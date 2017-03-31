Reviewed: Six Art Shows to See in Denver Right Now!

Still image of “Dominant Policy,” by Laleh Mehran, digital video, at MSUD Center for Visual Art. Laleh Mehran

Get out of the bad weather and into some good art this weekend. Here are six shows to see around town right now.

Presence. One of the standout entries in the current iteration of the Month of Photography is Presence: Reflections on the Middle East, at the Center for Visual Art, Metropolitan State University of Denver’s off-campus exhibition space. The show comprises more than sixty works by a dozen artists, all hailing from Muslim-majority nations. Most of these artists no longer live in their home countries but have immigrated to the United States or Canada. To pull off this ambitious show, CVA managing director and curator Cecily Cullen put together a team, tapping the expertise of a couple of visiting faculty at Metro: art historian Leila Armstrong and photographer Natascha Seideneck. The three wove a connecting thread, with everything done in a photo-based method and all of it referencing the cultural traditions or realities of the Middle East. Not unexpectedly, patterning and deconstruction of tradition emerge as major themes. One of the most astounding aspects of Presence is the fact that three of the relevant artists live in Denver: Laleh Mehran, Sami Al Karim and Halim Al Karim. Through April 8 at the MSUD Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, 303-294-5207, msudenver.edu/cva. Read the review of Presence.

Joseph Coniff’s “Four Flowers” and “Including Yellow (in full detail)," acrylic and enamel on canvas. courtesy Rule Gallery

Joseph Coniff. There are only six paintings in Basic Pictures: Joseph Coniff, all a different if closely related rumination on a single idea. To create the series, Coniff undertook an elaborate process. He began by creating an accurate rendering of a flower. Then, working reductively, he drew subsequent renditions, each simpler than the one before it. Eventually he wound up with a freely scribbled image that’s stylistically a cross between a Warhol and a kid’s drawing. He did these drawings conventionally, using a black Sharpie on a sheet of white paper. Coniff took the last Sharpie drawing and scanned it into a computer program. Once it was converted to a digital file, he shifted it from black-on-white to white-on-black. He also manipulated it so that the single image of a blossom was multiplied to make an overlapping arrangement of four flowers. The other paintings in Basic Pictures continue the ongoing process of interpreting earlier interpretations. It’s certainly common for artists to create a series of related pieces, but it is somewhat more unusual for them to do it by deconstructing a single image, as Coniff has done. Through April 15 at Rule Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive, 303-800-6776, rulegallery.com. Read the full review of Basic Pictures: Joseph Coniff.

“Modality No. 1,” by Brenda Biondo, dye-sublimation on aluminum. Courtesy of the artist and Goodwin Fine Art

Brenda Biondo and Alpert + Kahn. Standing out among the more intimate offerings of Denver’s Month of Photography are the conjoined solos at Goodwin Fine Art, Brenda Biondo: Paper Skies and Alpert + Kahn: Of Progress. For several works in Paper Skies, Biondo took photos of the sky through a stencil-like panel held in front of the camera’s lens. The stencils — sometimes sky-blue in color and blending in with the color of the actual sky — were slightly moved when the shutter opened, blurring the margins. This allowed Biondo to create linear abstractions based on the sky, with the results not even looking like photos. A shared taste for strong compositions links Biondo’s work to that of Alpert + Kahn, a partnership of Renee Alpert and Douglas Kahn; the couple is also interested in conjuring abstracts from actual scenes. Alpert + Kahn took photos of construction sites; printed in black and white, they became the backgrounds. Then, at imaginary levels both at and behind the picture plane, the pair digitally introduced broad linear constructions done in bright colors laid over the background photos. Through April 15 at Goodwin Fine Art, 1255 Delaware Street, 303-573-1255, goodwinfineart.com. Read the full review here.

