Reviewed: God of Carnage (Closing), Four More Shows in Metro Denver

Lisa DeCaro and Augustus Truhn in God of Carnage. Sarah Roshan Photography

The new theater season is under way, with shows large and small popping up all over town. Keep reading for capsule reviews of productions currently on stage in metro Denver.

Amelia Pedlow in The Glass Menagerie. Adams Visual

The Glass Menagerie. The room, with its floor of lighted squares, seems small and isolated in darkness. It’s edged by the black-metal railings of the fire escape. This is St. Louis, where author Tennessee Williams grew up, during the impoverished years of the 1930s, and The Glass Menagerie is autobiographical, a memory play — the events it shows supposedly as uncertain as memory. The story is told by Tom Wingfield,Williams’s alter ego, a young man trudging daily to a dead-end job in order to support Amanda, his one-time Southern belle mother, and his frail sister, Laura, who suffers a limp and some unnamed psychological weakness. Until one evening a moment of something close to hope enters the Wingfields’enclosed life in the shape of a Gentleman Caller for Laura: the affable Jim O’Connor, one of Tom’s fellow workers. From Tom’s first monologue, as performed by Aubrey Deeker, we’re alerted to the fact that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company’s production of this venerated 1944 play will not be the usual gentle, nostalgic one. Deeker’s Tom is less a lost young poet than a trickster, caustic and angry, as histrionic in his own way as Amanda is in hers. This may be a valid take on the role, but it sacrifices audience empathy. Amanda is a performer, too, both as written and as Kathleen McCall plays her. She’s stuck in a remembered past of suitors, elegance and financial ease, a past she evokes constantly when she’s not nagging her children and insisting Tom help get his sister married off. Amanda is usually seen as a destructive figure, but Kathleen McCall’s version is more lost than destructive. This underplays Amanda’s very real strength of will and gives Tom little to struggle against. As a result, he seems doubly churlish for abandoning her and Laura.The best performances come from Pedlow, whose Laura is gentle, understated and affecting, and John Skelley’s warm and kindly Gentleman Caller.The Denver Center has mounted a respect-worthy production that provides food for thought—but little emotional resonance. Presented by the Denver Center through October 16, Ricketson Theatre. Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read our full review of The Glass Menagerie.

God of Carnage. God of Carnage features four people in a beautifully appointed living room. Alan and Annette Raleigh have come to the home of Michael and Veronica Novak to discuss a schoolyard fight—the Raleighs’ son Benjamin hit the Novaks’ son Henry with a stick when Henry refused to allow Benjamin to join his gang, knocking out two of the boy’s teeth. Everyone is determined to deal with the event in a low-key civilized manner. These are upper-class people, after all, and very wealthy. You know what has to happen next: The oh-so-civilized dialogue will spiral into insults, chaos, rage and childish name calling—and yes all that does happen, with the complete breakdown of civilization in this elegant room symbolized by the unexpected spew of vomit landing on a precious out-of-print Kokoschka catalogue. So much for liberal, cultured Veronica’s love of art and her concern for suffering in Africa. So much for the delicious pear and apple clafouti she served. I originally thought argument would break out as each set of parents fiercely defended their young, but no one seems particularly concerned about these little boys; they’re more interested in jockeying for a winning position. Throughout the evening, Alan breaks away from the discussion to talk on his cell phone about a topic clearly more important to him than his family. His law firm is handling the defense of a drug called Antril that may be dangerous and is produced by a pharmaceutical client. When we find out Antril has been prescribed for Michael’s mother, we expect some moralistic bullets to fly. But Michael seems to care about his mother about as much as he does his son. Playwright Yasmin Reza is often praised for revealing the hypocrisy and vacuity at the heart of upper-middle-class life, but that’s not really much of a revelation. The characters and their motivations in Carnage don’t make a lot of sense. It’s hard to believe a pleasant, laid-back husband would morph into a chest-thumping Neanderthal within moments as Michael does or a polished wealth management specialist like Annette would turn into a briefcase wielding fury. But ultimately who cares of there’s a moral vacuum at the center of this play? God of Carnage is ferociously clever and—under Len Matheo’s direction—so well-acted and so funny you end up hiccupping with laughter time and time again. Presented by Miners Alley Playhouse through October 2, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-935-3044,minersalley.com. Read the full review of God of Carnage.

