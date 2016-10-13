Reviewed: Three Shows Closing This Weekend, Two More Continuing

Lisa DeCaro and Augustus Truhn in God of Carnage. Sarah Roshan Photography

The new theater season is under way, with shows large and small popping up all over town. Keep reading for capsule reviews of productions currently on stage in metro Denver, including three that close this weekend: God of Carnage, The Glass Menagerie and Water by the Spoonful.

Mark Junek in Frankenstein. AdamsVisCom

Frankenstein. We’re so used to camp and comic depictions of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein that it’s a bit of a shock to encounter a theatrical experience that takes the story seriously as a statement about scientific hubris and an exploration of love, loneliness, hatred, good and evil, and what it really means to be human. In Nick Dear’s Frankenstein, we first see the scientist’s creation essentially newborn, as naked, confused and afraid, as unfit for the world, as those feral children who crawl out of deserts or forests or are discovered imprisoned in dark contemporary basements — children without language and who don’t even know their own names. In this Denver Center production, two actors alternate in the lead parts, with Mark Junek as the Creature and Sullivan Jones playing Victor Frankenstein on the night I attended. Junek’s slow awakening as the evening began was mesmerizing, and his performance continued to rivet as the Creature began his wanderings and encounters the world: first a prostitute being attacked by a client, then a small family living in the woods. Exiled professor De Lacey is blind and therefore not repulsed by the Creature’s appearance: When he reaches for his guest’s face as a way of seeing him, it’s the first caring touch that the Creature has experienced. But when De Lacey’s son and daughter-in-law see the Creature, they’re terrified and repulsed and drive him from their home. This is the moment when the Creature turns to violence and questions of good and evil begin to percolate. Does he have a soul? Does he understand the horror he’s committed? While we can no longer see him as innocent, we’ve also been shown that he’s capable of tenderness and love — more so perhaps than his coldhearted creator. The first half of the production is the more fresh and surprising. Once the focus is less on the Creature and more on Frankenstein and his family, the dialogue gets a little tepid and the acting less electrifying. The glory of this production lies in Junek’s portrayal of the Creature and in the stunning tech. Presented by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company through October 30, Stage Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read the full review of Frankenstein here.

Amelia Pedlow in The Glass Menagerie. Adams Visual

The Glass Menagerie. The room, with its floor of lighted squares, seems small and isolated in darkness. It’s edged by the black-metal railings of the fire escape. This is St. Louis, where author Tennessee Williams grew up, during the impoverished years of the 1930s, and The Glass Menagerie is autobiographical, a memory play — the events it shows supposedly as uncertain as memory. The story is told by Tom Wingfield,Williams’s alter ego, a young man trudging daily to a dead-end job in order to support Amanda, his one-time Southern belle mother, and his frail sister, Laura, who suffers a limp and some unnamed psychological weakness. Until one evening a moment of something close to hope enters the Wingfields’enclosed life in the shape of a Gentleman Caller for Laura: the affable Jim O’Connor, one of Tom’s fellow workers. From Tom’s first monologue, as performed by Aubrey Deeker, we’re alerted to the fact that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company’s production of this venerated 1944 play will not be the usual gentle, nostalgic one. Deeker’s Tom is less a lost young poet than a trickster, caustic and angry, as histrionic in his own way as Amanda is in hers. This may be a valid take on the role, but it sacrifices audience empathy. Amanda is a performer, too, both as written and as Kathleen McCall plays her. She’s stuck in a remembered past of suitors, elegance and financial ease, a past she evokes constantly when she’s not nagging her children and insisting Tom help get his sister married off. Amanda is usually seen as a destructive figure, but Kathleen McCall’s version is more lost than destructive. This underplays Amanda’s very real strength of will and gives Tom little to struggle against. As a result, he seems doubly churlish for abandoning her and Laura.The best performances come from Pedlow, whose Laura is gentle, understated and affecting, and John Skelley’s warm and kindly Gentleman Caller.The Denver Center has mounted a respect-worthy production that provides food for thought—but little emotional resonance. Presented by the Denver Center through October 16, Ricketson Theatre. Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org. Read our full review of The Glass Menagerie.

