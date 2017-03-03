Reviewed: Hir and Brilliant Traces Closing, Four More Shows to See Now

Cory Sapienza and Royce Roeswood in Hir. Sarah Roshan

This weekend is your last chance to catch the groundbreaking Hir at Miners Alley, as well as Brilliant Traces at Vintage Theatre. Keep reading for capsule reviews of those productions, as well as four more in metro Denver.

Steven Burge is playing God in An Act of God. denvercenter.org

An Act of God. In this ninety-minute script by David Javerbaum, winner of multiple Emmys for his work on The Daily Show, God explains that he’s “a jealous, petty, sexist, racist, mass-murdering narcissist” — something we could have guessed simply from the state of the world — who has come back to edit the Ten Commandments because they’re out of date. With God are his two favorite angels: Gabriel, who actually seems quite a bit more compassionate and ethical than the deity himself, and Michael, who’s prone to asking difficult questions, and whom God rapidly silences and punishes. Lounging in dazzling white robes on a dazzling white sofa in an elegantly dazzling room, God acquaints us with his thinking. He doesn’t have much patience with football players’ constant evocations of his name, and he mocks evolution deniers — well, sort of. It’s possible he actually meant this: “I planted all of it.... In Me all things are fakeable. I molded the fossils; I modified the DNA; I specialized the finch beaks; heck, I booked Darwin’s cruise.” It does turn out that he has no problem with homosexuality, and the evangelical insistence that he created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, is exactly backward. Steve did precede Eve — Eve was created later through surgical intervention. But assume an enlightened God who’ll rightfully ridicule right-wing hyper-religiosity while honoring compassionate politics and dropping the occasional genuinely enlightening truth. This is also a God who enjoyed watching Abraham’s terrible sorrow when he was ordered to kill his first-born son, Isaac; finds the Book of Job insanely funny; and cannot comprehend his own son Jesus’s desire to redeem humankind. God sort of gets away with all this because his earthly manifestation is so charming. But if you’re hoping for a moment of redemption, a Hallmark Card aphorism, a realization that Jesus had it right and suffering is terribly wrong, don’t hold your breath. Steven J. Burge is now playing God, and watching him is almost a religious experience — but funnier. Presented through April 8 at the Garner Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read the full review of An Act of God.

The Catamounts get wild with Beowulf. The Catamounts

Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage. You don’t need to be a Beowulf fan to get swept up in this extraordinary production, which begins with a panel of three scholars attempting to dissect the text of the epic poem. Pretty soon, one of them transforms into the monster Grendel and begins a killing spree, to the dismay and perplexity of King Hrothgar. All this takes place to throbbing, raucous music, a mix of rock, Brecht-Weill, chant, almost-opera and gypsy jazz that turns the evening into a scintillating concert. But it's better, because it’s also a story, told in a series of insanely comic and inventive scenes. Take the utterly daft battle between our unlikely Beowulf and Grendel: Pale-bellied and wearing spectacles, Beowulf nonetheless asserts his heroic masculinity, flexes his muscles, tosses off a few impressive hand-clap push-ups and rushes at the foe; he prevails. We meet the dying Grendel’s underwater-dwelling mother, listen to her tender song as she holds him (“Mama, he ripped off my arm”), laugh at her angry diatribe against Beowulf (“Did you know he was slightly retarded?...You filthy fascist,” to which he can only respond defensively that he himself is “a little dyslexic”). Through this scene, you wonder whether there’s some incest here. Perhaps that’s the baggage of the title. Or perhaps the baggage is hyper-masculinity, if not the endless, meaningless, irritating pick-pick-picking of academics at these ancient texts. All the performances are fine — full-bore and very physical. The theater is set up as a mead hall, and actors leap effortlessly up onto your table, gaze at you meaningfully and will occasionally take your hand, mutely asking for comfort. One of them may even gulp down your drink. The music direction is exhilarating. There’s plenty of dancing — comic, free, fierce, and perfectly synchronized, down to the smallest shoulder shrug. On Saturdays, a community dinner follows the play: cornbread, baked beans and huge smoked turkey legs, and the experience of eating and drinking with other audience members while sharing the exhilaration of the performance provides the perfect capper for this rousing, rattling, smart and sophisticated production. Presented by the Catamounts through March 18, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thecatamounts.org. Read the full review of Beowulf.

