Reviewed: Seven Art Shows Worth Seeing in Metro Denver

"Immigration," by John Buck. Robischon Gallery

This is a good weekend to get out and see art, with some of this year's big shows nearing the end of their run, while other worthy exhibits are opening all the time. Keep reading for capsule reviews of current exhibits in metro Denver in the order that they're closing.

“Atomic Mandala,” by Richard Carter, acrylic on panel. Richard Carter

Mandalas. Basalt’s Richard Carter has taken the lead role in Mandalas: Constructed and Deconstructed, now on view at the William Havu Gallery. In the ’70s, Carter worked with legendary Aspen-based artist Herbert Bayer. The influence of Bayer is apparent in the Carter’s paintings, but it’s also clear that Carter has developed his own distinct visual vocabulary. Interestingly, his style could be described as being both abstract and – even though there are no recognizable objects depicted — representational, with the simple shapes he employs being crisply illustrated, as though they were real two- or three-dimensional constructs. Mandalas also includes the work of Taiwanese-born New York painter Amy Cheng, whose pieces have the same kind of bold formal presence as the Carters and so work perfectly with them. On display throughout are elegant neo-modernist sculptures by Chris Cassimatis from Nebraska. Finally, up on the mezzanine is a smart-looking solo, Susan Cooper, which comprises intimately scaled paintings and bas-reliefs — a surprise, since this Denver artist is better known for her monumental pieces. Through November 26 at William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee Street, 303-893-2360, williamhavugallery.com. Read the full Mandalas review.

Installation view of Ana Maria Hernando's "Flor Presagiada por el Agua" (Flower Foretold by Water) at Robischon. Robischon Gallery

John Buck and Ana Maria Hernando. “Over the top” wouldn’t even get halfway to describing what the main exhibit at Robischon, John Buck, is like. It's a followup to one the artist mounted at the gallery coinciding with 2015’s Biennial of the Americas. As was the case with that show, this one is populated by prints, sculptures and a set of incredible — and monumental — kinetics. Some pieces are politically charged, including the showstoppers, “The Immigration” and “The Potomac Waltz,” each of which essentially occupies its own gallery. Others refer to art history — in particular, “Against the Grain,” which features representations of modernist pioneers. The show also includes Buck’s spectacular woodblock prints, his enigmatic bas-reliefs and his elegant sculptures, all of which provide the perfect counterpoint to his kinetic installations. The other solo at Robischon, Ana Maria Hernando, comprises a black-on-black painting of an abstracted flower and an associated installation of translucent disks, the whole thing dimly lit by pin lights and a video projection. Through December 17 at Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com. Read the full review of the Robischon shows here.

Installation view of Clyfford Still: The Works on Paper. Joseph Wambold courtesy Clyfford Still Museum

Clyfford Still: The Works on Paper. Although almost exclusively known for his paintings, Clyfford Still created many more works on paper during his sixty-year career. For the most part, though, he didn't exhibit them. Curators Dean Sobel, David Anfam and Bailey H. Placzek sifted through the 2,300 works on paper in the Clyfford Still Museum’s collection to select the 256 they included in Clyfford Still: The Works on Paper. The show, which occupies the entire set of exhibition spaces on the second floor, begins with drawings done when Still was in his twenties and thirties, and reveals that this master of abstraction could have had a career as a realist. In the late 1930s, Still began to create non-objective compositions, and by the early ’40s had developed the work that established his place in the pantheon of abstract expressionism. These pieces demonstrate that Still was fascinated by modest gestures and minimal markings, and he returned to them again and again, finding a seemingly endless variety of ways to express them. It’s almost as if he did just a handful of arrangements, assembling them in hundreds of different ways, yet always keeping them fresh. Through January 15 at the Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org. Read the full review of The Works on Paper.

Installation view of Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves. Jeff Wells

Kim Dickey. The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is hosting a large and significant solo called Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves that ranges across the entire set of galleries and connecting spaces on the institution’s second floor. The exhibit, curated by Nora Burnett Abrams, begins with the work Dickey was doing in New York before she came to Colorado, but included are pieces done after she arrived. The chief revelation of this display is that in some of her earliest pieces, Dickey was concerned with making almost invisible references to the human body, a trait that’s overshadowed by her more obvious botanical imagery, which has dominated the main current of her art production since that time. Among the several showstoppers is the combination of the monumental ceramic bas-relief “Parterre” with the floor installation in front of it, “Rosebud Bush and Lift and Divide Rug.” Also spectacular are the lineup of monumental urns and the room filled with leaf-covered animal sculptures. These works not only reveal the predominating garden theme, but they also illustrate Dickey’s idea of creating sculptures that are geometric, minimalist and decorative, all at the same time. Through January 22 at MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org. Read the full review of Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves .

