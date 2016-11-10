Reviewed: Full Code and The Firestorm Closing, Three More Shows

Jada Suzanne Dixon in The Firestorm, a perfect show for this political season. George Lange

The new theater season is under way, with shows large and small popping up all over town. Keep reading for capsule reviews of productions currently on stage in metro Denver, including Full Code and The Firestorm, an ideal show to see this election season. Both close this weekend at the Dairy Arts Center.

Wesley Thomas in an Act of God. AdamsVisCom

Act of God. God has appeared to us in the person of Broadway and television actor Wesley Taylor (Smash, The Good Wife). In this ninety-minute script by David Javerbaum, winner of multiple Emmys for his work on The Daily Show, God explains that he’s “a jealous, petty, sexist, racist, mass-murdering narcissist” — something we could have guessed simply from the state of the world — who has come back to edit the Ten Commandments because they’re out of date. With God are his two favorite angels: Gabriel, who actually seems quite a bit more compassionate and ethical than the deity himself, and Michael, who’s prone to asking difficult questions, and whom God rapidly silences and punishes. Lounging in dazzling white robes on a dazzling white sofa in an elegantly dazzling room, God acquaints us with his thinking. He doesn’t have much patience with football players’ constant evocations of his name, and he mocks evolution deniers — well, sort of. It’s possible he actually meant this: “I planted all of it.... In Me all things are fakeable. I molded the fossils; I modified the DNA; I specialized the finch beaks; heck, I booked Darwin’s cruise.” It does turn out that he has no problem with homosexuality, and the evangelical insistence that he created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, is exactly backward. Steve did precede Eve — Eve was created later through surgical intervention. But assume an enlightened God who’ll rightfully ridicule right-wing hyper-religiosity while honoring compassionate politics and dropping the occasional genuinely enlightening truth. This is also a God who enjoyed watching Abraham’s terrible sorrow when he was ordered to kill his first-born son, Isaac; finds the Book of Job insanely funny; and cannot comprehend his own son Jesus’s desire to redeem humankind. God sort of gets away with all this because his earthly manifestation — that is, Wesley Taylor — is so charming and has such magnificent abs. But if you’re hoping for a moment of redemption, a Hallmark Card aphorism, a realization that Jesus had it right and suffering is terribly wrong, don’t hold your breath. Presented through March 12 at the Garner Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read the full review of Act of God here.

The Firestorm. In Meridith Friedman’s The Firestorm, Gaby, a poised, highly educated lawyer and wife to Patrick, a politician running for the governor’s office, is tasked with absorbing information about Michelle Obama at the urging of Patrick’s communications director, Leslie. What can she learn from the way Michelle dresses and does her hair? What will the public expect of her, a black woman married to a white politician? Are her privileged background, elegance and manifest intelligence a hindrance or a help? A more important question arises before the evening is over. How will she react — as a public figure and privately, as a wife — when information leaks out about a racist college prank that Patrick once played? The way she handles the revelation will decide whether his career continues its swift rise or tanks. The political talk in The Firestorm is smart, savvy and often very amusing, and the play does draw attention to the role-playing and dishonesty endemic to almost all political campaigns. But politics isn’t the primary focus of this play, and racial exploration doesn’t go that deep, either — except for the one startling moment, beautifully played by Jada Suzanne Dixon, when Gaby’s rage and frustration finally find passionate expression. The real focus of The Firestorm is Gaby and Patrick’s complicated marriage. It’s clear that they love and deeply understand each other, and their teasing banter in the early scenes is perfect. Yet there are pitfalls, areas almost too dangerous to venture into, and in some ways, each partner remains a profound mystery to the other. Patrick himself isn’t sure whether part of his original attraction to Gaby stemmed from an awareness of the way an African-American wife could burnish his image. And Gaby, too, wonders if she wasn’t attracted, at least in part, by Patrick’s power and ambition. Presented by Local Theater Company through November 13, Carsen Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, localtheatercompany.org. Read the full review of The Firestorm.

