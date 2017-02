Reviewed: Thoroughly Modern Millie (Closing), Six More Shows to See Now

Performers kick up their heels in Thoroughly Modern Millie. BDT Stage

This weekend is your last chance to catch Thoroughly Modern Millie at Boulder's Dinner Theatre; keep reading for a capsule review of that production, as well as six more in metro Denver.

Steven Burge is playing God in An Act of God. denvercenter.org

An Act of God. In this ninety-minute script by David Javerbaum, winner of multiple Emmys for his work on The Daily Show, God explains that he’s “a jealous, petty, sexist, racist, mass-murdering narcissist” — something we could have guessed simply from the state of the world — who has come back to edit the Ten Commandments because they’re out of date. With God are his two favorite angels: Gabriel, who actually seems quite a bit more compassionate and ethical than the deity himself, and Michael, who’s prone to asking difficult questions, and whom God rapidly silences and punishes. Lounging in dazzling white robes on a dazzling white sofa in an elegantly dazzling room, God acquaints us with his thinking. He doesn’t have much patience with football players’ constant evocations of his name, and he mocks evolution deniers — well, sort of. It’s possible he actually meant this: “I planted all of it.... In Me all things are fakeable. I molded the fossils; I modified the DNA; I specialized the finch beaks; heck, I booked Darwin’s cruise.” It does turn out that he has no problem with homosexuality, and the evangelical insistence that he created Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, is exactly backward. Steve did precede Eve — Eve was created later through surgical intervention. But assume an enlightened God who’ll rightfully ridicule right-wing hyper-religiosity while honoring compassionate politics and dropping the occasional genuinely enlightening truth. This is also a God who enjoyed watching Abraham’s terrible sorrow when he was ordered to kill his first-born son, Isaac; finds the Book of Job insanely funny; and cannot comprehend his own son Jesus’s desire to redeem humankind. God sort of gets away with all this because his earthly manifestation is so charming. But if you’re hoping for a moment of redemption, a Hallmark Card aphorism, a realization that Jesus had it right and suffering is terribly wrong, don’t hold your breath. Steven J. Burge is now playing God, and watching him is almost a religious experience — but funnier. Presented through April 8 at the Garner Galleria, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read the full review of An Act of God.

Triney Sandoval and Miriam A. Laube in The Book of Will. Adams Viscom

The Book of Will. Lauren Gunderson’s The Book of Will, now premiering at the Denver Center, is about the first folio and the way it came together seven years after Shakespeare’s death because of the passion and dedication of two actors in his company, The King’s Men: John Heminges and Henry Condell. Up until then, the plays had been recorded in bits and pieces, printed on flimsy, unreliable quartos, scattered. Heminges and Condell went to extraordinary lengths to gather everything together, figure out authenticity, raise funds and find a way of working with the only publisher who had the resources for the task, William Jaggard, whom Shakespeare had disliked for printing works he hadn’t written under his name and scrambling works he had. This might make the play sound like a tutorial, full of worthwhile information but essentially static. Gunderson, however, has peopled the stage with lively, historically based characters, joking, drinking, expressing familial love or professional rivalry, acting Shakespearean scenes and squabbling — primarily about whether the task they’re undertaking is necessary or even doable. She paints a vivid portrait of the times in language sometimes formal, sometimes poetic, and often as contemporary as “shits and giggles.” She also gives a real feel for theater life and what it means to be an actor. You sense this is a work of both scholarship and love. There’s lots of funny stuff. Wesley Mann’s cunning William Jaggard is a mix of pure mendacity and perhaps a touch of wistful yearning. Triney Sandoval is hilariously over the top as Richard Burbage, the most famous actor of his time, and he also gives full expression to Ben Jonson’s inner cauldron of anger, generosity and narcissism. Portrayed by Rodney Lizcano, Ralph Crane is the muted, persnickety prototype of every nitpicking proofreader journalists have both cursed and blessed over the years. Overall the evening is pure delight, and when the great printing press finally starts to roll toward the end, it’s a moment of pure triumph that brings everything together: acting, script and the brilliant tech, serving as homage to those who sacrificed to make the first folio happen and to Shakespeare’s magnificent words themselves. On the heels of this roaring moment comes a quiet ending and a single, gentle revelation. Presented through February 26 by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company, Ricketson Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read the full review of The Book of Will.

Maggy Stacy and Christian Mast in Brilliant Traces. Vintage Theatre

Brilliant Traces. The beginning of Brilliant Traces is wonderfully evocative: A young woman in a wedding dress stumbles into a remote and dilapidated Alaska cabin. Her car broke down, and she’s been wandering in a blinding whiteout for some time before coming across this, the only inhabited place for miles. As she circles the room, dazed and jittery, the inhabitant, a man hunched in a blanket, watches in silence. Finally, she collapses. He slides off the dress and places her carefully on the bed, where she sleeps for two days. You can’t tell if this is going to be a crazy comedy or an essentially dark one — or perhaps something more serious than comedy, though you recognize the familiar “two lonely and eccentric people getting to know and feel for one another” trope. But your hopes are high, and you’re expecting lively originality from playwright Cindy Lou Johnson. It helps that the woman, Rosannah DeLuce, is played by the always intriguing Maggy Stacy, and that the man, Henry Harry, is given a strong performance by Christian Mast. But it turns out that Rosannah is just somewhat dotty. She left her wedding, she explains, because she suddenly perceived all the people in the church, including her groom, as dead. Driving through the storm in her car, she felt she was moving faster than the vehicle, in fact flying ahead of it. This is all very poetic — and the language is sometimes fine, but it’s thin gruel for sustaining an entire evening. This is the kind of play where a tear-drenched, self-revelatory monologue near the end is supposed to take the place of actual action or genuine revelation. It can be done, but the monologue had better be a doozy. Poor Rosannah just repeats her delusions and sorrows until you start feeling like a therapist trying hard not to tap your fingers impatiently on the arm of your chair. Then Henry joins in to describe the great — and highly implausible — tragedy of his life. And now everyone’s sad and you have a kind of wailing duet going on. It’s a relief to step outside afterward into the neutral darkness. Presented through March 5 by Vintage Theatre Productions,1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.org. Read the full review of Brilliant Traces.

Keep reading for four more capsule reviews.



Kevin Kilner in The Christians. Adams VisCom

The Christians. This play opens in a church — one of those mega-churches with a wonderfully exuberant gospel-accented choir, and screens showing the words of the hymns. Pastor Paul speaks. He’s a sensitive, compassionate man, and his sermon contains a revelation. He recently heard a story from a missionary who’d just returned from a war-torn country, about a fifteen-year-old boy who ran into a burning building after a bomb blast to save his younger sister. The boy was on fire when he came out with the child in his arms. She survived, but he fell to the ground and, beyond saving, burned to death. The boy had not been converted, the missionary said, and was condemned to hell. But this was a judgment Pastor Paul could not accept, and he tells the congregation that he no longer believes in hell. Lucas Hnath’s thoughtful play chronicles the fallout from Paul’s decision. Associate Pastor Joshua is furious and resigns. Paul’s church and his life begin to unravel. A congregant raises agonized questions: What happens to Hitler if there’s no hell? What’s the incentive to live a godly life? The board wavers in its support; Joshua sets up a rival church; Paul’s wife contemplates leaving the marriage. There’s a suggestion in The Christians that Paul is as rigid and judgmental in some ways as Joshua, that he’s been self-absorbed and shortsighted in dismissing the very real fears and sorrows of those around him. In Kent Thompson’s well-directed Denver Center production, all of the key characters are treated with sympathy. But I found myself wanting a deeper and more expansive text. I wanted Hnath to address the commodification of Christianity and, more important, what happens when a religion places judgment and punishment — hell — at its center. Presented by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company through February 26, Stage Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read the review of The Christians.

Cory Sapienza and Royce Roeswood in Hir. Sarah Roshan

Hir. Taylor Mac’s Hir is a bit of a mess. But it’s a seething, evocative, darkly funny mess that deals with a host of issues, putting sex and gender at their center. Isaac, a Marine whose job in Afghanistan was collecting body parts to return to soldiers’ families, has just come home to find his own family has turned into a twisted clown show over which his mother, Paige, presides with sadistic glee. In his absence, his racist and abusive father, Arnold, met his comeuppance. Incapacitated by a stroke, barely capable of speech, he’s been dressed by Paige in a pink nightie and bubbly blue wig and kept drugged with a cocktail of pharmaceuticals Paige calls a “shaky-shake.” Isaac’s sister Maxine is in the process of becoming Max with the aid of hormones that he – or, as Max prefers to be referred to, ze, and hir in the third person — buys on the Internet. The house is a pigsty. Paige has some reason for the ugly things she does. Among other things, Arnold raped her and sent Max to the emergency room three times. Now she’s entirely invested in Max’s adventure, exploring the spaces opened by the teen's transition. Throwing off all semblance of convention, including a tidy house, she home-schools Max and arranges cultural expeditions. “What you think you know, you do not know,” she informs Isaac. “There are no longer two genders. No longer simply a Y and X chromosome, but an alphabet of genders.” Pre-stroke, Arnold fit a prevalent image of manliness, and Marine Isaac tries to bring his damaged father back to himself. Despite what we know of Arnold, we empathize as Isaac tidies up the house, cooks fried chicken for a family dinner that will never happen and strives desperately to re-create the thing he most needs: a home. Max, meanwhile, is intrigued by his brother’s manliness. Author Mac (who, according to the program, likes to be referred to as judy) tosses profound ideas into the script and then upends them. He hints at real emotions — Paige’s miseries as Arnold’s wife, Isaac’s obvious PTSD, Max’s search for identity — but never lets you identify much with any of the protagonists. The play represents a daring step for Miners Alley, providing entry into a world that feels alien and hermetically sealed — fascinating to enter and observe, though you wouldn’t want to stay too long there. Through March 5 at Miners Alley, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com. Read the review of Hir.

