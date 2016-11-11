Reviewed: Shows at Arvada Center and Space (Closing), MCA Denver and More

Looking Back closes this weekend at the Arvada Center with work by (from left) Margaretta Gilboy, William Sutton, Chandler Romeo and Sushe Felix. . Wes Magyar

This is a good weekend to get out and see art, with some of this year's big shows nearing the end of their run, while other worthy exhibits are opening all the time. Keep reading for capsule reviews of current exhibits in metro Denver, in the order that they're closing. And fair warning: The Arvada Center's two fortieth anniversary shows both end this weekend.

Expanding the Dialogue: Part Two. Space Gallery presented the first half of a two-part abstract extravaganza this summer, and now the second half, Expanding the Dialogue: Part Two, is on view. The first explored the subtlety of certain approaches, while the second examines the bold end of the continuum. Elegantly filling the entry galleries are Patricia Aaron’s marvelous encaustic paintings, which comprise blotches, smudges and drips set against modulated fields. In the main room, Monroe Hodder introduces a newish formulation, her latest pieces sporting an all-over approach in which elements are instinctually placed across the canvases. Scattered across the floor are three monumental Stephen Shachtman sculptures; two more are out on the patio. Each is a rectilinear spire rising ten feet or more, making them very impressive. The last leg of the show is upstairs on the mezzanine, where nearly a dozen large Haze Diedrich paintings have been installed. In these works, Diedrich orchestrates simple shapes clustered into amorphous forms and carried out in rich, toned-up shades. Through November 12 at Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive, 720-904-1088, spacegallery.org. Read the full review of Expanding the Dialogue: Part Two.

Moving Forward. On view in the upper level galleries at the Arvada Center, Moving Forward: The Next Forty Years, put together by Kristin Bueb, the center’s gallery coordinator, is one of two exhibits being presented to honor the fortieth anniversary of the place. For this exhibit, Bueb selected artists whose careers are just taking off, choosing from a mental list of those whom she has wanted to include in exhibits at the center but hasn’t yet had the chance – until now. Moving Forward comprises the work of twenty artists, including one artist pair. It’s interesting to note that the works included in the show can mostly be sorted among the broad categories of abstraction, representational and conceptual art (plus photos and ceramics), but there’s also a lot of hybridization of the three main stylistic types. This show, paired with Looking Back, in the lower level galleries, a retrospective of forty years of art at the center, demonstrates that the Arvada Center has played a key role in the development of contemporary scene in our region. Through November 13 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Moving Foward.

Looking Back: 40 Years/40 Artists. On July 4, 1976, the ribbon was cut on an elegant and austere complex of orange-colored brick – the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities — making this year the institution’s fortieth. Various events are keyed to a celebration of the anniversary, including the main exhibit in the lower-level galleries: Looking Back: 40 Years/40 Artists, which was put together by exhibition manager Collin Parson and briefly surveys what’s been presented at the center since it opened. At the start, there’s a compelling exhibition timeline revealing themes that have informed the shows going back to the beginning: The Arvada Center has paid attention to women artists, Latino artists, ceramics artists and, most of all, Colorado artists. Parson decided to celebrate the center’s history by highlighting Colorado artists who had previously shown there; the result is a who’s who of local contemporary art that's not to be missed. Through November 13 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Looking Back .

Mandalas. Basalt’s Richard Carter has taken the lead role in Mandalas: Constructed and Deconstructed, now on view at the William Havu Gallery. In the ’70s, Carter worked with legendary Aspen-based artist Herbert Bayer. The influence of Bayer is apparent in the Carter’s paintings, but it’s also clear that Carter has developed his own distinct visual vocabulary. Interestingly, his style could be described as being both abstract and – even though there are no recognizable objects depicted — representational, with the simple shapes he employs being crisply illustrated, as though they were real two- or three-dimensional constructs. Mandalas also includes the work of Taiwanese-born New York painter Amy Cheng, whose pieces have the same kind of bold formal presence as the Carters and so work perfectly with them. On display throughout are elegant neo-modernist sculptures by Chris Cassimatis from Nebraska. Finally, up on the mezzanine is a smart-looking solo, Susan Cooper, which comprises intimately scaled paintings and bas-reliefs — a surprise, since this Denver artist is better known for her monumental pieces. Through November 26 at William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee Street, 303-893-2360, williamhavugallery.com. Read the full Mandalas review.

John Buck and Ana Maria Hernando. “Over the top” wouldn’t even get halfway to describing what the main exhibit at Robischon, John Buck, is like. It's a followup to one the artist mounted at the gallery coinciding with 2015’s Biennial of the Americas. As was the case with that show, this one is populated by prints, sculptures and a set of incredible — and monumental — kinetics. Some pieces are politically charged, including the showstoppers, “The Immigration” and “The Potomac Waltz,” each of which essentially occupies its own gallery. Others refer to art history — in particular, “Against the Grain,” which features representations of modernist pioneers. The show also includes Buck’s spectacular woodblock prints, his enigmatic bas-reliefs and his elegant sculptures, all of which provide the perfect counterpoint to his kinetic installations. The other solo at Robischon, Ana Maria Hernando, is comprises a black-on-black painting of an abstracted flower and an associated installation of translucent disks, the whole thing dimly lit by pin lights and a video projection. Through December 17 at Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com. Read the full review of the Robischon shows here.

Kim Dickey. The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is hosting a large and significant solo called Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves that ranges across the entire set of galleries and connecting spaces on the institution’s second floor. The exhibit, curated by Nora Burnett Abrams, begins with the work Dickey was doing in New York before she came to Colorado, but included are pieces done after she arrived. The chief revelation of this display is that in some of her earliest pieces, Dickey was concerned with making almost invisible references to the human body, a trait that’s overshadowed by her more obvious botanical imagery, which has dominated the main current of her art production since that time. Among the several showstoppers is the combination of the monumental ceramic bas-relief “Parterre” with the floor installation in front of it, “Rosebud Bush and Lift and Divide Rug.” Also spectacular are the lineup of monumental urns and the room filled with leaf-covered animal sculptures. These works not only reveal the predominating garden theme, but they also illustrate Dickey’s idea of creating sculptures that are geometric, minimalist and decorative, all at the same time. Through January 22 at MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org. Read the full review of Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves .

