carroll Dunham, "Shootist," 2000. Denver Art Museum

Audacious. Last summer, Rebecca Hart took the rudder of the Denver Art Museum’s Modern and Contemporary department, and Audacious: Contemporary Artists Speak Out, in the main galleries on the third level of the DAM’s Hamilton Building, is her debut effort. Although Audacious is meant to showcase objects from the DAM’s permanent collection, this particular assortment has been heavily salted with pieces from the private holdings of Kent and Vicki Logan. The largesse of other important donors is included, too, but to a lesser extent. Among the standouts are several works by American artists such as Philip Guston, Robert Colescott, David Hammons, Barbara Kruger, Brian Alfred and Ben Jackel. There’s also a big European presence, especially among the YBA (Young British Artists), who are now, alas, not so young. First among these is Damien Hirst’s “Do you know what I like about you?,” from 1994. Chinese art likewise plays a large role in Audacious, and there are even some Colorado artists included, among them Tony Ortega, Jack Balas and Viviane Le Courtois. Extended through May 14 at the Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.

