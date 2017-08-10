Rugged Maniac Makes Fire, Mud, Exhaustion and Claustrophobia "Fun"

Calling all weekend warriors and “rugged maniacs”: It’s time to get down and dirty. For the sixth time in the event’s seven-year history, the Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle Course is returning to the Denver metro area. More than 25 obstacles will be set up along a brand-new course in Lakewood this Saturday, August 12. Unlike similar obstacle-course races, however, the Rugged Maniac is designed so that everybody — runners and spectators — have a comfortable and participatory experience.

“The biggest difference [with] the Rugged Maniac is that we’re more of a fun run,” says Rugged Maniac race director Tim Torigian. “We believe there’s a fine line between having a challenging experience and something that becomes too extreme.”

Torigian adds that while on the Rugged Maniac course, participants won’t need to fear any sort of electrocution, tear gas chambers or anything else that might put them in “physical danger,” like some of the other endurance runs out there. “When we designed our course, we wanted it to be attainable for everyone, not just the elite athlete.”