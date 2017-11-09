Review: Scott Young Looks at Love at K Contemporary

An unusual fine-art venue opened last weekend in the spot vacated earlier this year by the Mike Wright Gallery on Wazee Street. Occupying all three levels of the building are three separate galleries with intertwined ownership arrangements. In Denver, we're familiar with co-op galleries, but that’s not what this is — instead, it’s a co-op of galleries.

Two existing Denver galleries, Abend and Gallery 1261, both moved from their former locations to this space, bringing in a brand-new operation, K Contemporary; the fledgling enterprise is the brainchild of abstract painter Doug Kacena. One of the most innovative aspects of the arrangement is that the galleries are not assigned specific locations within the capacious building, but will switch spaces as required by the exhibition needs of each.

For the grand opening, K Contemporary has taken the lead position, filling the lobby and the main-floor rooms with a spectacular solo, Scott Young: Gas Light Love Bomb, which comprises conceptual art done with electronics, photos and lighted glass tubes that are filled with luminescent gases, including neon. The show cogently tells the story of a romance, or romance in general, by setting up discrete sections modeled on an oratorio. The prelude to the love story is in the lobby, and then the show breaks into the three phases of the oratorio in the gallery proper.