Maggy Stacy and Christian Mast in Brilliant Traces. Vintage Theatre

Brilliant Traces. The beginning of Brilliant Traces is wonderfully evocative: A young woman in a wedding dress stumbles into a remote and dilapidated Alaska cabin. Her car broke down, and she’s been wandering in a blinding whiteout for some time before coming across this, the only inhabited place for miles. As she circles the room, dazed and jittery, the inhabitant, a man hunched in a blanket, watches in silence. Finally, she collapses. He slides off the dress and places her carefully on the bed, where she sleeps for two days. You can’t tell if this is going to be a crazy comedy or an essentially dark one — or perhaps something more serious than comedy, though you recognize the familiar “two lonely and eccentric people getting to know and feel for one another” trope. But your hopes are high, and you’re expecting lively originality from playwright Cindy Lou Johnson. It helps that the woman, Rosannah DeLuce, is played by the always intriguing Maggy Stacy, and that the man, Henry Harry, is given a strong performance by Christian Mast. But it turns out that Rosannah is just somewhat dotty. She left her wedding, she explains, because she suddenly perceived all the people in the church, including her groom, as dead. Driving through the storm in her car, she felt she was moving faster than the vehicle, in fact flying ahead of it. This is all very poetic — and the language is sometimes fine, but it’s thin gruel for sustaining an entire evening. This is the kind of play where a tear-drenched, self-revelatory monologue near the end is supposed to take the place of actual action or genuine revelation. It can be done, but the monologue had better be a doozy. Poor Rosannah just repeats her delusions and sorrows until you start feeling like a therapist trying hard not to tap your fingers impatiently on the arm of your chair. Then Henry joins in to describe the great — and highly implausible — tragedy of his life. And now everyone’s sad and you have a kind of wailing duet going on. It’s a relief to step outside afterward into the neutral darkness. Presented through March 5 by Vintage Theatre Productions,1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.org. Read the full review of Brilliant Traces.

Keep reading for four more reviews.

The Arvada Center Black Box repertory company in Bus Stop. Arvada Cener

Bus Stop. Bus Stop was written in 1955, and it creaks a bit. A group of people are stranded by a howling blizzard at a bus-stop restaurant in a small town west of Kansas City. What follows is a character study of this disparate gathering, along with a meditation on love in their various voices. There’s Grace, who presides over the place with the help of high-schooler Elma; the local sheriff, Will; bus driver Carl; a disgraced professor, Dr. Gerald Lyman; and the couple who carry the strongest dramatic charge: impetuous cowboy Bo Decker and Cherie, the woman he’s carried off against her will and is determined to take to his Montana ranch as his wife. You can play Bus Stop for comedy — it has lots of funny moments — or emphasize the script’s underlying pathos. This Arvada Center production does neither with much conviction. Grace is having a cheerful, no-strings affair with Carl. Divorced herself, she doesn’t even know if Carl’s married, and she doesn’t particularly care — an arrangement that would have been very daring in its time. Young Elma is in love with books, fascinated by the Shakespeare-quoting Dr. Lyman and completely unaware of the dangers posed by his keen attention to her. Bo’s longtime older friend, Virgil, is a kind of father figure to him, and strong, kindly Sheriff Will represents a father figure to pretty much everyone else. All of the actors, members of a repertory company put together specifically for the center’s Black Box theater, are very strong, but somehow their work doesn’t jell into a true ensemble. The rhythms are wrong, the dialogue often falls flat, and the characters don’t feel fully developed or explored. Presented by the Arvada Center Black Box through April 15, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Bus Stop.

