Reviewed: Two Shows Closing This Weekend, Six More to See Now!

Installation view of Clyfford Still: The Works on Paper. Joseph Wambold courtesy Clyfford Still Museum

Two great shows close this weekend, and you'll have to hurry to catch everything that's slated to end this month. Keep reading for capsule reviews of eight shows along the Front Range, in the order they're closing.

Clyfford Still: The Works on Paper. Although almost exclusively known for his paintings, Clyfford Still created many more works on paper during his sixty-year career. For the most part, though, he didn't exhibit them. Curators Dean Sobel, David Anfam and Bailey H. Placzek sifted through the 2,300 works on paper in the Clyfford Still Museum’s collection to select the 256 they included in Clyfford Still: The Works on Paper. The show, which occupies the entire set of exhibition spaces on the second floor, begins with drawings done when Still was in his twenties and thirties, and reveals that this master of abstraction could have had a career as a realist. In the late 1930s, Still began to create non-objective compositions, and by the early ’40s had developed the work that established his place in the pantheon of abstract expressionism. These pieces demonstrate that Still was fascinated by modest gestures and minimal markings, and he returned to them again and again, finding a seemingly endless variety of ways to express them. It’s almost as if he did just a handful of arrangements, assembling them in hundreds of different ways, yet always keeping them fresh. Through January 15 at the Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org. Read the full review of The Works on Paper.

"Large Wall Flower," by James Surls. Robert Millman

James Surls and Charmaine Locke. Among the things that the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center does well is present exhibits dedicated to significant regional artists, as exemplified by the current display, All I Ever Wanted: James Surls and Charmaine Locke. Surls and Locke are husband-and-wife artists who live in the Roaring Fork Valley near Aspen and have been together for forty years. The ambitious exhibit was organized by Joy Armstrong, the CSFAC’s curator of modern and contemporary art. Armstrong decided to chiefly feature the pieces the two have done since they came to Colorado in the 1990s — thus the show is not a retrospective, but instead a thematically organized duet that combines their distinct yet compatible pieces. Surls, the more famous of the two, is in his seventies, and reveals in a poem on the wall the debt that he owes to Locke for his success. Surely that debt is partly repaid by this tremendous opportunity — via CSFAC curator Armstrong — to show Locke's intriguing work next to his. Through January 15 at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 1-719-634-5581, csfineartscenter.org. Read the full review of All I Ever Wanted.

“Redacted Memory,” by Doug Kacena, painted over “Intimate Encounter,” by Ron Hicks. Persistent Imagery

Crossover. Colorado artist Doug Kacena came up with a provocative idea for an exhibit: He would paint over other people’s paintings, employing his own style, while having those artists paint over his, using their respective styles. It’s an unusual move, even if there are art-historical precedents. The resulting show is on view at LoDo’s Mike Wright Gallery. The context is set in the initial pairing in the entry. To the right is “Awash,” in which Kacena painted over Kevin Weckbach’s “Watergate,” allowing the ghost of a landscape to float below an all-over abstraction. To the left, the relationship is reversed with Ed Kucera’s “Majesty in Blue,” which covers Kacena’s “Air Above Ground” and in the process turns an abstract into a background for a painting of a horse. Weckbach and Kucera are famous traditional realists, as are all of the others recruited for the show; Kacena wanted to create a bridge between these realists and abstraction. The show features photos of the originals displayed next to the painted alterations, as well as a documentary describing the process. Just extended through January 21 at Mike Wright Gallery, 1412 Wazee Street, 303-590-9800, mikewrightgallery.com. Read the full review of Crossover.

Stanley Bell, “Road Before the Journey," mixed materials. Michael Warren Contemporary

Stanley Bell. The eye-popping single-artist show From the Ground Up: New Work by Stanley Bell fills the front gallery at Michael Warren Contemporary. The overall effect is a room-sized kaleidoscope of colors produced through bold markings and theatrical gestures. Bell lives in Carbondale, near Aspen, an idyllic mountain town, yet his work has a gritty urban edge to it, perhaps reflecting the fact that he grew up in Dallas. Bell tips his hat to graffiti tagging here and there in his paintings, with outlined forms evocative of writing surrounded by more classic, abstract organic shapes. He is expressionistic to the nth degree, splashing, dripping, smearing or pouring paints. He also makes automatic markings such as arcs and dashes and puts them everywhere you look. In limited areas on some panels are mediums infused with metallic glitter in shiny silver or glittery gold. Bell has pushed his outrageous approach to painting all the way to the limits, but he never goes too far — a hazard that must have been looming constantly, given his more-is-more approach. Through January 21 at Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive, 303-635-6255, michaelwarrencontemporary.com. Read the full review of From the Ground Up: New Work by Stanley Bell.

Natascha Seideneck’s “Disaster Archive,” metallic inkjet on resin-coated acrylic. Center for Visual Art

Collective Nouns. Faculty shows are interesting in that they bring together a bunch of artists who live and work right here in town. Metropolitan State University of Denver has one of the largest art programs in the state, so even though only about half of the teachers in the department participated in Collective Nouns, it’s still a very large presentation. There’s an inherent difficulty in putting together this kind of exhibit, which has a subject — here, artists who teach at Metro — but no possible theme, with the included artists working in a range of styles and in widely varied mediums. This diversity presents an obvious problem for the curator charged with assembling a coherent show, which in this case was Cecily Cullen. She ably solved the problem by using her instinctual sense for installation, carefully placing works so that each artist has a lot of space to spread out in. Cullen makes the whole thing so smart-looking, it’s easy to forget that Collective Nouns doesn’t make any sense aside from being a checklist of the aesthetic efforts of some of Metro’s faculty. It should have had a free-association feel, but it doesn’t. Through January 21, MSUD Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive, 303-294-5207, msudenver.edu/cva. Read the full review of Collective Nouns.

Installation view of Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves. Jeff Wells

Kim Dickey. The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is hosting a large and significant solo called Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves that ranges across the entire set of galleries and connecting spaces on the institution’s second floor. The exhibit, curated by Nora Burnett Abrams, begins with the work Dickey was doing in New York before she came to Colorado, but included are pieces done after she arrived. The chief revelation of this display is that in some of her earliest pieces, Dickey was concerned with making almost invisible references to the human body, a trait that’s overshadowed by her more obvious botanical imagery, which has dominated the main current of her art production since that time. Among the several showstoppers is the combination of the monumental ceramic bas-relief “Parterre” with the floor installation in front of it, “Rosebud Bush and Lift and Divide Rug.” Also spectacular are the lineup of monumental urns and the room filled with leaf-covered animal sculptures. These works not only reveal the predominating garden theme, but they also illustrate Dickey’s idea of creating sculptures that are geometric, minimalist and decorative, all at the same time. Through January 22 at MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org. Read the full review of Kim Dickey: Words Are Leaves .

