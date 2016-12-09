Reviewed: Nine Art Shows to See This Weekend!

“Wayfinder,” by Mark Penner-Howell, mixed media on panel. Mark Penner-Howell

This is a good weekend to get out and see art, with some of this year's big shows nearing the end of their run while other worthy exhibits are opening all the time. Keep reading for capsule reviews of current exhibits in metro Denver, in the order that they're closing, starting with a great show at Robischon.

"Immigration," by John Buck. Robischon Gallery

John Buck and Ana Maria Hernando. “Over the top” wouldn’t even get halfway to describing what the main exhibit at Robischon, John Buck, is like. It's a followup to one the artist mounted at the gallery coinciding with 2015’s Biennial of the Americas. As was the case with that show, this one is populated by prints, sculptures and a set of incredible — and monumental — kinetics. Some pieces are politically charged, including the showstoppers, “The Immigration” and “The Potomac Waltz,” each of which essentially occupies its own gallery. Others refer to art history — in particular, “Against the Grain,” which features representations of modernist pioneers. The show also includes Buck’s spectacular woodblock prints, his enigmatic bas-reliefs and his elegant sculptures, all of which provide the perfect counterpoint to his kinetic installations. The other solo at Robischon, Ana Maria Hernando, comprises a black-on-black painting of an abstracted flower and an associated installation of translucent disks, the whole thing dimly lit by pin lights and a video projection. Through December 17 at Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com. Read the full review of the Robischon shows here.

Work by Jonathan Hils and Sabin Aell. Abbey Arlt

Juxtaposed. This group show at Walker Fine Art presents an unusual mix of styles: It includes a fairly cogent collection of abstract pieces by five artists, with the work of a lone contemporary realist improbably set in their midst. The show begins with two abstract installations by Sabin Aell; these are visually linked to a second abstract section in the back via sculptures by Jonathan Hils that are scattered throughout the gallery. In these works, Hils creates organic shapes made of meshes of welded rods. In the back, Heather Patterson is represented by panels covered in shapes evoking flowers and accented by lines suggesting three-dimensionality. Adjacent are a quartet of Angela Beloian’s distinctive mixed-media works, some incorporating antique dress fabric. Rounding out this section are loosely constructivist abstracts by Brigan Gresh. Back in the gallery's main space, Mark Penner-Howell – the aforementioned contemporary realist — is the subject of a bona fide solo that includes eight major paintings. With all of the other artists working in abstraction, it’s apparently Penner-Howell’s job to put the “juxtapose” in Juxtaposed. Through January 7 at Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com. Read the full Juxtaposed review here.

“Redacted Memory,” by Doug Kacena, painted over “Intimate Encounter,” by Ron Hicks. Persistent Imagery

Crossover. Colorado artist Doug Kacena came up with a provocative idea for an exhibit: He would paint over other people’s paintings, employing his own style, while having those artists paint over his, using their respective styles. It’s an unusual move, even if there are art-historical precedents. The resulting show is on view at LoDo’s Mike Wright Gallery. The context is set in the initial pairing in the entry. To the right is “Awash,” in which Kacena painted over Kevin Weckbach’s “Watergate,” allowing the ghost of a landscape to float below an all-over abstraction. To the left, the relationship is reversed with Ed Kucera’s “Majesty in Blue,” which covers Kacena’s “Air Above Ground” and in the process turns an abstract into a background for a painting of a horse. Weckbach and Kucera are famous traditional realists, as are all of the others recruited for the show; Kacena wanted to create a bridge between these realists and abstraction. The show features photos of the originals displayed next to the painted alterations, as well as a documentary describing the process. Through January 14 at Mike Wright Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-590-9800, mikewrightgallery.com. Read the full review of Crossover.

"Large Wall Flower" by James Surls. Robert Millman

James Surls and Charmaine Locke. Among the things that the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center does well is present exhibits dedicated to significant regional artists, as exemplified by the current display, All I Ever Wanted: James Surls and Charmaine Locke. Surls and Locke are husband-and-wife artists who live in the Roaring Fork Valley near Aspen and have been together for forty years. The ambitious exhibit was organized by Joy Armstrong, the CSFAC’s curator of modern and contemporary art. Armstrong decided to chiefly feature the pieces the two have done since they came to Colorado in the 1990s — thus the show is not a retrospective, but instead a thematically organized duet that combines their distinct yet compatible pieces. Surls, the more famous of the two, is in his seventies, and reveals in a poem on the wall the debt that he owes to Locke for his success. Surely that debt is partly repaid by this tremendous opportunity — via CSFAC curator Armstrong — to show Locke's intriguing work next to his. Through January 15 at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 1-719-634-5581, csfineartscenter.org. Read the full review of All I Ever Wanted .

Installation view of Clyfford Still: The Works on Paper. Joseph Wambold courtesy Clyfford Still Museum

Clyfford Still: The Works on Paper. Although almost exclusively known for his paintings, Clyfford Still created many more works on paper during his sixty-year career. For the most part, though, he didn't exhibit them. Curators Dean Sobel, David Anfam and Bailey H. Placzek sifted through the 2,300 works on paper in the Clyfford Still Museum’s collection to select the 256 they included in Clyfford Still: The Works on Paper. The show, which occupies the entire set of exhibition spaces on the second floor, begins with drawings done when Still was in his twenties and thirties, and reveals that this master of abstraction could have had a career as a realist. In the late 1930s, Still began to create non-objective compositions, and by the early ’40s had developed the work that established his place in the pantheon of abstract expressionism. These pieces demonstrate that Still was fascinated by modest gestures and minimal markings, and he returned to them again and again, finding a seemingly endless variety of ways to express them. It’s almost as if he did just a handful of arrangements, assembling them in hundreds of different ways, yet always keeping them fresh. Through January 15 at the Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org. Read the full review of The Works on Paper.

Installation view of Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves. Jeff Wells

Kim Dickey. The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is hosting a large and significant solo called Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves that ranges across the entire set of galleries and connecting spaces on the institution’s second floor. The exhibit, curated by Nora Burnett Abrams, begins with the work Dickey was doing in New York before she came to Colorado, but included are pieces done after she arrived. The chief revelation of this display is that in some of her earliest pieces, Dickey was concerned with making almost invisible references to the human body, a trait that’s overshadowed by her more obvious botanical imagery, which has dominated the main current of her art production since that time. Among the several showstoppers is the combination of the monumental ceramic bas-relief “Parterre” with the floor installation in front of it, “Rosebud Bush and Lift and Divide Rug.” Also spectacular are the lineup of monumental urns and the room filled with leaf-covered animal sculptures. These works not only reveal the predominating garden theme, but they also illustrate Dickey’s idea of creating sculptures that are geometric, minimalist and decorative, all at the same time. Through January 22 at MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org. Read the full review of Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves .

