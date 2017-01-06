Reviewed: Three Shows Closing This Weekend, Seven More to See Now!

“Wayfinder,” by Mark Penner-Howell, mixed media on panel. Mark Penner-Howell

Resolve to see some of Denver's great art in 2017. Three strong shows are closing this weekend; keep reading for capsule reviews of those and seven more, in the order that they're closing.

Installation view of Form & Void, work by Vicki Lee Johnston and Jim Johnson. Wes Magyar

Form & Void. This duet at Rule Gallery brings together pieces by a local pioneer of conceptual art, Jim Johnson, and work by artist Vicki Lee Johnston, who started making art a quarter-century ago but has exhibited little until the past few years. The pairing is odd, because the artists' respective oeuvres have absolutely nothing in common. Johnson is interested in using text as his principal aesthetic; the pieces at Rule are mostly done in charcoal on paper. For her part, Johnston employs repurposed barbed wire and animal bones to make her vaguely narrative three-dimensional works. It was Johnson who suggested the combination, and Rule co-director, Valerie Santerli — also the show's curator — ran with the idea. The Johnsons typically feature a black amorphous shape set against bare white paper; on top of the shape is a simple saying written out in a commercial-style cursive script in white chalk. Johnston's barbed-wire sculptures are installed on stands and on the floor. Though she makes various associations with the wire’s negative impacts, Johnston has tamed it and used it to convey the image of waving grasses or nests. Through January 7 at Rule Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Drive, 303-800-6776, rulegallery.com. Read the Form & Void review.

Work by Jonathan Hils and Sabin Aell. Abbey Arlt

Juxtaposed. This group show at Walker Fine Art presents an unusual mix of styles: It includes a fairly cogent collection of abstract pieces by five artists, with the work of a lone contemporary realist improbably set in their midst. The show begins with two abstract installations by Sabin Aell; these are visually linked to a second abstract section in the back via sculptures by Jonathan Hils that are scattered throughout the gallery. In these works, Hils creates organic shapes made of meshes of welded rods. In the back, Heather Patterson is represented by panels covered in shapes evoking flowers and accented by lines suggesting three-dimensionality. Adjacent are a quartet of Angela Beloian’s distinctive mixed-media works, some incorporating antique dress fabric. Rounding out this section are loosely constructivist abstracts by Brigan Gresh. Back in the gallery's main space, Mark Penner-Howell – the aforementioned contemporary realist — is the subject of a bona fide solo that includes eight major paintings. With all of the other artists working in abstraction, it’s apparently Penner-Howell’s job to put the “juxtapose” in Juxtaposed. Through January 7 at Walker Fine Art, 300 West 11th Avenue, #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com. Read the full Juxtaposed review here.

"It's only working 'til it isn't," by Jonathan Saiz. Wes Magyar

Jonathan Saiz. The Jonathan Saiz exhibit at Leon Gallery, The Deep End, is processional and begins with a wall installation that wraps around two sides of the entry space. Called “The Database,” it pretty much lays out Saiz’s intentions for the show, which is to embrace a dystopian view of the world. On the short wall to the left, Saiz has written his thoughts directly on the wall, and as you read them, dark meanings begin to emerge. On the adjacent wall, he's created a grid that’s mostly lined up horizontally and vertically except where it disintegrates at the bottom left and connects to that initial wall. The grid is made up of hundreds of tiny oil-on-wood paintings, each encased in its own ready-made clear-plastic case. These little paintings represent the main thrust of the show. According to Saiz, the minuscule works signify a kind of purging of visual ideas that have been kicking around in his mind for years. The clear showstopper is the monumental “It’s only working ’til it isn’t,” which comprises thousands of the small paintings and tells the story of the end of the world. Through January 8 at Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue, 303-832-1599, leongallery.com. Read the full review of The Deep End.

“Redacted Memory,” by Doug Kacena, painted over “Intimate Encounter,” by Ron Hicks. Persistent Imagery

Crossover. Colorado artist Doug Kacena came up with a provocative idea for an exhibit: He would paint over other people’s paintings, employing his own style, while having those artists paint over his, using their respective styles. It’s an unusual move, even if there are art-historical precedents. The resulting show is on view at LoDo’s Mike Wright Gallery. The context is set in the initial pairing in the entry. To the right is “Awash,” in which Kacena painted over Kevin Weckbach’s “Watergate,” allowing the ghost of a landscape to float below an all-over abstraction. To the left, the relationship is reversed with Ed Kucera’s “Majesty in Blue,” which covers Kacena’s “Air Above Ground” and in the process turns an abstract into a background for a painting of a horse. Weckbach and Kucera are famous traditional realists, as are all of the others recruited for the show; Kacena wanted to create a bridge between these realists and abstraction. The show features photos of the originals displayed next to the painted alterations, as well as a documentary describing the process. Just extended through January 21 at Mike Wright Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-590-9800, mikewrightgallery.com. Read the full review of Crossover.

"Large Wall Flower" by James Surls. Robert Millman

James Surls and Charmaine Locke. Among the things that the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center does well is present exhibits dedicated to significant regional artists, as exemplified by the current display, All I Ever Wanted: James Surls and Charmaine Locke. Surls and Locke are husband-and-wife artists who live in the Roaring Fork Valley near Aspen and have been together for forty years. The ambitious exhibit was organized by Joy Armstrong, the CSFAC’s curator of modern and contemporary art. Armstrong decided to chiefly feature the pieces the two have done since they came to Colorado in the 1990s — thus the show is not a retrospective, but instead a thematically organized duet that combines their distinct yet compatible pieces. Surls, the more famous of the two, is in his seventies, and reveals in a poem on the wall the debt that he owes to Locke for his success. Surely that debt is partly repaid by this tremendous opportunity — via CSFAC curator Armstrong — to show Locke's intriguing work next to his. Through January 15 at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 1-719-634-5581, csfineartscenter.org. Read the full review of All I Ever Wanted .

Keep reading for five more shows.

