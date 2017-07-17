menu

See What You Missed on Another Hot Weekend in Denver

Five Arty Things to Do This Week Around Denver


See What You Missed on Another Hot Weekend in Denver

Monday, July 17, 2017 at 4:50 p.m.
By Westword Staff
See What You Missed on Another Hot Weekend in Denver
Brandon Marshall
In summer, Denver's calendar is so packed you can't begin to hit all the festivals, markets, parties and celebrations around town. So this past weekend, we did it all for you. Keep reading for a look at four events in Denver we visited July 14 through July 16, with links to the slideshows.

Scraps Launch Party Celebrates a New Food-Waste Program

 Frida Kahlo celebrated by Westwood Food Cooperative

Street Artist WK Interact Opening at Black Book Gallery

What's a Brüfrou? A Great Time for Beer and Food Lovers!

