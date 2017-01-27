Reviewed: Performance on Paper (Closing), Four More Shows to See Now!

“Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre,” by John Sorbie, offset lithograph poster. Courtesy John Sorbie

This weekend is your last change to see Performance on Paper: The Posters of Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie at the Denver Art Museum. But there are plenty of other worthwhile shows around town; keep reading for capsule reviews, in the order that the shows are closing.

Courtesy Phil Risbeck

Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie. It might seem like a stretch for Darrin Alfred, the Denver Art Museum’s curator of architecture, design and graphics, to come up with something relevant to dance, the museum’s theme this summer; after all, his specialties are defined by their static quality, while dance is about movement. But Alfred did, with the clever Performance on Paper: The Posters of Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie. Even more interesting is a connection that the show has to a different topic — that of Western art, with Alfred mounting the show in the Western American galleries. Dance posters are one of several categories of arts posters included, but the connecting thread is there. Designers Risbeck and Sorbie separately created remarkable bodies of posters, printed over many decades. And while it’s hard to make specific stylistic observations about either designer, some general ones can be made; for instance, both juxtapose eye-catching imagery with text blocks. Posters are easy to like, which is their mandate – but these are especially appealing, because they were done by world-renowned Colorado artists. Extended through January 29 at the DAM, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org. Read the full review of the Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie show.



"Root-of-Jesse," by Terry Maker. Chris Rogers/Twilight Productions

Terry Maker. Curator Simon Zalkind organized Terry Maker: Time Release, in which he showcases a body of the artist’s most recent efforts, supplemented by older pieces that anticipated them. It’s on view at the Fulginiti Pavilion at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. Though small, the Fulginiti has a big job: to bridge the sciences, which are predominant there, and the arts, which are mostly neglected. At first the show seems to have a carnival atmosphere, filled with neo-pop pieces in bright colors. The apparent subject is medication, with renditions of capsules incorporated in many, and pill bottles, prescriptions, side-effect warnings and other pharmaceutical detritus used. Several have biblical titles, which would seem to indicate – in light of the drug references — an ironic conceptual underpinning: “Religion is the opium of the people” and all that. But according to Maker, nothing could be further from the truth. For her, medicine and religion are bound together by their shared healing qualities, and both are important to her personally. Thus these works celebrate medicine and faith, despite the mirth. Through February 16 at the Fulginiti Pavilion, 13080 East 19th Avenue, Aurora, 303-724-3994, ucdenver.edu. Read the review of Terry Maker: Time Release.

Brandon Reese sculptures and Roland Bernier paintings at Walker Fine Art. Dawnelle Reese

Amalgamated Contemplation. The five artists included in this group show are mostly exploring abstraction, with a few of them taking a conceptual route to do so. Filling the entry space and spilling out through the rest of the gallery are Brandon Reese’s rustic sculptures in the form of lattice constructions and stacked totems. Reese’s three-dimensional creations couldn’t be more different from Roland Bernier’s paintings, but they look great together anyway. Among Bernier's better-known word-based works, there are also three of his spectacular all-over abstractions from the 1990s. These pieces are all-over compositions covered with marks that suggest graffiti tagging. Reese and Bernier are the stars of this show, but the three others taking part also make strong showings. There are Ben Strawn’s airy abstractions, some incorporating wire “drawings” rising off their surfaces. In the back are a group of aerial photos by Angela Beloian covered with web-like digital drawings in white; adjacent to these are sparely composed and intimately scaled abstract monoprints by Kellie Cannon. Through March 4 at Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com. Read the review of Amalgamated Contemplation .

"Underneath It All," by Kate Petley, acrylic and archival ink on canvas. Courtesy Robischon Gallery

Westfall, et al. What seems like a major group show at Robischon Gallery is actually a set of eight interlocking solos. The first is Stephen Westfall, which starts the festivities with a bang: His fifteen-by-fifty-foot harlequin-patterned mural “Canterbury” dominates the front space. Don Voisine picks up seamlessly where the Westfalls leave off. Voisine orchestrates flat color planes with hard edges into an imagined three-dimensional space. In the viewing room, Lloyd Martin features architectonic compositions built with horizontal bars. The paintings in Deborah Zlotsky resonate with the Martins, sharing certain broad stylistic attributes, while in the adjacent space, Kate Petley takes the walls with her updated color-field abstraction, notably the magisterial “One Day.” The initial draw to the back is Jason Karolak, as Karolak's large, distinctively colored and graphically robust “Untitled (P-1518)” can be seen from the other end of the gallery. Opposite are a group of expressionist paintings in Marcelyn McNeil. Finally, Wendi Harford includes just two paintings in an alcove, but they are so tall they make for a strong outing anyway. Through March 4 at Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com. Read the review of all eight shows.

Carroll Dunham, "Shootist," 2000. Denver Art Museum

Audacious. Last summer, Rebecca Hart took the rudder of the Denver Art Museum’s Modern and Contemporary department, and Audacious: Contemporary Artists Speak Out, in the main galleries on the third level of the DAM’s Hamilton Building, is her debut effort. Although Audacious is meant to showcase objects from the DAM’s permanent collection, this particular assortment has been heavily salted with pieces from the private holdings of Kent and Vicki Logan. The largesse of other important donors is included, too, but to a lesser extent. Among the standouts are several works by American artists such as Philip Guston, Robert Colescott, David Hammons, Barbara Kruger, Brian Alfred and Ben Jackel. There’s also a big European presence, especially among the YBA (Young British Artists), who are now, alas, not so young. First among these is Damien Hirst’s “Do you know what I like about you?,” from 1994. Chinese art likewise plays a large role in Audacious, and there are even some Colorado artists included, among them Tony Ortega, Jack Balas and Viviane Le Courtois. Extended through May 14 at the Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.

