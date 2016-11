Reviewed: Lost Creatures (Closing), Three More Shows in Denver

Wesley Thomas in an Act of God. AdamsVisCom

The new theater season is under way, with shows large and small popping up all over town. Keep reading for capsule reviews of productions currently on stage in metro Denver, including Lost Creatures, which closes this weekend. Read capsule reviews of that show and three more below.

Act of God. God has appeared to us in the person of Broadway and television actor Wesley Taylor (Smash, The Good Wife). In this ninety-minute script by David Javerbaum, winner of multiple Emmys for his work on The Daily Show, God explains that he’s “a jealous, petty, sexist, racist, mass-murdering narcissist” — something we could have guessed simply from the state of the world — who has come back to edit the Ten Commandments because they’re out of date. With God are his two favorite angels: Gabriel, who actually seems quite a bit more compassionate and ethical than the deity himself, and Michael, who’s prone to asking difficult questions, and whom God rapidly silences and punishes. Lounging in dazzling white robes on a dazzling white sofa in an elegantly dazzling room, God acquaints us with his thinking. He doesn’t have much patience with football players’ constant evocations of his name, and he mocks evolution deniers — well, sort of. It’s possible he actually meant this: “I planted all of it.... In Me all things are fakeable. I molded the fossils; I modified the DNA; I specialized the finch beaks; heck, I booked Darwin’s cruise.” It does turn out that he has no problem with homosexuality, and the evangelical insistence that he created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, is exactly backward. Steve did precede Eve — Eve was created later through surgical intervention. But assume an enlightened God who’ll rightfully ridicule right-wing hyper-religiosity while honoring compassionate politics and dropping the occasional genuinely enlightening truth. This is also a God who enjoyed watching Abraham’s terrible sorrow when he was ordered to kill his first-born son, Isaac; finds the Book of Job insanely funny; and cannot comprehend his own son Jesus’s desire to redeem humankind. God sort of gets away with all this because his earthly manifestation — that is, Wesley Taylor — is so charming and has such magnificent abs. But if you’re hoping for a moment of redemption, a Hallmark Card aphorism, a realization that Jesus had it right and suffering is terribly wrong, don’t hold your breath. Presented through March 12 at the Garner Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read the full review of Act of God here.

John Hauser as Jason in Hand to God. Michael Ensminger

Hand to God. Hand to God is loud, herky-jerky, foul-mouthed and funny enough to have you choking with laughter. That’s if a certain malevolent sock puppet hasn’t decided to leap into the audience and choke off your breath altogether. The puppet is Tyrone, and he lives — we use the term advisedly — on the left arm of a sweet, shy teenage boy named Jason. Jason and his recently bereaved mother, Margery, are having a difficult time, both financially and emotionally. She’s leaning on him hard for support; he can barely support his own spirits. And, of course, he’s going through all the usual teenage sexual turmoil and confusion. The action takes place in a church in Cypress, Texas, where Margery has taken a job running a puppetry workshop for teens. Jason sits disconsolately in the church basement with nerdy Jessica, who prefers Balinese shadow puppetry, and sullen, disruptive Timothy. The dynamics are depressing. The only completed puppet on the scene is Jason’s innocent-looking, fuzzy Tyrone. Nonetheless, Pastor Greg has decided that the church’s first puppet demonstration will occur the following Sunday, and poor Margery is panicked...even more so when she realizes the pastor’s interest in her. A little later, Jason is manipulating Tyrone, doing a routine, trying to impress Jessica. She’s smiling. Until Tyrone swings into action, diving at her face, hissing scatological insults. Tyrone’s either Satan himself or represents the evil impulses all of us have but tend to control. Probably both. Sometimes it feels as if playwright Robert Askins’s id had taken him over, too. The plot goes rolling somewhat logically along until — whoops! — suddenly crazy things are happening everywhere, the church has been defiled, and everyone’s id is having a party, even without Tyrone’s help. The production features unfettered lust, Jason’s frantic fight with his own puppet-occupied hand, loud rock, satanic manifestations like smoke and flickering lights and – just incidentally – rutting puppets. Director Dee Covington has brought the play to fine and exhilarating life, and the entire evening has the pulse-quickening, adrenaline-pumping effect of a first-rate rock concert. Presented by Curious Theatre Company through December 17, 1080 Acoma Street, 303-623-0524, curioustheatre.org. Read the full review of Hand to God.

Mark Collins and Billie McBride in Lost Creatures. Brian Landis Folkins

Lost Creatures. In Lost Creatures, local playwright Melissa Lucero McCarl imagines a meeting between two highly theatrical figures of the last century. Kenneth Tynan was a theater critic whose brilliant writing brought him early fame. In his time, giants like Laurence Olivier, John Gielgud and Vivien Leigh walked the London stages, and Tynan described their work with vivid intelligence. He himself was a dramatic figure, glamorous, narcissistic, privileged, and also a sadist with a lifelong interest in spanking and a taste for violence against women. Then there was silent film star Louise Brooks, whose seductive performance in two 1929 movies, Pandora’s Box and The Lost Girl, fueled the fantasies of thousands of men. Tynan wrote a long homage for the New Yorker about Brooks called “The Girl in the Black Helmet” — a reference to her glossy bob of dark hair, and it’s the meeting between the two of them that McCarl dramatizes. Neither Tynan nor Brooks is a household name these days, but McCarl brings them to interesting life. When they met, Tynan was suffering from the emphysema that killed him a year later. Brooks was in her seventies, her stardom long behind her, fighting arthritis, writing sharp, candid essays and drinking heavily. McCarl’s dialogue, using some direct quotation from the works of both, reveals that Brooks was every bit Tynan’s intellectual match, an avid reader and a lover of music. The witty literate talk is one of the great pleasures of the play. What happens between Brooks and Tynan? Nothing very much, though Collins implies that something pretty sexy is about to occur when he addresses the audience in a brief roguish monologue at the end of the first act. Reference is made to spanking; at one point, Tynan dons one of Brooks’ garments along with a wig of her iconic hairstyle and poses coyly, but the moment is brief, and there’s no particular frisson between the two of them.Meanwhile, Lulu herself is on hand, a memory of Brooks’ seductive past portrayed by an actor who never speaks but brings a flirty dimension to the action. Overall, the performances are skilled, but lack some passion. This is a production that should be seen. Leave yourself extra time though: It’s in a new performance space in the Denver Center complex that’s hard to find. Presented by And Toto Too through November 19, the Commons on Champa, 1245 Champa Street. 720-583-3975, andtototoo.org.

Emma Messenger and Chris Kendall in Stella and Lou. Christine Fisk

Stella and Lou. The best actors I know are always fully alive and utterly present on the stage. That exactly describes Emma Messenger (Stella) and Chris Kendall (Lou) in Bruce Graham’s Stella and Lou, along with Peter Marullo as an able Donnie. The setting is Lou’s dingy South Philadelphia bar, which is neither a meeting spot for friends nor a cozy refuge for local eccentrics, but a place where regulars stare morosely into their beers, passing the hours till closing time – or perhaps death. As the action begins, Lou and Donnie have just attended the funeral of one of these long-timers — a “total asshole,” according to Donnie — whose final rites were attended only by a handful of fellow drinkers. Donnie is about to get married and is twitching with anger and nerves about what he perceives as his wife-to-be’s unreasonable demands for the wedding. As for Lou, you get the impression that he was never exactly a live wire, and since the death of his wife from cancer two years earlier, he’s given up on life. He is clearly pleased, however, when his friend Stella walks into the empty bar as he’s closing up, wearing a summer dress and high heels. With occasional vivid interruptions by Donnie, most of the evening is taken up by the emotional dance that ensues between Stella and Lou. She wants something more from him than a beer or two: warmth, even affection — in short, a shot at life and living. She tells him she’s won tickets for dinner and a show in Atlantic City. He’s glum and uninterested. She says she’s thinking of moving to Florida because there’s nothing for her in Philly. Although unnerved by this information, he still doesn’t rise to the bait. That’s pretty much it for plot. But there’s humor in Graham’s script and half-submerged wisdom, and as Stella and Lou talk, their characters are revealed and become rich and interesting. Stella and Lou is low-key, gentle, frequently funny and essentially sweet-humored. But the play’s emotional depths, though quiet, are profound. Presented through November 27 by Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.org. Read the full review of Stella and Lou.

For more theater productions and events, see our calendar listings.