Performers kick up their heels in Thoroughly Modern Millie. BDT Stage

Thoroughly Modern Millie. Thoroughly Modern Millie couldn’t be lighter. It provides a comically paper-thin plot, hummable but hardly memorable tunes and serviceable dialogue – but also lots and lots of fun, sparkly performances and some of the best tap-dancing you’ll see around here. The beginning is familiar: An innocent girl from Kansas arrives in 1922 New York determined to find success, which she defines as bobbing her hair, dressing like a flapper and landing a rich man to marry. Unfortunately, the first thing that happens is Millie gets mugged. The second is that she trips up a passerby, Jimmy, in search of help. Of course, he will turn out to be her love interest, although neither of them realizes it for quite a while. Soon she arrives at the Priscilla Hotel, where the proprietress is the evil, pseudo-Chinese Mrs. Meers, who, with the help of two young Chinese men she’s blackmailing, spirits away young girls to the brothels of Hong Kong. Millie makes a friend, takes a job and sets her sights on her boss, Trevor Graydon. Director Scott Beyette has assembled a team of top-notch dancers, and some of the numbers are brilliant — both as conceived and as executed. To audition for her job, Graydon has Millie take a letter. He begins dictating slowly, but with the help of a swift-tapping ensemble of secretaries and their equally swift-tapping typewriters, the letter evolves into a hyper-fast patter song, clearly based on Gilbert and Sullivan’s “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General” from The Pirates of Penzance. The musical direction is spot-on, the art deco set is pretty, and so are the accurate and amusing costumes; the action is bright and lively throughout. There has been a lot of discussion about the role of Mrs. Meers and her Chinese sidekicks, and whether these roles promote ugly stereotypes or mock them. In the 1920s, the Chinese were the victims of vicious racism in this country, resulting in exclusionary laws, murderous violence and ongoing rumors about the “yellow peril,” opium dens and attacks on white women. But it’s clear that Mrs. Meers is not Chinese. She’s a failed and wicked American actress who’s using, and therefore invalidating, the stereotype. As for Ching Ho and Bun Foo, they speak Mandarin and Cantonese — no “Asian speakee” or “velly good” here — and are acted sympathetically, eventually playing a heroic role in the action. Presented by BDT Stage through February 19, 5501 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, 303-449-6000, bdtstage.com. Read the full review of Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Jim Hunt in The Zeus Problem. Buntport

The Zeus Problem. Wearing a plum-colored jacket, white socks and sweatpants (to facilitate his “rise,” he explains more than once, gesturing toward his testicles), Jim Hunt is a cruel, sneering, narcissistic tyrant in The Zeus Problem, a god who can call down thunderbolts and — if he so chooses — obliterate humanity. For a while, he rants at the audience, a long curtain drawn closed behind him. When the curtain slides back, we see we’re at a sort of dinner party. At one end of a long table sits Henry David Thoreau, earnestly scribbling away at a translation of Aeschylus’s Prometheus Bound. At the other end is Prometheus, chained to his rock. Zeus has condemned him to a life of torment for stealing fire from the gods and giving it to humankind: A giant eagle continually tears out and eats his regularly regenerating liver. That eagle is at the table, too, and so is Io, the beautiful maiden whom Zeus transformed into a cow. Zeus has always disliked the way he’s portrayed in Aeschylus’s play, so he’s here to harass Thoreau into doing him justice in the translation. As for the others, they have their own concerns — human, linguistic, metaphysical and plain absurd. The eagle, for instance, hates liver and, if she has to eat it, thinks it should at least come with onions. Prometheus is primarily preoccupied with his own suffering, but still has enough energy to face off against Zeus. First of all, he argues, the fire he stole carries multiple meanings, spiritual as well as practical. As for the poor wronged ruminant, Io, she ruminates a great deal about her digestive process, which disgusts her while also leaving her constantly hungry. Except for a few moments of Zeusian lunacy — Hunt’s strangely Michael Jackson-ish, self-celebrating dances and his occasional thunder-accompanied threat — there’s not much action; the play is pretty much all talk. But you won’t be bored for a moment, because it’s fascinating talk. The Buntport artists collaborated with Hunt on the script; they have always been interested in language, myth and the way stories morph over time. The company seems to have had the Trump presidency very much in mind when creating this piece, a story about what happens when all power is invested in a single figure, particularly one as mercurial and unaccountable as Zeus. Prometheus’s mention of torture sets contemporary teeth on edge, and Zeus’s clownish and impermeable ego is irresistibly reminiscent of the current president’s – though Jim Hunt is, of course, a whole lot funnier. Presented by Buntport through February 25, 717 Lipan Street, 720-946-1388, buntport.com. Read the review of The Zeus Problem.