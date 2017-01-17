menu

Rosehouse Will Blossom on "Weirdo South Broadway" in February


Rosehouse Will Blossom on "Weirdo South Broadway" in February

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7:50 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Rosehouse will bring the green to South Broadway.
Courtesy of Lynn Flanagan-Till
A A

Lynn Flanagan-Till thinks Denver's retail scene needs more crazy plant ladies like her. A partner in R.L. Linden & Co., a locally formulated all-natural and non-toxic beauty line, Flanagan-Till will soon fill that exacting role in the South Broadway space recently vacated by the eclectic boutique Ironwood with a new venture she’s calling Rosehouse. But even as she transforms the space according to her herbalist’s vision, she hopes the essence of Ironwood’s magical presence will continue to breathe life into the room. For Flanagan-Till, it’s all about preserving the Baker neighborhood’s underground vibe.

Ironwood, which carried R.L. Linden products, was a haven for Flanagan-Till, as it was for numerous fans who felt at home in the inspirational store. When owner Aly Two Eagles decided to close its doors, she approached Flanagan-Till about taking over the storefront.

Related Stories

“She carried my products, and I lived in Baker for a long time and had been a customer and fan of Ironwood,” explains Flanagan-Till. “She sold my first perfume, which was inspired by Ironwood and its scent of succulents and old books. My company was only a year old then, and Ironwood was just a small, local store, but the perfume really grew a cult following and was even showcased in Paris Vogue.

Herbalist Lynn Flanagan-Till creates a potion.
Lynn Flanagan-Till

“Aly and I are both creative, crazy plant ladies,” she continues. “I couldn't say no. My idea was for more of a plant store and apothecary.” To that end, Flanagan-Till plans to expand on Ironwood’s living green elements by focusing more directly on plants, their purposes and how to love and grow them.

“I don't want to copy Ironwood, but I do want to honor what Aly built in that space, and plants are a big part of it," Flanagan-Till explains. "I know she had done well with her plant selection, and I love the feeling and look they give to the store. Right now, we don't have a curated plant store like the one I’m imagining here in Denver.”

As Two Eagles clears the floor through January to make room for Rosehouse, Flanagan-Till will begin by moving R.L. Linden’s operations into the back of the building. Along with plants, she hopes to stock her shelves with R.L. Linden and other brands of natural beauty products, herbal teas, home goods and growing supplies. “I'm a straight-up plant nerd and herbalist,” Flanagan-Till admits. “And growing up as a Denver punk and believer in the DIY way of doing things, I think that any plant you have is better for the earth and better for you. This is my opportunity to help and give back to the community: Let’s take care of the weirdo South Broadway and keep it alive.”

Rosehouse is scheduled for a soft opening in mid-February. In the meantime, visit Rosehouse on Instagram; a Rosehouse website is also in the works.

Susan Froyd
Denver native Susan Froyd studied English, Art and finally Journalism at Metro State University of Denver, and also managed movie theaters, sold art supplies and was a buyer in the stationery and greeting card industry, before landing at the weekly Denver newspaper Westword as Arts and Culture Editor in 1992. Twenty-two years of coverage later, she’s still at it and not over her love affair with Denver’s cultural scene. Not so much a critic as she is a cheerleader for the city’s fine- and performing-arts communities, Susan feels privileged to serve all the vibrant artists in all disciplines who make our town a more engaging place to live.
