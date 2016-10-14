Reviewed: Two Arvada Anniversary Shows, Five More in Metro Denver

Work by Daisy Patton, Adan de la Garza, Neil Celani and Hollis + Lana at the Arvada Center's Moving Forward. Wes Magyar

This is a good weekend to get out and see art, with some of this year's big shows nearing the end of their run, while other worthy exhibits are opening all the time. Keep reading for capsule reviews of current exhibits in metro Denver.

"Un Vestido Para la Ñusta (A Dress for the Ñusta)," by Ana Maria Hernando, installation view. Jeff Wells, © CU Art Museum, University of Colorado Boulder

Ana Maria Hernando: We Have Flowers: Noted Colorado artist Ana Maria Hernando is the subject of a large, multi-part solo titled We Have Flowers at the CU Art Museum on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. Hernando was born and raised in Argentina, and though she’s lived in this country for thirty years, more than twenty of those in Boulder, she maintains close ties to South America, which is clearly revealed in her installations, including those in this show. In the title piece, Hernando employs small flower-shaped doilies made by cloistered nuns in Argentina, arranging them on the wall into a large flower shape surrounded by smaller elements. In another, “A Dress for La Ñusta,” crocheted petticoats made by indigenous women in Peru take the form of a mountain. Hernando supplements these custom-made needleworks with acrylic circles that she cast herself and sometimes encase pieces of cloth; these circles are spread across the floor, extending the dimensions of the installations, which are further enhanced by Hernando's black-on-black paintings of flowers. Through October 22 at the CU Art Museum, 1085 18th Street, Boulder, 303-492-8300, colorado.edu. Read the complete Ana Maria Hernando review.

Robert Brinker, "Madonna Dragon," cut-paper collage. courtesy the artist

Robert Brinker. The current exhibit at Michael Warren Contemporary is Chasing Dragons: Works by Robert Brinker, which showcases the latest pieces by this highly regarded Aspen artist. For this body of work, the overall shape of each piece takes the form of a Chinese-style dragon covered by a collage of images sourced from racy cheesecake magazines, album covers and other mass-printed photos. The origin of these dragons goes back to 2007, when Brinker participated in an exhibition in Beijing in which he displayed pieces that employed the traditional Chinese folk-art method of paper-cutting. Brinker introduced something new to the method by replacing the blank sheets of the classic Chinese approach, substituting pages from old magazines. Brinker at times appropriates pornographic photos, but he has cut away many of the X-rated parts through the piercing that’s a consequence of the paper-cutting process. The mashup of charming Chinese traditions and the lowest of America’s lowbrow excesses makes for a striking combination and what is definitely an original approach. Through October 22 at Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive, 303-635-6255, michaelwarrencontemporary.com. Read the full review of Chasing Dragons.

Dab Dood...,” by Donald Fodness, mixed methods and materials on paper. Courtesy of the Arvada Center

Moving Forward. On view in the upper level galleries at the Arvada Center, Moving Forward: The Next Forty Years, put together by Kristin Bueb, the center’s gallery coordinator, is one of two exhibits being presented to honor the fortieth anniversary of the place. For this exhibit, Bueb selected artists whose careers are just taking off, choosing from a mental list of those whom she has wanted to include in exhibits at the center but hasn’t yet had the chance – until now. Moving Forward comprises the work of twenty artists, including one artist pair. It’s interesting to note that the works included in the show can mostly be sorted among the broad categories of abstraction, representational and conceptual art (plus photos and ceramics), but there’s also a lot of hybridization of the three main stylistic types. This show, paired with Looking Back, in the lower level galleries, a retrospective of forty years of art at the center, demonstrates that the Arvada Center has played a key role in the development of contemporary scene in our region. Through November 13 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Moving Foward.

“Family,” by Carley Warren, cedar and poplar, pine dowels. Wes Magyar

Looking Back: 40 Years/40 Artists. On July 4, 1976, the ribbon was cut on an elegant and austere complex of orange-colored brick – the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities — making this year the institution’s fortieth. Various events are keyed to a celebration of the anniversary, including the main exhibit in the lower-level galleries: Looking Back: 40 Years/40 Artists, which was put together by exhibition manager Collin Parson and briefly surveys what’s been presented at the center since it opened. At the start, there’s a compelling exhibition timeline revealing themes that have informed the shows going back to the beginning: The Arvada Center has paid attention to women artists, Latino artists, ceramics artists and, most of all, Colorado artists. Parson decided to celebrate the center’s history by highlighting Colorado artists who had previously shown there; the result is a who’s who of local contemporary art that's not to be missed. Through November 13 at the Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org. Read the full review of Looking Back .

