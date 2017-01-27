Reviewed: The Book of Will, Burn This, Brilliant Traces and Two More Shows in Town

Steven Burge is playing God in An Act of God. denvercenter.org

There are a flurry of new productions around town, as well as a casting change: Local Steven Burge is now starring in An Act of God. Keep reading for reviews of that show, as well as four others around town.

An Act of God. In this ninety-minute script by David Javerbaum, winner of multiple Emmys for his work on The Daily Show, God explains that he’s “a jealous, petty, sexist, racist, mass-murdering narcissist” — something we could have guessed simply from the state of the world — who has come back to edit the Ten Commandments because they’re out of date. With God are his two favorite angels: Gabriel, who actually seems quite a bit more compassionate and ethical than the deity himself, and Michael, who’s prone to asking difficult questions, and whom God rapidly silences and punishes. Lounging in dazzling white robes on a dazzling white sofa in an elegantly dazzling room, God acquaints us with his thinking. He doesn’t have much patience with football players’ constant evocations of his name, and he mocks evolution deniers — well, sort of. It’s possible he actually meant this: “I planted all of it.... In Me all things are fakeable. I molded the fossils; I modified the DNA; I specialized the finch beaks; heck, I booked Darwin’s cruise.” It does turn out that he has no problem with homosexuality, and the evangelical insistence that he created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, is exactly backward. Steve did precede Eve — Eve was created later through surgical intervention. But assume an enlightened God who’ll rightfully ridicule right-wing hyper-religiosity while honoring compassionate politics and dropping the occasional genuinely enlightening truth. This is also a God who enjoyed watching Abraham’s terrible sorrow when he was ordered to kill his first-born son, Isaac; finds the Book of Job insanely funny; and cannot comprehend his own son Jesus’s desire to redeem humankind. God sort of gets away with all this because his earthly manifestation is so charming. But if you’re hoping for a moment of redemption, a Hallmark Card aphorism, a realization that Jesus had it right and suffering is terribly wrong, don’t hold your breath. Presented into April at the Garner Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read the full review of An Act of God.

Triney Sandoval and Miriam A. Laube in The Book of Will. Adams Viscom

The Book of Will. Lauren Gunderson’s The Book of Will, now premiering at the Denver Center, is about the first folio and the way it came together seven years after Shakespeare’s death because of the passion and dedication of two actors in his company, The King’s Men: John Heminges and Henry Condell. Up until then, the plays had been recorded in bits and pieces, printed on flimsy, unreliable quartos, scattered. Heminges and Condell went to extraordinary lengths to gather everything together, figure out authenticity, raise funds and find a way of working with the only publisher who had the resources for the task, William Jaggard, whom Shakespeare had disliked for printing works he hadn’t written under his name and scrambling works he had. This might make the play sound like a tutorial, full of worthwhile information but essentially static. Gunderson, however, has peopled the stage with lively, historically based characters, joking, drinking, expressing familial love or professional rivalry, acting Shakespearean scenes and squabbling — primarily about whether the task they’re undertaking is necessary or even doable. She paints a vivid portrait of the times in language sometimes formal, sometimes poetic, and often as contemporary as “shits and giggles.” She also gives a real feel for theater life and what it means to be an actor. You sense this is a work of both scholarship and love. There’s lots of funny stuff. Wesley Mann’s cunning William Jaggard is a mix of pure mendacity and perhaps a touch of wistful yearning. Triney Sandoval is hilariously over the top as Richard Burbage, the most famous actor of his time, and he also gives full expression to Ben Jonson’s inner cauldron of anger, generosity and narcissism. Portrayed by Rodney Lizcano, Ralph Crane is the muted, persnickety prototype of every nitpicking proofreader journalists have both cursed and blessed over the years. Overall the evening is pure delight, and when the great printing press finally starts to roll toward the end, it’s a moment of pure triumph that brings everything together: acting, script and the brilliant tech, serving as homage to those who sacrificed to make the first folio happen and to Shakespeare’s magnificent words themselves. On the heels of this roaring moment comes a quiet ending and a single, gentle revelation. Presented through February 26 by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company, Ricketson Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read the full review of The Book of Will.

