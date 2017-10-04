RiNo Rates on Lonely Planet's List of Ten Hot ’Hoods in U.S.

Lonely Planet recently released its roundup of the ten coolest neighborhoods in the world. Now the travel media company is drilling down with "Hot ’hoods in the US: 10 neighborhoods you need to visit."

Two of them — Sunset Park in New York and Frelard, Seattle — are repeats from the international list. The others? East Liberty & Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh; Avondale, Chicago; Point Loma, San Diego; East Nashville, Nashville; Capitol Riverfront & Yards Park, Washington, D.C.; South 1st Street, Austin; Montaville, Portland; and RiNo (River North) in Denver.

Yes, RiNo: the Denver neighborhood that didn't even exist until 2005, when two artists/entrepreneurs decided to create a cultural district that overlaid the old warehouse section of Five Points along the South Platte River. Today it's so hot that some longtime Denverites have branded it as a prime example of gentrification; it's so hot that the RiNo nickname has been ripped off for an upcoming shop at Denver International Airport.