Michael Andree in Full Code. Michael Ensminger

Full Code. A man in a hospital bed is having a lively conversation with the woman sitting in a chair by his side. Amid all kinds of teasing and laughter, Sander explains how he came to be injured: something about the scent of a certain perfume, taking an elevator he’d been warned about, losing a foot, a moment’s lightness — and sudden, excruciating pain. The woman’s response seems oddly unfeeling, but we have no way of parsing their relationship; perhaps that’s just how this couple deals with the horrific. But then we find out that the man is in a coma, and the woman, Jackie, is neither his wife nor his girlfriend, both of whom will soon make their entrances. Full Code is a new script by David Valdes Greenwood. The story unfolds through a mingling of Sander’s fevered dreams and the actual events taking place in his hospital room; in the hallway outside, with its bench and vending machine; and in the hospital chapel. Here nurse Dennis sometimes comforts Lauren, a religious young woman who has been Sander’s intimate friend and intends to be his lifelong partner, though she insists they have never been sexually intimate. In the corridor, Dennis advises Sander’s wife, Callie, an engineer back from business in Mexico, or Lauren and Callie wait, alone or together, while tension hums between them. The first act is intriguing, because the topic is fascinating and the script thoughtful and original – but it's not emotionally involving. In part, this might be the sense of distance communicated by the clean, strong lines of the elegantly minimal set, but there are also problems with performance. In the second act, however, the themes raised in the first click into place and the pace picks up. The sick man’s imaginings become more fantastical. There’s a wrenching scene that shows exactly what recovery from a coma can entail. A tense, bristling encounter between Jackie and Callie electrifies, and reveals the reasons for Jackie’s strange ambiguous behavior in the first scene. Most important, we start to see who Callie really is, that behind the angry, withholding exterior, there’s a woman of extraordinary strength and determination. Presented by Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company through November 13, Grace Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 303-351-2382, betc.org. Read the full review of Full Code.

John Hauser as Jason in Hand to God. Michael Ensminger

Hand to God. Hand to God is loud, herky-jerky, foul-mouthed and funny enough to have you choking with laughter. That’s if a certain malevolent sock puppet hasn’t decided to leap into the audience and choke off your breath altogether. The puppet is Tyrone, and he lives — we use the term advisedly — on the left arm of a sweet, shy teenage boy named Jason. Jason and his recently bereaved mother, Margery, are having a difficult time, both financially and emotionally. She’s leaning on him hard for support; he can barely support his own spirits. And, of course, he’s going through all the usual teenage sexual turmoil and confusion. The action takes place in a church in Cypress, Texas, where Margery has taken a job running a puppetry workshop for teens. Jason sits disconsolately in the church basement with nerdy Jessica, who prefers Balinese shadow puppetry, and sullen, disruptive Timothy. The dynamics are depressing. The only completed puppet on the scene is Jason’s innocent-looking, fuzzy Tyrone. Nonetheless, Pastor Greg has decided that the church’s first puppet demonstration will occur the following Sunday, and poor Margery is panicked...even more so when she realizes the pastor’s interest in her. A little later, Jason is manipulating Tyrone, doing a routine, trying to impress Jessica. She’s smiling. Until Tyrone swings into action, diving at her face, hissing scatological insults. Tyrone’s either Satan himself or represents the evil impulses all of us have but tend to control. Probably both. Sometimes it feels as if playwright Robert Askins’s id had taken him over, too. The plot goes rolling somewhat logically along until — whoops! — suddenly crazy things are happening everywhere, the church has been defiled, and everyone’s id is having a party, even without Tyrone’s help. The production features unfettered lust, Jason’s frantic fight with his own puppet-occupied hand, loud rock, satanic manifestations like smoke and flickering lights and – just incidentally – rutting puppets. Director Dee Covington has brought the play to fine and exhilarating life, and the entire evening has the pulse-quickening, adrenaline-pumping effect of a first-rate rock concert. Presented by Curious Theatre Company through December 17, 1080 Acoma Street, 303-623-0524, curioustheatre.org. Read the full review of Hand to God.

Emma Messenger and Chris Kendall in Stella and Lou. Christine Fisk

Stella and Lou. The best actors I know are always fully alive and utterly present on the stage. That exactly describes Emma Messenger (Stella) and Chris Kendall (Lou) in Bruce Graham’s Stella and Lou, along with Peter Marullo as an able Donnie. The setting is Lou’s dingy South Philadelphia bar, which is neither a meeting spot for friends nor a cozy refuge for local eccentrics, but a place where regulars stare morosely into their beers, passing the hours till closing time – or perhaps death. As the action begins, Lou and Donnie have just attended the funeral of one of these long-timers — a “total asshole,” according to Donnie — whose final rites were attended only by a handful of fellow drinkers. Donnie is about to get married and is twitching with anger and nerves about what he perceives as his wife-to-be’s unreasonable demands for the wedding. As for Lou, you get the impression that he was never exactly a live wire, and since the death of his wife from cancer two years earlier, he’s given up on life. He is clearly pleased, however, when his friend Stella walks into the empty bar as he’s closing up, wearing a summer dress and high heels. With occasional vivid interruptions by Donnie, most of the evening is taken up by the emotional dance that ensues between Stella and Lou. She wants something more from him than a beer or two: warmth, even affection — in short, a shot at life and living. She tells him she’s won tickets for dinner and a show in Atlantic City. He’s glum and uninterested. She says she’s thinking of moving to Florida because there’s nothing for her in Philly. Although unnerved by this information, he still doesn’t rise to the bait. That’s pretty much it for plot. But there’s humor in Graham’s script and half-submerged wisdom, and as Stella and Lou talk, their characters are revealed and become rich and interesting. Stella and Lou is low-key, gentle, frequently funny and essentially sweet-humored. But the play’s emotional depths, though quiet, are profound. Presented through November 27 by Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.org. Read the full review of Stella and Lou.