Anne Oberbroeckling in Ripcord. Michael Ensminger

Ripcord. The mood was celebratory at the opening of the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company’s Ripcord — the first show of the company’s eleventh season, and also the first to take place at the Dairy Arts Center after the building’s year-long renovation. For this crucial evening, BETC chose a slight but charming script by David Lindsay-Abaire. We’ve seen a lot of Lindsay-Abaire’s work in this area: dark, tricky and almost surreal comedies; the naturalistic and grief-saturated Rabbit Hole; Good People — about the struggle of working people in Boston’s Southie neighborhood; and Shrek the Musical. It’s not a résumé that would lead you to expect Ripcord, a sort of female Odd Couple featuring two women in a senior-living facility. As the play opens, cantankerous Abby Binder is talking with aide Scotty about her desire to rid herself of her garrulous roommate and have the room to herself. The room’s second tenant, Marilyn Dunne, is as sweet-tempered as Abby is sour. After some bickering, the women place a bet. Abby professes to never be afraid of anything, while Marilyn boasts that she never gets angry. If Abby can make Marilyn angry, they agree, she’ll vacate the room. If Marilyn scares Abby, Marilyn gets the bed by the window overlooking the park. A series of pranks follows, and as the women spar, we learn that neither is as unruffle-able as she professes. We see more anger in Marilyn than she’ll ever admit to, and more fear in Abby. The pranks aren’t entirely cute and harmless, either. They have an edge, sometimes a cruel one. The production is strong, and the lead roles are played by two seasoned and expert actors: Billie McBride as Abby and Anne Oberbroeckling as cheerfully chattering Marilyn. Their absorbing performances bring life and texture to a sweet-natured and very funny play. Presented by Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company through October 9, Grace Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 303-351-2382, betc.org. Read the full review of Ripcord.

Laura Lounge as Miss Georgia in The Taming. Michael Ensminger

The Taming. This political satire by Lauren Gunderson doesn’t probe very deep, despite the reference to Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew and a nod to Sartre’s No Exit. But it does provide some points to ponder, some feminist verve, a little political perspective and a lively, amusing evening of theater. In No Exit — Sartre’s version of hell — three people who thoroughly loathe each other are trapped in the same room for eternity. In The Taming, Katherine, a glamorous, self-assured, larger-than-life Miss America contestant from Georgia, has trapped two other women in a hotel suite. It’s the eve of the pageant, and she’s working on her speech topic: the need to revise the Constitution of the United States of America. Her prisoners are there for consultation. One is Patricia, aide to a far-right Republican congressman known for diddling his interns and a fondness for pulled pork. The other is liberal blogger Bianca, outspoken protector of the endangered giant pygmy panda shrew who can mobilize armies of angry tweeters at a moment’s notice. The women soon arrive at the kind of impasse that chokes most political discourse these days. Then they fall asleep, and their shared dream takes us to the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, where Katherine becomes George Washington, Patricia transforms into theoretician James Madison, and Bianca is South Carolina’s Charles Cotesworth Pinckney, staunch defender of slavery. Or this might be Katherine’s dream we’re seeing. In a refreshing twist, it turns out that despite the egotism and the requisite tear-filled declarations of patriotism, she’s hardly the stereotypical pageant airhead we expect, but rather a student of constitutional law who intends to use her beauty and her boobs to steer America back on track. Publicity material for The Taming says it mocks all political sides equally, and it would be a far stronger play if in fact it did — but it’s pretty unbalanced. Presented by the Catamounts through October 8, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thecatamounts.org. Read the full review of The Taming.

Thony Merta in Water by the Spoonful. Curious

Water by the Spoonful. Water by the Spoonful is the second in a trilogy of plays by Quiara Alegría Hudes being shown as part of Curious Theatre Company’s serial storytelling project. All three plays in the trilogy deal with an Iraq vet, a man from a Puerto Rican background now recovering from a war wound, working in a Philadelphia sandwich shop and trying to steady his memory-plagued life. Here we watch the interactions between Elliot and his cousin Yazmin as they deal with the death of his surrogate mother, Ginny, whose warm, healing presence suffused the previous play. These interactions supply a kind of framework for what at first seems an unrelated plot: a group of recovering drug addicts conversing on a chatline monitored by Odessa, herself a recovering addict. Their stories sometimes echo themes we hear in Elliot’s story. All of them are lonely, feel exiled and are reaching for companionship and comfort. It’s only later that we discover the link between the two narratives and a series of wrenching developments follows. The writing is subtle and fluid, and Hudes has created characters more multi-faceted and vivid than those in the previous plays. Most of the acting is excellent, particularly Gabriella Cavallero as caring Odessa; Abner Genece as the wise, apparently resigned chat grouper nicknamed Chutes&Ladders; and Jenna Moll Reyes playing Orangutan, a Japanese adoptee with yearnings for the homeland she never knew. But this production, the season opener, is in some ways oddly muted — too much shadow, too many dark shapes of furniture on stage that seem to dwarf the actors. A supernatural occurrence is handled clumsily, and there’s an overall lack of intimacy that keeps us a little too distanced from the characters and their urgent concerns. Presented by Curious Theatre Company through October 15 at 1080 Acoma Street, 303-623-0524, curioustheatre.org. Read the full review of Water by the Spoonful.