Cory Sapienza and Royce Roeswood in Hir. Sarah Roshan

Hir. Taylor Mac’s Hir is a bit of a mess. But it’s a seething, evocative, darkly funny mess that deals with a host of issues, putting sex and gender at their center. Isaac, a Marine whose job in Afghanistan was collecting body parts to return to soldiers’ families, has just come home to find his own family has turned into a twisted clown show over which his mother, Paige, presides with sadistic glee. In his absence, his racist and abusive father, Arnold, met his comeuppance. Incapacitated by a stroke, barely capable of speech, he’s been dressed by Paige in a pink nightie and bubbly blue wig and kept drugged with a cocktail of pharmaceuticals Paige calls a “shaky-shake.” Isaac’s sister Maxine is in the process of becoming Max with the aid of hormones that he – or, as Max prefers to be referred to, ze, and hir in the third person — buys on the Internet. The house is a pigsty. Paige has some reason for the ugly things she does. Among other things, Arnold raped her and sent Max to the emergency room three times. Now she’s entirely invested in Max’s adventure, exploring the spaces opened by the teen's transition. Throwing off all semblance of convention, including a tidy house, she home-schools Max and arranges cultural expeditions. “What you think you know, you do not know,” she informs Isaac. “There are no longer two genders. No longer simply a Y and X chromosome, but an alphabet of genders.” Pre-stroke, Arnold fit a prevalent image of manliness, and Marine Isaac tries to bring his damaged father back to himself. Despite what we know of Arnold, we empathize as Isaac tidies up the house, cooks fried chicken for a family dinner that will never happen and strives desperately to re-create the thing he most needs: a home. Max, meanwhile, is intrigued by his brother’s manliness. Author Mac (who, according to the program, likes to be referred to as judy) tosses profound ideas into the script and then upends them. He hints at real emotions — Paige’s miseries as Arnold’s wife, Isaac’s obvious PTSD, Max’s search for identity — but never lets you identify much with any of the protagonists. The play represents a daring step for Miners Alley, providing entry into a world that feels alien and hermetically sealed — fascinating to enter and observe, though you wouldn’t want to stay too long there. Through March 5 at Miners Alley, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com. Read the review of Hir.

Kathleen McCall in Two Degrees. Adams VisCom

Two Degrees. At the request of Senator Louise Allen, an old friend, paleoclimatologist Emma Phelps has come to Washington to testify before a congressional committee considering climate change. The panel is likely to be stacked against her, with more oil-and-gas lobbyists and businesspeople than scientists. This is obviously a fertile and intensely relevant topic, but in Two Degrees — the title refers to the amount of warming the earth can tolerate before the consequences become catastrophic — playwright Tira Palmquist has married two dramatic strands, and the results are shaky. Emma is also a recent widow, and her grief over the danger to the planet is intertwined with her deep mourning for her dead husband, Jeffrey. The play begins with an affair Emma has in Washington — embarked on in distress and confusion, and in part to steady her nerves. Afterward, she meets with the senator's chief of staff and gets a quick tutorial in the ways of the Capitol: No one will care about the reams of data she’s accumulated, she’s told. These scenes are intercut with flashbacks to loving, cuddly times with Jeffrey at their Boulder home. None of this is particularly original, though the D.C. affair does lead to an interesting plot twist. The high pitch of the national climate-change debate vibrates in the audience's consciousness, but Two Degrees treads around political issues with great delicacy and caution, and Emma’s primary opponent in the committee presentation turns out to be a decent guy who’s sincerely concerned with the well-being of the people of Greenland, where she investigates ancient ice cores, and his company wants to drill. In the play’s final — and most successful — moments, Emma does describe her work, and then we glimpse the sheer majesty and beauty of the science itself, as well as the fierceness of her dedication. Jeffrey’s influence becomes clear, too, and the plot strands wind satisfyingly together. Presented by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company through March 12, The Jones, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, www.denvercenter.org. Read the review of Two Degrees.