menu

Rockmount Ranch Wear Hosts First Sidewalk Sale in 71 Years!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Rockmount Ranch Wear Hosts First Sidewalk Sale in 71 Years!

Friday, June 9, 2017 at 6:19 a.m.
By Patricia Calhoun
Rockmount Ranch Wear Hosts First Sidewalk Sale in 71 Years!
Rockmount Ranch Wear
A A

Yeehaw! This is how the West was worn!

Related Stories

If you've never shopped at Rockmount Ranch Wear, a Colorado institution at 1626 Wazee Street that's beloved by locals and celebrites alike, this is your chance. The Western-wear manufacturer/retailer that invented the snap-button shirt is hosting its first-ever sidewalk sale, starting today.

"If it goes well, we might not wait 71 years until the next one," promises Steve Weil, the third-generation head of Rockmount. "It's a sample sale, with merchandise that had slipped through the cracks."

See what you can find today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more about the store and its history at rockmount.com.

Patricia Calhoun
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword, Denver’s News and Arts weekly, in 1977; she’s been the editor there ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly Colorado Public Television roundtable Colorado Inside Out, the former president of the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies -- a post that got her an unexpected interview with former President Bill Clinton in front of a thousand people (while she was in flip-flops) -- and played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Rockmount Ranch Wear
More Info
More Info

1626 Wazee St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-629-7777

www.rockmount.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >