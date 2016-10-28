Ritualcravt Celebrates New Location With Seance and One-Year Anniversary Party

Ritualcravt owner Missy Rhysing in front of her wall of herbs. Lindsey Bartlett

"Magic lives here," reads the sign out front. It doesn't lie.

Ritualcravt, the shiniest eco-metaphysical mineral and herb store in the Mile High City, recently expanded into a new location at 2842 West 44th Street. Still in Sunnyside, but up the road and off the beaten path, Ritualcravt now boasts a significantly larger storefront with some much-needed elbow room. The new space coincides with the shop's one-year anniversary, which owner Missy Rhysing will celebrate with a seance on Friday, October 28, and an all-day anniversary party on Saturday, October 29.

Same shiny minerals, new storefront for Ritualcravt. Lindsey Bartlett

A tattoo artist and former owner of Ritual Tattoo Gallery, Rhysing has really stretched creatively here. The shop is filled with her artistic jewelry pieces, using found items such as naturally shed antlers and elk vertebrae.

A self-proclaimed "witches trident" hangs in the center of the space and was painted black by Rachel Paton. Skulls painted by Paton also decorate the walls.

Rhysing is thrilled to have the extra space, which includes a separate room for the many classes hosted by the store. "It's been crazy," Rhysing says of the move. "We opened doors at this location at the end of September, so we haven't been here very long."

Rory Lula, the longtime tarot-card reader we captured in action during our last visit, is the newly appointed curator of all the Ritualcravt classes. "It feels nice. It's not finished, but this is our new classroom," he says. "It's great, because we were doing classes in the other space, in the retail area, and it just wasn't enough for the attendees."

Tonight's seance will be led by Andye Murphy, aka the Rock n' Roll Shaman. "She's been a great addition to this shop," says Rhysing of Murphy. "And she is just so good at what she does. She's like a Rory. It's been a collaboration, for sure."

How does Murphy's work differ from that of psychics or mediums? "Medium means I talk to old ladies' husbands — and I'm not that," Murphy says. "I consider myself a shaman. As a shaman, I work between worlds to help understand the human condition in more dimensions than just physical. If you go to any shamanic cultures, they recognize spiritual is where all things start. I can feel when people have things in the spiritual energetic body before it turns into something physical."

After tonight's seance, the one-year anniversary party will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Four of Ritualcravt's readers will be set up in the classroom, doing dollar-a-minute readings on tarot, astrology and the ancient art of tea-leaf readings. Henna Luna is going to be doing henna all day, and Rhysing is even sending mini spell bundles home with every customer. To end the festivities, Lula will lead a public shop blessing ritual at 6:15 p.m.

There are still a few spaces left for the Ritualcravt seance; call 303-458-1459 to reserve a spot or find out more about the store and the anniversary party. Keep reading to see more photos of Ritualcravt.

