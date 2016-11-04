Reviewed: Shows at Spark, Rule and Walker (All Closing), MCA Denver and More

Scott Young's "Wish You Were Here" at Rule; his show closes this weekend. Wes Magyar

This is a good weekend to get out and see art, with some of this year's big shows nearing the end of their run, while other worthy exhibits are opening all the time. Keep reading for capsule reviews of current exhibits in metro Denver, in the order that they're closing.

Scott Young's “Intermittent Positive Reinforcement” (left) and “Someday,” neon and other materials. Wes Magyar

Scott Young. Rule Gallery is inaugurating its Santa Fe Drive location with the exhibit Scott Young: Wish You Were Here. It’s hard to imagine a better way to announce the new spot than with this show, which begins with a giant neon sign on the roof that’s visible for blocks. The sign reads “Wish You Were Here,” but it includes a feature that makes the final ‘e’ in “Here” flash on and off so that it periodically reads “Wish You Were Her,” changing a typical postcard salutation into a line from someone’s diary. According to the artist, the message when the light blinks off conveys a sense of longing for lost love, and that's the theme of the smaller neons inside, as well. The artist’s aesthetic is closely aligned with that of commercial signage, especially vintage signs. The works inside are all of a piece, with words and phrases expressed in neon but presented in different ways. Young has been interested in neon since he was a teenager, once working in a neon shop and later designing neon effects for Hollywood films. He's now given himself over to his fine-art career, however, and the Rule show is his very first solo. Through November 5 at Rule Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive, 303-800-6776, rulegallery.com. Read the full review of Scott Young.

Jessica Drenk, “Cerebral Mapping.” Abbey Arlt

Inherent Intent. Walker Fine Art director Bobbi Walker has assembled a seamless group exhibit, titled Inherent Intent, that brings together seven contemporary abstractionists from Colorado and across the country. Although all of the artists employ nuance as their principal aesthetic philosophy, none can be called minimalists. The show opens with several pieces by Florida artist Jessica Drenk, who uses an unusual material — cut up books saturated with wax used as a stiffening-medium — to create her works. In the niches on either side of the center section are pieces by two California artists, Udo Nöger and Chris Richter, whose distinct styles are extremely compatible. It would be easy to imagine the Nögers and Richters hanging beautifully side by side instead of across the room from one another, as they are at Walker. In the back, a similar harmony is created between the works on paper by Mel Rea of Ohio and those by Ana Zanic, who emigrated from Croatia and now lives in Chicago. The show also includes two Colorado artists — Boulder’s Liz Quan and Denver’s Vanessa Clarke — who both work in three dimensions. Through November 5 at Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com. Read the full review of Inherent Intent.

Detail of I Stayed Here on the Ground, by Heather Doyle-Maier. Glenn Barrows

Schorr, Oberdorfer, Doyle-Maier. The three shows on view at Spark are notable not only because each is a visual treat on its own, but also because the three function beautifully together despite the distinct approach of each artist. In the west gallery is Annalee Schorr: Pattern Play, which highlights mostly recent work by this longtime abstract and conceptual artist. Schorr has conceived of her space at Spark as a single statement, with the wall pieces linked together stylistically as well as by the “Checkmate” installation that covers the floor. Kathryn Oberdorfer: Coming Full Circle comprises small, easel-sized acrylic-on-canvas paintings. Oberdorfer has written that she sees abstraction as an exercise akin to putting together a puzzle, and that way of thinking is manifested in the compositions she creates, which include clearly defined areas of color constrained by lines or linear constructs. In the tiny north gallery is an ambitious enterprise, Heather Doyle-Maier: I Stayed Here on the Ground, which poetically explores the artist’s feelings about her grown daughter going off on her own. Through November 6 at Spark Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-889-2200, sparkgallery.com. Read the full review of the three Spark solos.

Stephen Shachtman, "Red Monolith #2." Space Gallery

Expanding the Dialogue: Part Two. Space Gallery presented the first half of a two-part abstract extravaganza this summer, and now the second half, Expanding the Dialogue: Part Two, is on view. The first explored the subtlety of certain approaches, while the second examines the bold end of the continuum. Elegantly filling the entry galleries are Patricia Aaron’s marvelous encaustic paintings, which comprise blotches, smudges and drips set against modulated fields. In the main room, Monroe Hodder introduces a newish formulation, her latest pieces sporting an all-over approach in which elements are instinctually placed across the canvases. Scattered across the floor are three monumental Stephen Shachtman sculptures; two more are out on the patio. Each is a rectilinear spire rising ten feet or more, making them very impressive. The last leg of the show is upstairs on the mezzanine, where nearly a dozen large Haze Diedrich paintings have been installed. In these works, Diedrich orchestrates simple shapes clustered into amorphous forms and carried out in rich, toned-up shades. Through November 12 at Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive, 720-904-1088, spacegallery.org. Read the full review of Expanding the Dialogue: Part Two.

