Rockmount Ranch Wear Hosts First Sidewalk Sale in 71 Years!

Rockmount Ranch Wear

Yeehaw! This is how the West was worn!

If you've never shopped at Rockmount Ranch Wear, a Colorado institution at 1626 Wazee Street that's beloved by locals and celebrites alike, this is your chance. The Western-wear manufacturer/retailer that invented the snap-button shirt is hosting its first-ever sidewalk sale, starting today.

"If it goes well, we might not wait 71 years until the next one," promises Steve Weil, the third-generation head of Rockmount. "It's a sample sale, with merchandise that had slipped through the cracks."

See what you can find today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more about the store and its history at rockmount.com.

