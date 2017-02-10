Reviewed: Seven Art Shows to See Right Now in Denver

"Root-of-Jesse," by Terry Maker. Chris Rogers/Twilight Productions

Denver museums and galleries are full of shows worth seeing - including two that will end within the week. Here are seven to catch right now, in the order that they close.

Terry Maker. Curator Simon Zalkind organized Terry Maker: Time Release, in which he showcases a body of the artist’s most recent efforts, supplemented by older pieces that anticipated them. It’s on view at the Fulginiti Pavilion at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus. Though small, the Fulginiti has a big job: to bridge the sciences, which are predominant there, and the arts, which are mostly neglected. At first the show seems to have a carnival atmosphere, filled with neo-pop pieces in bright colors. The apparent subject is medication, with renditions of capsules incorporated in many, and pill bottles, prescriptions, side-effect warnings and other pharmaceutical detritus used. Several have biblical titles, which would seem to indicate – in light of the drug references — an ironic conceptual underpinning: “Religion is the opium of the people” and all that. But according to Maker, nothing could be further from the truth. For her, medicine and religion are bound together by their shared healing qualities, and both are important to her personally. Thus these works celebrate medicine and faith, despite the mirth. Through February 16 at the Fulginiti Pavilion, 13080 East 19th Avenue, Aurora, 303-724-3994, ucdenver.edu. Read the review of Terry Maker: Time Release.

"In Night,” by Dylan Gebbia-Richards, wax on panel; "Corduroy 2, The tide is high (and rising) 4" and "Corduroy 5," by Chris Oatey, carbon on paper. Wes Magyar

Oatey & Gebbia-Richards; Fodness. In this pairing at David B. Smith Gallery, there is an extremely rough mix of two distinct sensibilities: Chris Oatey creates small, delicately rendered patterns, while Dylan Gebbia-Richards makes large, boldly colored all-over abstractions. The two very different approaches do have a few things in common; most notably, both represent non-objective compositions. Oatey uses an unusual method: He draws on paper with a sheet of carbon paper underneath so that the carbon transfers marks onto the bottom paper. Gebbia-Richards also employs an unusual method: He uses colored waxes applied with an industrial blower, building up the wax in coats and forming tiny repeated spires that come up high off the surfaces. A separate show in the experimental space, titled Donald Fodness: Duets, displays a funky mash-up of abstraction, surrealism, pop and kitsch. Fodness’s interest in merging lowbrow and highbrow aesthetics works well here. Through February 18 at David B. Smith Gallery, 1543A Wazee Street, 303-893-4234, davidbsmithgallery.com. Read the review of these two shows at David B. Smith.

“Bad and Boujee,” by Mario Zoots, mixed materials. West Magyar

Nice Work If You Can Get It. Once a year, the work of RedLine members is featured in a major exhibition; the current iteration, Nice Work If You Can Get It, is on view now. The show was put together by guest curator Daisy McGowan, who began six months ago by asking members to create work that deals with the collision of wanting to make art while needing to make a living. The artists' responses ranged from the literal to the poetic; some barely addressed the subject, while others were extremely subtle about it. Among the standouts is the wall mural by Sandra Fettingis that’s being physically demolished during the course of the show. John McEnroe’s grid of wall shelves with objects on them is extremely elegant and thoughtful, and what looks like an urban altarpiece by Mario Zoots commands the back wall. Other pieces worth noting include Tracy Tomko’s tortured self-portrait, Stephanie Kantor’s mosaics on a garden theme, Ramón Bonilla’s geometric wall mural, an enigmatic piece by Molly Bounds, Sarah Rockett’s gilded but rickety ladder, and much, much more. Through February 25 at RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street, 303-296-4448, redlineart.org. Read the review of Nice Work If You Can Get It.

Installation view of Michael J. Dowling’s solo now at Leon Gallery. Amanda Tipton

You Already Know How This Will End. Michael J. Dowling is the subject of this striking solo at Leon Gallery. Dowling has built a solid reputation based on drawings and paintings — and now sculptures — with an Old Master-ish classicism about them that he intentionally undermines through additions and subtractions that he dubs “redactions.” He begins with traditional imagery — portraits, in particular, but also birds, animals and even a ship — then both erases and covers over parts of each image. This is conceptual, but it also creates striking compositions; mostly, though, it gives his work an edge that clearly separates it from the traditional-realist aesthetic to which his style is related. Dowling’s figures and representations often refer, at least indirectly, to art-historical precedents, especially those from Italian art. That said, his marks are so confidently applied and so unerring in their ability to convey pictorial content that his drafting skills appear to be something he comes by naturally, even with this Italianate influence. Through March 4 at Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue, 303-832-1599, ifoundleon.com. Read the review of You Already Know How This Will End.

Keep reading for more shows to see.

