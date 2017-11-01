 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
A wall dedicated to work by Chaesdegango.
A wall dedicated to work by Chaesdegango.
Mike Maxwell

A New Chapter for Ron Chidester, aka Chaesdegango, at West Side Books

Westword Staff | November 1, 2017 | 8:49am
AA

Last month we published a piece by onetime Denverite Mike Maxwell, wondering what had happened to Chaesdegango, an artist who was once a fixture on the local scene. Maxwell had discovered Chaesdegango's work in the early ’80s, colorful acrylic pieces hanging on the walls of the long-gone Muddy Waters coffeehouse "that put me in mind of my favorite moderns of Europe’s 'whimsical school' — Klee, Kandinsky and Miró — but infused with a decidedly contemporary air, à la Keith Haring, say," he recalled.

Maxwell collected many Chaesdegango pieces; a wall of his home in Montezuma County is dedicated to them. But over the few years, he'd lost track of the artist.

Maxwell need wonder no more: The artist, using his given name of Ron Chidester, has a new show, Birdwhistles, opening this weekend at the venerable West Side Books, 3434 West 32nd Avenue. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 5.

Will the legendary Chaesdegango be there? Stay tuned.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >