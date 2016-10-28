Reviewed: Shows at Arvada, Rule, Robischon, Walker and More

Scott Young's "Wish You Were Here" at Rule. Wes Magyar

This is a good weekend to get out and see art, with some of this year's big shows nearing the end of their run, while other worthy exhibits are opening all the time, including impressive new shows at Robischon and the new Rule. Keep reading for capsule reviews of current exhibits in metro Denver.

"Immigration," by John Buck. Robischon Gallery

John Buck and Ana Maria Hernando. “Over the top” wouldn’t even get halfway to describing what the main exhibit at Robischon, John Buck, is like. It's a followup to one the artist mounted at the gallery coinciding with 2015’s Biennial of the Americas. As was the case with that show, this one is populated by prints, sculptures and a set of incredible — and monumental — kinetics. Some pieces are politically charged, including the showstoppers, “The Immigration” and “The Potomac Waltz,” each of which essentially occupies its own gallery. Others refer to art history — in particular, “Against the Grain,” which features representations of modernist pioneers. The show also includes Buck’s spectacular woodblock prints, his enigmatic bas-reliefs and his elegant sculptures, all of which provide the perfect counterpoint to his kinetic installations. The other solo at Robischon, Ana Maria Hernando, is comprises a black-on-black painting of an abstracted flower and an associated installation of translucent disks, the whole thing dimly lit by pin lights and a video projection. Through December 17 at Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com. Read the full review of the Robischon shows here.

Installation view of Ana Maria Hernando's "Flor Presagiada por el Agua" (Flower Foretold by Water) at Robischon. Robischon Gallery

Robert Brinker. The current exhibit at Michael Warren Contemporary is Chasing Dragons: Works by Robert Brinker, which showcases the latest pieces by this highly regarded Aspen artist. For this body of work, the overall shape of each piece takes the form of a Chinese-style dragon covered by a collage of images sourced from racy cheesecake magazines, album covers and other mass-printed photos. The origin of these dragons goes back to 2007, when Brinker participated in an exhibition in Beijing in which he displayed pieces that employed the traditional Chinese folk-art method of paper-cutting. Brinker introduced something new to the method by replacing the blank sheets of the classic Chinese approach, substituting pages from old magazines. Brinker at times appropriates pornographic photos, but he has cut away many of the X-rated parts through the piercing that’s a consequence of the paper-cutting process. The mashup of charming Chinese traditions and the lowest of America’s lowbrow excesses makes for a striking combination and what is definitely an original approach. Through October 22 at Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive, 303-635-6255, michaelwarrencontemporary.com. Read the full review of Chasing Dragons.

Dab Dood...,” by Donald Fodness, mixed methods and materials on paper. Courtesy of the Arvada Center

Moving Forward. On view in the upper level galleries at the Arvada Center, Moving Forward: The Next Forty Years, put together by Kristin Bueb, the center’s gallery coordinator, is one of two exhibits being presented to honor the fortieth anniversary of the place. For this exhibit, Bueb selected artists whose careers are just taking off, choosing from a mental list of those whom she has wanted to include in exhibits at the center but hasn’t yet had the chance – until now. Moving Forward comprises the work of twenty artists, including one artist pair. It’s interesting to note that the works included in the show can mostly be sorted among the broad categories of abstraction, representational and conceptual art (plus photos and ceramics), but there’s also a lot of hybridization of the three main stylistic types. This show, paired with Looking Back, in the lower level galleries, a retrospective of forty years of art at the center, demonstrates that the Arvada Center has played a key role in the development of contemporary scene in our region. Through November 13 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Moving Foward.

“Family,” by Carley Warren, cedar and poplar, pine dowels. Wes Magyar

Looking Back: 40 Years/40 Artists. On July 4, 1976, the ribbon was cut on an elegant and austere complex of orange-colored brick – the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities — making this year the institution’s fortieth. Various events are keyed to a celebration of the anniversary, including the main exhibit in the lower-level galleries: Looking Back: 40 Years/40 Artists, which was put together by exhibition manager Collin Parson and briefly surveys what’s been presented at the center since it opened. At the start, there’s a compelling exhibition timeline revealing themes that have informed the shows going back to the beginning: The Arvada Center has paid attention to women artists, Latino artists, ceramics artists and, most of all, Colorado artists. Parson decided to celebrate the center’s history by highlighting Colorado artists who had previously shown there; the result is a who’s who of local contemporary art that's not to be missed. Through November 13 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Looking Back .

Scott Young's “Intermittent Positive Reinforcement” (left) and “Someday,” neon and other materials. Wes Magyar

Scott Young. Rule Gallery is inaugurating its Santa Fe Drive location with the exhibit Scott Young: Wish You Were Here. It’s hard to imagine a better way to announce the new spot than with this show, which begins with a giant neon sign on the roof that’s visible for blocks. The sign reads “Wish You Were Here,” but it includes a feature that makes the final ‘e’ in “Here” flash on and off so that it periodically reads “Wish You Were Her,” changing a typical postcard salutation into a line from someone’s diary. According to the artist, the message when the light blinks off conveys a sense of longing for lost love, and that's the theme of the smaller neons inside, as well. The artist’s aesthetic is closely aligned with that of commercial signage, especially vintage signs. The works inside are all of a piece, with words and phrases expressed in neon but presented in different ways. Young has been interested in neon since he was a teenager, once working in a neon shop and later designing neon effects for Hollywood films. He's now given himself over to his fine-art career, however, and the Rule show is his very first solo. Through November 5 at Rule Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive, 303-800-6776, rulegallery.com. Red the full review of Scott Young.

