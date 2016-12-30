Reviewed: Goodwin Fine Arts Show Closing, Nine More to See Now!

"The Database," by Jonathan Saiz, mixed materials. Wes Magyar

Resolve to see some of Denver's great art in 2017. You can get a head start by visiting Goodwin Fine Art, where two solos close tomorrow. Keep reading for capsule reviews of more worthwhile exhibits around town, in the order that they're closing.

Installation view of Ashley Eliza Williams: Convergence at Goodwin Fine Art. Wes Magyar

Ashley Eliza Williams and Barbara Takenaga. The elegant show up front at Goodwin Fine Art, Ashley Eliza Williams: Convergence, is made up of ethereal works depicting an imaginary idealized world. Williams employs hyperrealist renditions of recognizable subjects in nature as the components of her compositions; in the past, it’s been rocks and clouds and she has turned to spheres for this series, created during her residency at Anderson Ranch Arts Center earlier this year. Focusing on spheres lends the paintings an abstract — or at least graphic — presence that’s subtly at odds with the realistic approach she is actually taking. Gallery director Tina Goodwin has paired the Williams outing with a small sampling of prints featured in Barbara Takenaga: Lithographs ensconced in the back. These Takenaga prints were done utilizing multiple techniques and were expertly pulled by Bud Shark at Shark’s Ink in Lyons. Takenaga composes complex patterns out of small colored dots and lines, arranged in bands; the resulting compositions are nearly psychedelic. Through December 31 at Goodwin Fine Art, 1255 Delaware Street, 303-573-1255, goodwinfineart.com. Read the review of Ashley Eliza Williams: Convergence and Barbara Takenaga: Lithographs.

Installation view of Form & Void, work by Vicki Lee Johnston and Jim Johnson. Wes Magyar

Form & Void. This duet at Rule Gallery brings together pieces by a local pioneer of conceptual art, Jim Johnson, and work by artist Vicki Lee Johnston, who started making art a quarter-century ago but has exhibited little until the past few years. The pairing is odd, because the artists' respective oeuvres have absolutely nothing in common. Johnson is interested in using text as his principal aesthetic; the pieces at Rule are mostly done in charcoal on paper. For her part, Johnston employs repurposed barbed wire and animal bones to make her vaguely narrative three-dimensional works. It was Johnson who suggested the combination, and Rule co-director, Valerie Santerli — also the show's curator — ran with the idea. The Johnsons typically feature a black amorphous shape set against bare white paper; on top of the shape is a simple saying written out in a commercial-style cursive script in white chalk. Johnston's barbed-wire sculptures are installed on stands and on the floor. Though she makes various associations with the wire’s negative impacts, Johnston has tamed it and used it to convey the image of waving grasses or nests. Through January 7 at Rule Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive, 303-800-6776, rulegallery.com. Read the Form & Void review.

Work by Jonathan Hils and Sabin Aell. Abbey Arlt

Juxtaposed. This group show at Walker Fine Art presents an unusual mix of styles: It includes a fairly cogent collection of abstract pieces by five artists, with the work of a lone contemporary realist improbably set in their midst. The show begins with two abstract installations by Sabin Aell; these are visually linked to a second abstract section in the back via sculptures by Jonathan Hils that are scattered throughout the gallery. In these works, Hils creates organic shapes made of meshes of welded rods. In the back, Heather Patterson is represented by panels covered in shapes evoking flowers and accented by lines suggesting three-dimensionality. Adjacent are a quartet of Angela Beloian’s distinctive mixed-media works, some incorporating antique dress fabric. Rounding out this section are loosely constructivist abstracts by Brigan Gresh. Back in the gallery's main space, Mark Penner-Howell – the aforementioned contemporary realist — is the subject of a bona fide solo that includes eight major paintings. With all of the other artists working in abstraction, it’s apparently Penner-Howell’s job to put the “juxtapose” in Juxtaposed. Through January 7 at Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com. Read the full Juxtaposed review here.

"It's only working 'til it isn't," by Jonathan Saiz. Wes Magyar

Jonathan Saiz. The Jonathan Saiz exhibit at Leon Gallery, The Deep End, is processional and begins with a wall installation that wraps around two sides of the entry space. Called “The Database,” it pretty much lays out Saiz’s intentions for the show, which is to embrace a dystopian view of the world. On the short wall to the left, Saiz has written his thoughts directly on the wall, and as you read them, dark meanings begin to emerge. On the adjacent wall, he's created a grid that’s mostly lined up horizontally and vertically except where it disintegrates at the bottom left and connects to that initial wall. The grid is made up of hundreds of tiny oil-on-wood paintings, each encased in its own ready-made clear-plastic case. These little paintings represent the main thrust of the show. According to Saiz, the minuscule works signify a kind of purging of visual ideas that have been kicking around in his mind for years. The clear showstopper is the monumental “It’s only working ’til it isn’t,” which comprises thousands of the small paintings and tells the story of the end of the world. Through January 8 at Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue, 303-832-1599, leongallery.com. Read the full review of The Deep End.

“Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre,” by John Sorbie, offset lithograph poster. Copyright John Sorbie

Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie. It might seem like a stretch for Darrin Alfred, the Denver Art Museum’s curator of architecture, design and graphics, to come up with something relevant to dance, the museum’s theme this summer; after all, his specialties are defined by their static quality, while dance is about movement. But Alfred did, with the clever Performance on Paper: The Posters of Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie. Even more interesting is a connection that the show has to a different topic — that of Western art, with Alfred mounting the show in the Western American galleries. Dance posters are one of several categories of arts posters included, but the connecting thread is there. Designers Risbeck and Sorbie separately created remarkable bodies of posters, printed over many decades. And while it’s hard to make specific stylistic observations about either designer, some general ones can be made; for instance, both juxtapose eye-catching imagery with text blocks. Posters are easy to like, which is their mandate – but these are especially appealing, because they were done by world-renowned Colorado artists. Through January 8 at the DAM, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org. Read the full review of the Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie show.

Keep reading for more reviews.

