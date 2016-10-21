Reviewed: Frankenstein, Dracula, Tartuffe, The Firestorm

Mark Junek in Frankenstein. AdamsVisCom

The new theater season is under way, with shows large and small popping up all over town. Keep reading for capsule reviews of productions currently on stage in metro Denver, including scary-good productions of Frankenstein and Dracula.

Jenna Bainbridge and Leonard Barrett in Dracula. Christine Fisk

Dracula. The vampire flies on, and our fascination with him never seems to falter. We find him in television shows, teenage novels and the pulsing hearts of teenage readers, films both serious and campy. The traditions are all there in Frank Wildhorn’s musical Dracula, with Don Black and Christopher Hampton’s book and lyrics adhering fairly closely to Bram Stoker’s famous nineteenth-century novel. There’s the evil count himself; his slithery vampire wives; the demented, muttering assistant; strings of garlic and a circle of protective holy water; and the creature’s beautiful prey: Lucy, the blonde who actually falls victim to him, and the innocent, young dark-haired Mina, for whom he develops a strange and mystical fascination. Dracula was savaged by New York critics when it opened on Broadway in 2004: “The Bat Awakens, Stretches, Yawns,” said Ben Brantley in the New York Times, and CurtainUp’s Les Gutman spoke of the “twitching, yawning and early departing of fellow reviewers.” Yet in Europe, where it opened in Austria in 2007, the show earned raves. Watching this Dracula directed by El Armstrong, I was puzzled by the contempt of the New York critics. True, though it does raise a shiver or two, it isn’t likely to haunt your dreams. But it isn’t silly-funny, either, or easily dismissed, and it has a real fascination. The acting is universally fine, and there isn’t a weak voice in the cast — a good thing, since the score is fiendishly difficult to sing. Most important are the two leads: Jenna Bainbridge has the porcelain beauty Mina requires, as well as strength and dignity. And then there's the hugely powerful presence of Leonard Barrett, convincing in love, hate and menace, whose supple, jazz-inflected singing can fill the auditorium with threatening sound or soften into heart-melting melody. Yawning, twitching and early departures? Not when Barrett and Bainbridge command the stage. Presented by the Aurora Fox Arts Center through November 6, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, 303-739-1970, aurorafox.org. Read the full review of Dracula.

Jada Suzanne Dixon in The Firestorm. George Lange

The Firestorm. In Meridith Friedman’s The Firestorm, Gaby, a poised, highly educated lawyer and wife to Patrick, a politician running for the governor’s office, is tasked with absorbing information about Michelle Obama at the urging of Patrick’s communications director, Leslie. What can she learn from the way Michelle dresses and does her hair? What will the public expect of her, a black woman married to a white politician? Are her privileged background, elegance and manifest intelligence a hindrance or a help? A more important question arises before the evening is over. How will she react — as a public figure and privately, as a wife — when information leaks out about a racist college prank that Patrick once played? The way she handles the revelation will decide whether his career continues its swift rise or tanks. The political talk in The Firestorm is smart, savvy and often very amusing, and the play does draw attention to the role-playing and dishonesty endemic to almost all political campaigns. But politics isn’t the primary focus of this play, and racial exploration doesn’t go that deep, either — except for the one startling moment, beautifully played by Jada Suzanne Dixon, when Gaby’s rage and frustration finally find passionate expression. The real focus of The Firestorm is Gaby and Patrick’s complicated marriage. It’s clear that they love and deeply understand each other, and their teasing banter in the early scenes is perfect. Yet there are pitfalls, areas almost too dangerous to venture into, and in some ways, each partner remains a profound mystery to the other. Patrick himself isn’t sure whether part of his original attraction to Gaby stemmed from an awareness of the way an African-American wife could burnish his image. And Gaby, too, wonders if she wasn’t attracted, at least in part, by Patrick’s power and ambition. Presented by Local Theater Company through November 13, Carsen Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, localtheatercompany.org. Read the full review of The Firestorm.