Dab Dood...,” by Donald Fodness, mixed methods and materials on paper. Courtesy of the Arvada Center

Moving Forward. On view in the upper level galleries at the Arvada Center, Moving Forward: The Next Forty Years, put together by Kristin Bueb, the center’s gallery coordinator, is one of two exhibits being presented to honor the fortieth anniversary of the place. For this exhibit, Bueb selected artists whose careers are just taking off, choosing from a mental list of those whom she has wanted to include in exhibits at the center but hasn’t yet had the chance – until now. Moving Forward comprises the work of twenty artists, including one artist pair. It’s interesting to note that the works included in the show can mostly be sorted among the broad categories of abstraction, representational and conceptual art (plus photos and ceramics), but there’s also a lot of hybridization of the three main stylistic types. This show, paired with Looking Back, in the lower level galleries, a retrospective of forty years of art at the center, demonstrates that the Arvada Center has played a key role in the development of contemporary scene in our region. Through November 13 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Moving Foward.

“Family,” by Carley Warren, cedar and poplar, pine dowels. Wes Magyar

Looking Back: 40 Years/40 Artists. On July 4, 1976, the ribbon was cut on an elegant and austere complex of orange-colored brick – the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities — making this year the institution’s fortieth. Various events are keyed to a celebration of the anniversary, including the main exhibit in the lower-level galleries: Looking Back: 40 Years/40 Artists, which was put together by exhibition manager Collin Parson and briefly surveys what’s been presented at the center since it opened. At the start, there’s a compelling exhibition timeline revealing themes that have informed the shows going back to the beginning: The Arvada Center has paid attention to women artists, Latino artists, ceramics artists and, most of all, Colorado artists. Parson decided to celebrate the center’s history by highlighting Colorado artists who had previously shown there; the result is a who’s who of local contemporary art that's not to be missed. Through November 13 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Looking Back .

"Immigration," by John Buck. Robischon Gallery

John Buck and Ana Maria Hernando. “Over the top” wouldn’t even get halfway to describing what the main exhibit at Robischon, John Buck, is like. It's a followup to one the artist mounted at the gallery coinciding with 2015’s Biennial of the Americas. As was the case with that show, this one is populated by prints, sculptures and a set of incredible — and monumental — kinetics. Some pieces are politically charged, including the showstoppers, “The Immigration” and “The Potomac Waltz,” each of which essentially occupies its own gallery. Others refer to art history — in particular, “Against the Grain,” which features representations of modernist pioneers. The show also includes Buck’s spectacular woodblock prints, his enigmatic bas-reliefs and his elegant sculptures, all of which provide the perfect counterpoint to his kinetic installations. The other solo at Robischon, Ana Maria Hernando, is comprises a black-on-black painting of an abstracted flower and an associated installation of translucent disks, the whole thing dimly lit by pin lights and a video projection. Through December 17 at Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com. Read the full review of the Robischon shows here.

Installation view of Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves. Jeff Wells

Kim Dickey. The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is hosting a large and significant solo called Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves that ranges across the entire set of galleries and connecting spaces on the institution’s second floor. The exhibit begins with the work Dickey was doing in New York before she came to Colorado, but included are pieces done after she arrived. The chief revelation of this display is that in some of her earliest pieces, Dickey was concerned with making almost invisible references to the human body, a trait that’s overshadowed by her more obvious botanical imagery, which has dominated the main current of her art production since that time. Among the several showstoppers is the combination of the monumental ceramic bas-relief “Parterre” with the floor installation in front of it, “Rosebud Bush and Lift and Divide Rug.” Also spectacular are the lineup of monumental urns and the room filled with leaf-covered animal sculptures. These works not only reveal the predominating garden theme, but they also illustrate Dickey’s idea of creating sculptures that are geometric, minimalist and decorative, all at the same time. Through January 22 at MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org. Read the full review of Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves .

Keep reading for more reviews.

