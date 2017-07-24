Rob Lowe's Coming to Denver to Dish About His Life

EXPAND Rob Lowe will be coming to Denver on October 1. David Shankbone, Flickr

Whether you love Rob Lowe because of his work on West Wing or Parks and Recreation, you're bound to be excited to know that the star is bringing his personal stories to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on October 1.

His visit is inspired by the success he had with his New York Times best-selling memoirs, Stories I Only Tell My Friends and Love Life. He considered following those up with a third, but instead, he's created a one-man show: Stories I Only Tell My Friends: Live!

Lowe will regale the crowd with Hollywood tales and a slideshow and will be available for comments and questions.

“I decided to put what would be the third book into a show where I could go out directly to an audience and share and sort of have that exchange you have at a book signing,” he says. “Frankly, I love meeting people, being out in front of them, hearing their comments. It’s really fun."

If you're worried he'll be repeating the same stories he detailed in his memoirs, have no fear.

“This isn’t a regurgitation of the books, because that wouldn’t be very much fun,” Lowe says. “This is very much its own beast, but it does have some of the same feel of the books.”

Tickets are $35 and available online at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts website.