Maggy Stacy and Christian Mast in Brilliant Traces. Vintage Theatre

Brilliant Traces. The beginning of Brilliant Traces is wonderfully evocative: A young woman in a wedding dress stumbles into a remote and dilapidated Alaska cabin. Her car broke down, and she’s been wandering in a blinding whiteout for some time before coming across this, the only inhabited place for miles. As she circles the room, dazed and jittery, the inhabitant, a man hunched in a blanket, watches in silence. Finally, she collapses. He slides off the dress and places her carefully on the bed, where she sleeps for two days. You can’t tell if this is going to be a crazy comedy or an essentially dark one — or perhaps something more serious than comedy, though you recognize the familiar “two lonely and eccentric people getting to know and feel for one another” trope. But your hopes are high, and you’re expecting lively originality from playwright Cindy Lou Johnson. It helps that the woman, Rosannah DeLuce, is played by the always intriguing Maggy Stacy, and that the man, Henry Harry, is given a strong performance by Christian Mast. But it turns out that Rosannah is just somewhat dotty. She left her wedding, she explains, because she suddenly perceived all the people in the church, including her groom, as dead. Driving through the storm in her car, she felt she was moving faster than the vehicle, in fact flying ahead of it. This is all very poetic — and the language is sometimes fine, but it’s thin gruel for sustaining an entire evening. This is the kind of play where a tear-drenched, self-revelatory monologue near the end is supposed to take the place of actual action or genuine revelation. It can be done, but the monologue had better be a doozy. Poor Rosannah just repeats her delusions and sorrows until you start feeling like a therapist trying hard not to tap your fingers impatiently on the arm of your chair. Then Henry joins in to describe the great — and highly implausible — tragedy of his life. And now everyone’s sad and you have a kind of wailing duet going on. It’s a relief to step outside afterward into the neutral darkness. Presented through March 5 by Vintage Theatre Productions,1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.org. Read the full review of Brilliant Traces.

Karen Slack and Drew Horwitz in Burn This. Rachel D. Graham Photography

Burn This. Burn This begins in grief as Anna, a onetime dancer turned choreographer, mourns the loss of her roommate and dance partner, Robbie, who died in a boating accident with his lover, Dom. Anna’s own lover is Burton, a low-key and pleasant-spoken screenwriter, and he attempts to comfort her as she describes the sad ironies of Robbie’s funeral: His out-of-town family had never seen him dance and apparently had no idea he was gay. Anna’s other roommate, Larry, is in and out of the action, contributing sardonic interjections. But late that night, all hell breaks loose as Robbie’s brother, Pale, thunders at the door and then erupts into the room. He has come to collect his brother’s things, but he’s too coked up to be even halfway functional, and he engages in a loud, bitter monologue about the streets of New York City (“dying of crotch rot”), the difficulty he had parking his car, the state of his expensive trousers and the way his even more expensive lizard shoes make his feet burn: “You’d think a lizard’s got to be supple, right?” If you’ve never seen William Hahn on a stage before, you really need to catch him as Pale in Lanford Wilson's 1987 drama about love, loss and art; it’s hard to imagine any other actor embodying the role of Pale with the power, passion and perverse physical grace of Hahn. A performance of this magnitude could easily eclipse those of other actors, but director Warren Sherrill has provided a match by casting Karen Slack as Anna. Slack gives the role a vivid intensity even when she’s sitting perfectly still — listening, stunned, to Pale. Although the script has flaws – despite the stellar performances, I had no more idea why Anna would fall for Pale by the end of the play than I had at the beginning – this is still an absorbing, electrifying, don’t-miss production. Presented by Edge Theater Company through February 12, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood, 303-232-0363, theedgetheater.com. Read the full review of Burn This.

Performers kick up their heels in Thoroughly Modern Millie. BDT Stage

Thoroughly Modern Millie. Thoroughly Modern Millie couldn’t be lighter. It provides a comically paper-thin plot, hummable but hardly memorable tunes and serviceable dialogue – but also lots and lots of fun, sparkly performances and some of the best tap-dancing you’ll see around here. The beginning is familiar: An innocent girl from Kansas arrives in 1922 New York determined to find success, which she defines as bobbing her hair, dressing like a flapper and landing a rich man to marry. Unfortunately, the first thing that happens is Millie gets mugged. The second is that she trips up a passerby, Jimmy, in search of help. Of course, he will turn out to be her love interest, although neither of them realizes it for quite a while. Soon she arrives at the Priscilla Hotel, where the proprietress is the evil, pseudo-Chinese Mrs. Meers, who, with the help of two young Chinese men she’s blackmailing, spirits away young girls to the brothels of Hong Kong. Millie makes a friend, takes a job and sets her sights on her boss, Trevor Graydon. Director Scott Beyette has assembled a team of top-notch dancers, and some of the numbers are brilliant — both as conceived and as executed. To audition for her job, Graydon has Millie take a letter. He begins dictating slowly, but with the help of a swift-tapping ensemble of secretaries and their equally swift-tapping typewriters, the letter evolves into a hyper-fast patter song, clearly based on Gilbert and Sullivan’s “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General” from The Pirates of Penzance. The musical direction is spot-on, the art deco set is pretty, and so are the accurate and amusing costumes; the action is bright and lively throughout. There has been a lot of discussion about the role of Mrs. Meers and her Chinese sidekicks, and whether these roles promote ugly stereotypes or mock them. In the 1920s, the Chinese were the victims of vicious racism in this country, resulting in exclusionary laws, murderous violence and ongoing rumors about the “yellow peril,” opium dens and attacks on white women. But it’s clear that Mrs. Meers is not Chinese. She’s a failed and wicked American actress who’s using, and therefore invalidating, the stereotype. As for Ching Ho and Bun Foo, they speak Mandarin and Cantonese — no “Asian speakee” or “velly good” here — and are acted sympathetically, eventually playing a heroic role in the action. Presented by BDT Stage through February 19, 5501 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, 303-449-6000, bdtstage.com. Read the full review of Thoroughly Modern Millie.