Mark Junek in Frankenstein. AdamsVisCom

Frankenstein. We’re so used to camp and comic depictions of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein that it’s a bit of a shock to encounter a theatrical experience that takes the story seriously as a statement about scientific hubris and an exploration of love, loneliness, hatred, good and evil, and what it really means to be human. In Nick Dear’s Frankenstein, we first see the scientist’s creation essentially newborn, as naked, confused and afraid, as unfit for the world, as those feral children who crawl out of deserts or forests or are discovered imprisoned in dark contemporary basements — children without language and who don’t even know their own names. In this Denver Center production, two actors alternate in the lead parts, with Mark Junek as the Creature and Sullivan Jones playing Victor Frankenstein on the night I attended. Junek’s slow awakening as the evening began was mesmerizing, and his performance continued to rivet as the Creature began his wanderings and encounters the world: first a prostitute being attacked by a client, then a small family living in the woods. Exiled professor De Lacey is blind and therefore not repulsed by the Creature’s appearance: When he reaches for his guest’s face as a way of seeing him, it’s the first caring touch that the Creature has experienced. But when De Lacey’s son and daughter-in-law see the Creature, they’re terrified and repulsed and drive him from their home. This is the moment when the Creature turns to violence and questions of good and evil begin to percolate. Does he have a soul? Does he understand the horror he’s committed? While we can no longer see him as innocent, we’ve also been shown that he’s capable of tenderness and love — more so perhaps than his coldhearted creator. The first half of the production is the more fresh and surprising. Once the focus is less on the Creature and more on Frankenstein and his family, the dialogue gets a little tepid and the acting less electrifying. The glory of this production lies in Junek’s portrayal of the Creature and in the stunning tech. Presented by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company through October 30, Stage Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read the full review of Frankenstein here.

Sam Gregory and Michael Morgan in the Arvada Center's Tartuffe. Matt Gale Photography

Tartuffe. The Arvada Center has finally come up with a vision for its Black Box Theater, which is as large and well-appointed as many companies’ main stages. Lynne Collins has taken over as artistic director and put together a repertory company comprising some of the area’s best actors. The benefits are evident in the rhythms and nuances on stage, the playfulness and sense of mutual trust among the performers in the first offering, Molière’s multi-character seventeenth-century masterpiece, Tartuffe. Tartuffe is a religious humbug who defrauds his victims with a pious demeanor and oily, sanctimonious words. The victim in this case is Orgon, who, despite the opposition of almost his entire family — with the exception of his stuffy mother, Madame Pernelle — is persuaded to hand over to the impostor his daughter, Mariane, as well as everything he possesses. This doesn’t sit well with Mariane, who’s already engaged. After a lot of comic twists and turns, Tartuffe is undone by his lust for Orgon’s wife, Elmire — or so we think, because there are a couple more twists to come. Though it’s farcical, Tartuffe contains some pointed and still relevant truths. Religious chicanery, not to mention clerical lechery, are familiar to anyone who reads today’s news. Collins mentions the play’s topicality in her director’s notes, but her production is staged pretty much solely for laughs. In many versions, Tartuffe’s act is actually convincing at first, and only degenerates over time; this helps explain Orgon’s gullibility. But you’d have to be nuts not to see through Michael Morgan’s Tartuffe from the first minute, with his strange intonations, rolling eyes and wildly flapping gestures. Still, this version is gut-achingly funny. Almost all of the acting is broad, but everyone is having such a ball that it’s impossible not to enjoy yourself. The actors are aided by touches of directorial humor: snatches of contemporary songs that both fit and mock the action; the characters’ ubiquitous mobiles, selfies and texts; the topical references (the production uses Richard Wilbur’s tried, literate and true translation, but I’m pretty sure there’s nothing in it about hedge-funders and e-mails). Molière is a safe and traditional opener for this new company, but taking crazy liberties with him, while not exactly daring, fills the air with lighthearted pleasure and promises an interesting season. Presented by the Arvada Center through November 6, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Tartuffe.

