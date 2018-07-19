Sally Centigrade Pairs Artists and Musicians for Mile High Mixtape

Scott Bailey and Myah Mazcara of the defiantly lowbrow gallery Sally Centigrade recruited their friend and Colorado Public Radio OpenAir host Alicia "Bruce" Trujillo to curate a show matching visual artists with acts across genres – from hip-hop, rock and Americana bands to a marching outfit – to create a series of faux concert posters promoting the exhibit itself, Mile High Mixtape: Vol. 1.

The show, which opens tonight, Thursday, July 19, was timed to launch in the middle of Denver's music festival season, between the Westword Music Showcase and the Underground Music Showcase.

EXPAND "Riot Johnny" is named after the Nuns of Brixton's late drummer, Johnny Bender, who died on July 17. Lindsey Kuhn

The hope is that by bringing artists from these two often isolated creative disciplines together, future collaborations might emerge, says Trujillo.