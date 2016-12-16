Reviewed: Ten Art Shows to See This Weekend!

"Immigration," by John Buck at Robischon. Robischon Gallery

Take a break from shopping this weekend to see some art. Although there are good shows all over metro Denver, start in LoDo: This is your last chance to catch two worthwhile solos at Robischon Gallery. Keep reading for capsule reviews of ten exhibits around town, in the order that they're closing.

Installation view of Ana Maria Hernando's "Flor Presagiada por el Agua" (Flower Foretold by Water) at Robischon. Robischon Gallery

John Buck and Ana Maria Hernando. “Over the top” wouldn’t even get halfway to describing what the main exhibit at Robischon, John Buck, is like. It's a followup to one the artist mounted at the gallery coinciding with 2015’s Biennial of the Americas. As was the case with that show, this one is populated by prints, sculptures and a set of incredible — and monumental — kinetics. Some pieces are politically charged, including the showstoppers, “The Immigration” and “The Potomac Waltz,” each of which essentially occupies its own gallery. Others refer to art history — in particular, “Against the Grain,” which features representations of modernist pioneers. The show also includes Buck’s spectacular woodblock prints, his enigmatic bas-reliefs and his elegant sculptures, all of which provide the perfect counterpoint to his kinetic installations. The other solo at Robischon, Ana Maria Hernando, comprises a black-on-black painting of an abstracted flower and an associated installation of translucent disks, the whole thing dimly lit by pin lights and a video projection. Through December 17 at Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com. Read the full review of the Robischon shows here.

"Central Core Cube," by Clark Richert. Wes Magyar

Clark Richert. The solo Close Packed Structures: Works by Clark Richert, at Gildar Gallery, comprises mostly newer pieces alongside a couple of earlier ones, all of them furthering Richert's long-established aesthetic goals. The comparison between the relatively recent compositions and those older works reveals that while Richert is still essentially following the path he started out on in the ’60s — creating compositions using patterns — he’s also gotten more relaxed about it. In “Rhombic Inversion,” from 1980, Richert set varied patterns of lines on top of a dark-colored ground. An ordinary grid and an irregular one suggest three-dimensionality, as does a rhythm of little squares, with the placement of every mark predetermined using mathematical formulas. The newer paintings are much freer in execution. In “Central Core Cube” for instance, although the overriding grid pattern is tightly done, Richert has filled in the geometric forms in a very painterly way. Works on paper with digitally derived patterns in inkjet are crisp and mechanistic, more like the older work. Through December 23 at Gildar Gallery, 82 South Broadway, 303-993-4474, gildargallery.com. Read the full review of Close Packed Structures .

Work by Jonathan Hils and Sabin Aell. Abbey Arlt

Juxtaposed. This group show at Walker Fine Art presents an unusual mix of styles: It includes a fairly cogent collection of abstract pieces by five artists, with the work of a lone contemporary realist improbably set in their midst. The show begins with two abstract installations by Sabin Aell; these are visually linked to a second abstract section in the back via sculptures by Jonathan Hils that are scattered throughout the gallery. In these works, Hils creates organic shapes made of meshes of welded rods. In the back, Heather Patterson is represented by panels covered in shapes evoking flowers and accented by lines suggesting three-dimensionality. Adjacent are a quartet of Angela Beloian’s distinctive mixed-media works, some incorporating antique dress fabric. Rounding out this section are loosely constructivist abstracts by Brigan Gresh. Back in the gallery's main space, Mark Penner-Howell – the aforementioned contemporary realist — is the subject of a bona fide solo that includes eight major paintings. With all of the other artists working in abstraction, it’s apparently Penner-Howell’s job to put the “juxtapose” in Juxtaposed. Through January 7 at Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com. Read the full Juxtaposed review here.

"It's only working 'til it isn't," by Jonathan Saiz. Wes Magyar

Jonathan Saiz. The Jonathan Saiz exhibit at Leon Gallery, The Deep End, is processional and begins with a wall installation that wraps around two sides of the entry space. Called “The Database,” it pretty much lays out Saiz’s intentions for the show, which is to embrace a dystopian view of the world. On the short wall to the left, Saiz has written his thoughts directly on the wall, and as you read them, dark meanings begin to emerge. On the adjacent wall, he's created a grid that’s mostly lined up horizontally and vertically except where it disintegrates at the bottom left and connects to that initial wall. The grid is made up of hundreds of tiny oil-on-wood paintings, each encased in its own ready-made clear-plastic case. These little paintings represent the main thrust of the show. According to Saiz, the minuscule works signify a kind of purging of visual ideas that have been kicking around in his mind for years. The clear showstopper is the monumental “It’s only working ’til it isn’t,” which comprises thousands of the small paintings and tells the story of the end of the world. Through January 8 at Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue, 303-832-1599, leongallery.com. Read the full review of The Deep End.

“Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre,” by John Sorbie, offset lithograph poster. Copyright John Sorbie

Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie. It might seem like a stretch for Darrin Alfred, the Denver Art Museum’s curator of architecture, design and graphics, to come up with something relevant to dance, the museum’s theme this summer; after all, his specialties are defined by their static quality, while dance is about movement. But Alfred did, with the clever Performance on Paper: The Posters of Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie. Even more interesting is a connection that the show has to a different topic — that of Western art, with Alfred mounting the show in the Western American galleries. Dance posters are one of several categories of arts posters included, but the connecting thread is there. Designers Risbeck and Sorbie separately created remarkable bodies of posters, printed over many decades. And while it’s hard to make specific stylistic observations about either designer, some general ones can be made; for instance, both juxtapose eye-catching imagery with text blocks. Posters are easy to like, which is their mandate – but these are especially appealing, because they were done by world-renowned Colorado artists. Through January 8, 2017, at the DAM, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org. Read the full review of the Phil Risbeck and John Sorbie show.