Lisa DeCaro and Augustus Truhn in God of Carnage. Sarah Roshan Photography

God of Carnage. God of Carnage features four people in a beautifully appointed living room. Alan and Annette Raleigh have come to the home of Michael and Veronica Novak to discuss a schoolyard fight—the Raleighs’ son Benjamin hit the Novaks’ son Henry with a stick when Henry refused to allow Benjamin to join his gang, knocking out two of the boy’s teeth. Everyone is determined to deal with the event in a low-key civilized manner. These are upper-class people, after all, and very wealthy. You know what has to happen next: The oh-so-civilized dialogue will spiral into insults, chaos, rage and childish name calling—and yes all that does happen, with the complete breakdown of civilization in this elegant room symbolized by the unexpected spew of vomit landing on a precious out-of-print Kokoschka catalogue. So much for liberal, cultured Veronica’s love of art and her concern for suffering in Africa. So much for the delicious pear and apple clafouti she served. I originally thought argument would break out as each set of parents fiercely defended their young, but no one seems particularly concerned about these little boys; they’re more interested in jockeying for a winning position. Throughout the evening, Alan breaks away from the discussion to talk on his cell phone about a topic clearly more important to him than his family. His law firm is handling the defense of a drug called Antril that may be dangerous and is produced by a pharmaceutical client. When we find out Antril has been prescribed for Michael’s mother, we expect some moralistic bullets to fly. But Michael seems to care about his mother about as much as he does his son. Playwright Yasmin Reza is often praised for revealing the hypocrisy and vacuity at the heart of upper-middle-class life, but that’s not really much of a revelation. The characters and their motivations in Carnage don’t make a lot of sense. It’s hard to believe a pleasant, laid-back husband would morph into a chest-thumping Neanderthal within moments as Michael does or a polished wealth management specialist like Annette would turn into a briefcase wielding fury. But ultimately who cares of there’s a moral vacuum at the center of this play? God of Carnage is ferociously clever and—under Len Matheo’s direction—so well-acted and so funny you end up hiccupping with laughter time and time again. Presented by Miners Alley Playhouse through October 16, 1224 Washington Avenue, Golden, 303-935-3044,minersalley.com. Read the full review of God of Carnage.

Sam Gregory and Michael Morgan in the Arvada Center's Tartuffe. Matt Gale Photography

Tartuffe. The Arvada Center has finally come up with a vision for its Black Box Theater, which is as large and well-appointed as many companies’ main stages. Lynne Collins has taken over as artistic director and put together a repertory company comprising some of the area’s best actors. The benefits are evident in the rhythms and nuances on stage, the playfulness and sense of mutual trust among the performers in the first offering, Molière’s multi-character seventeenth-century masterpiece, Tartuffe. Tartuffe is a religious humbug who defrauds his victims with a pious demeanor and oily, sanctimonious words. The victim in this case is Orgon, who, despite the opposition of almost his entire family — with the exception of his stuffy mother, Madame Pernelle — is persuaded to hand over to the impostor his daughter, Mariane, as well as everything he possesses. This doesn’t sit well with Mariane, who’s already engaged. After a lot of comic twists and turns, Tartuffe is undone by his lust for Orgon’s wife, Elmire — or so we think, because there are a couple more twists to come. Though it’s farcical, Tartuffe contains some pointed and still relevant truths. Religious chicanery, not to mention clerical lechery, are familiar to anyone who reads today’s news. Collins mentions the play’s topicality in her director’s notes, but her production is staged pretty much solely for laughs. In many versions, Tartuffe’s act is actually convincing at first, and only degenerates over time; this helps explain Orgon’s gullibility. But you’d have to be nuts not to see through Michael Morgan’s Tartuffe from the first minute, with his strange intonations, rolling eyes and wildly flapping gestures. Still, this version is gut-achingly funny. Almost all of the acting is broad, but everyone is having such a ball that it’s impossible not to enjoy yourself. The actors are aided by touches of directorial humor: snatches of contemporary songs that both fit and mock the action; the characters’ ubiquitous mobiles, selfies and texts; the topical references (the production uses Richard Wilbur’s tried, literate and true translation, but I’m pretty sure there’s nothing in it about hedge-funders and e-mails). Molière is a safe and traditional opener for this new company, but taking crazy liberties with him, while not exactly daring, fills the air with lighthearted pleasure and promises an interesting season. Presented by the Arvada Center through November 6, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Tartuffe.

Thony Merta in Water by the Spoonful. Curious

Water by the Spoonful. Water by the Spoonful is the second in a trilogy of plays by Quiara Alegría Hudes being shown as part of Curious Theatre Company’s serial storytelling project. All three plays in the trilogy deal with an Iraq vet, a man from a Puerto Rican background now recovering from a war wound, working in a Philadelphia sandwich shop and trying to steady his memory-plagued life. Here we watch the interactions between Elliot and his cousin Yazmin as they deal with the death of his surrogate mother, Ginny, whose warm, healing presence suffused the previous play. These interactions supply a kind of framework for what at first seems an unrelated plot: a group of recovering drug addicts conversing on a chatline monitored by Odessa, herself a recovering addict. Their stories sometimes echo themes we hear in Elliot’s story. All of them are lonely, feel exiled and are reaching for companionship and comfort. It’s only later that we discover the link between the two narratives and a series of wrenching developments follows. The writing is subtle and fluid, and Hudes has created characters more multi-faceted and vivid than those in the previous plays. Most of the acting is excellent, particularly Gabriella Cavallero as caring Odessa; Abner Genece as the wise, apparently resigned chat grouper nicknamed Chutes&Ladders; and Jenna Moll Reyes playing Orangutan, a Japanese adoptee with yearnings for the homeland she never knew. But this production, the season opener, is in some ways oddly muted — too much shadow, too many dark shapes of furniture on stage that seem to dwarf the actors. A supernatural occurrence is handled clumsily, and there’s an overall lack of intimacy that keeps us a little too distanced from the characters and their urgent concerns. Presented by Curious Theatre Company through October 15 at 1080 Acoma Street, 303-623-0524, curioustheatre.org. Read the full review of Water by the Spoonful.

