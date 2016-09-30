Reviewed: Five Shows Closing This Weekend, and More!

"Thirst," by Chad Person, vinyl, mixed media and electronics. Hayley Krichels

This is a good weekend to get out and see art, with some of this year's big shows nearing the end of their run. Keep reading for capsule reviews of current exhibits in metro Denver.

Closing this weekend:

Blow Up: Chad Person, at RedLine. Hayley Krichels

Blow Up: Chad Person. Mounted in RedLine’s main gallery, Blow Up: Chad Person is a presentation of Black Cube, the Denver-based nomadic museum run by Cortney Lane Stell. Last year, Black Cube commissioned New Mexico artist Chad Person to create a pop-up monument in the form of a cartoon-character-like depiction of an Old West prospector made from inflated blue vinyl – similar to a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon. The pieces that make up Person’s follow-up exhibit for Black Cube, Blow Up, are closely related in terms of their materials and conceptual underpinnings. For all but one of the sculptures, Person has taken a well-known product symbol or cartoon character and turned it into an inflatable balloon. At first glance, the whole thing seems very kid-friendly — the show is like a magical storybook wonderland, à la the Macy’s parade — but Person has added a dark twist to each of his depictions that thoroughly undercuts that initial impression. For instance, in “Hero,” Underdog is sitting in a stupor, surrounded by drugs that are strewn on the floor. Through October 2 at RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street, 303-296-4448, redlineart.org. Read the full review of RedLine's current show.

Monotypes by Taiko Chandler, left; paintings by Carlene Frances, right. Michael Burnett

Expanding the Dialogue. Space Gallery is participating in the current craze for women’s art by presenting the elegant group show Expanding the Dialogue: Part One. More than any other gallery in town, Space has focused on abstraction, so that’s what on tap in this exhibit. On the main level, four Colorado artists — Jane Guthridge, Taiko Chandler, Carlene Frances and Tonia Bonnell — are each given their own discretely defined section. Guthridge's includes an airy installation and an assortment of mixed-media wall pieces. Chandler does monotypes, presented straightforwardly and cut, pierced and bent in order to create a wall installation. There’s a selection of Frances’s scribbled paintings, and Bonnell displays some of her obsessively done drawings. Upstairs is the work of three artists — two from Colorado (Sophia Dixon Dillo and Wendy Kowynia), and one, Nancy Koenigsberg, from New York. These artists have stylistic affinities with those represented downstairs, but their efforts are distinctly different, too, in that they eschew traditional mediums and create 3-D works that function as 2-D ones. Through October 1 at Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive, 720-904-1088, spacegallery.org. Read the full review of Expanding the Dialogue.

Jennifer Davey, "What You Believe Is What You See," oil, chalk and collage on board. Bob Compagna

Jennifer Davey: What You Believe Is What You See. An ambitious painting solo at Point Gallery, Jennifer Davey: What You Believe Is What You See, features a nice selection of recent abstract paintings by Jennifer Davey, a Loveland-based artist. Davey’s style references classic modernism — in particular, abstract expressionism and color-field abstraction. Most of these pieces sport wide swaths of paint applied horizontally and vertically, creating intersecting bars of color that alternately reveal or obscure the painted layers she’s done below. Davey also incorporates scribbled automatist lines and spells out words across the picture plane with stenciled letters. Many of the works rely on pentimenti, the illusionary “ghosts” of under-painted passages showing through to the surface; some of this semi-hidden imagery suggests representational subjects like buildings or landscapes. But when when you look closer, it’s apparent that the forms Davey creates are non-objective — in spite of the fact that she has written that, as a Colorado native, the Western scenery informs her work. As is always the case at Point, the exhibit has been well laid out by gallery co-directors Frank Martinez and Michael Vacchiano.Through September 30 at Point, 765 Santa Fe Drive, 720-254-0467, pointgallerydenver.com.

"The Green Ballet," by Everett Shinn, 1943. Denver Art Museum/Westmoreland Museum of American Art

Rhythm & Roots. Over the summer the Denver Art Museum has presented shows and events about dance inspired by the anchor exhibit, Rhythm and Roots: Dance in American Art. The show is filled with masterworks, particularly in the form of paintings; some are famous but most are not well-known. The same goes for the artists: Some giants of art history are surrounded by less famous peers. Organized by the Detroit Institute of Arts and curated by Jane Dini, the exhibit was overseen in Denver by DAM curator Angelica Daneo. She tweaked the show’s existing structure by separating the works into four parts — “Roots,” “Rhythm,” “Stage” and “Collaboration” — and added sociological and historical content. Among the heavyweight works included are signature efforts by George Caleb Bingham, Joseph Henry Sharp, Walt Kuhn, John Singer Sargent, William Merritt Chase, Robert Henri and Max Weber. Particularly compelling is the unusual Franz Kline portrait of a Russian dancer done just before the artist embraced abstract expressionism. Through October 2 at the Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org. Read the full review of Rhythm & Roots.

Sculpure by George Segal at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Denver Botanic Gardens

Stories in Sculpture. The Denver Botanic Gardens provides an ideal setting for outdoor exhibits, as has been shown repeatedly during the last decade. For its annual offering this summer, the DBG has borrowed sculptures — a baker’s dozen of them — from the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. Here’s the backstory: The Walker, which is redoing its famous sculpture garden, was looking for a place to put its sculptures at the same time that the DBG was looking for an appropriate show, and Stories in Sculpture: Selections From the Walker Art Center Collection came together in a wave of kismet. It begins with a bang: Reuben Nakian’s “Goddess,” a very abstracted rendition of a woman with her legs spread. Other memorable moments include a large gateway form by Isamu Noguchi; a signature Marino Marini — a conventionalized horse and rider; and an unusual Louise Nevelson, a later work that marks a break from the screen-like pieces that made her famous. Major pieces by Deborah Butterfield, Barry Flanagan, Giacomo Manzù, Henry Moore, George Segal and several others are also included. Through October 2 at the Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3501, botanicgardens.org.

Keep reading for more shows along the Front Range.