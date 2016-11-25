Seven Places to See Holiday Lights in Denver This Weekend

The Brown Palace is decked out for the holidays. Stevie Crecelius

Though the temperature has dropped and we've gotten some snow, it won't quite feel like the holidays until Christmas lights start twinkling around Denver. Many of the biggest light displays in town kick off this weekend, including downtown Denver's Grand illumination and Blossoms of Light at the Botanic Gardens. But there are other, less-visited hidden gems. Keep reading for where you can get lit this weekend and on through Christmas.

Union Station gets lit on November 25. Visit Denver

Downtown Denver’s Grand Illumination

Friday, November 25

This spectacular event illuminates the downtown landscape, from Denver Union Station to Civic Center Park, and all along the 16th Street Mall. Spectators can choose any downtown viewing spot they'd like; for families, we recommend the Denver Pavilions, which offers easy post-lighting access to restaurants, shops and a holiday carousel. The countdown begins at 6:30 p.m., and all of the holiday lights go live together. Denver Union Station is particularly spectacular, with brightly colored floodlights brightening the historic structure. Grand Illumination is free, and the lights are lit nightly through the holiday season. For more information, visit the event website.

Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms

Starting Friday, November 25

For a more rustic vibe, head to the Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms for animal and insect light sculptures, a magical enchanted forest, craft nights (during select evenings), lighted tunnels, hayrides and tasty treats. And don't miss the sixty-foot cottonwood tree with more than 35,000 lights. Tickets are available online or at the ticket booth in the Chatfield Farms parking lot; the holiday spectacle runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. daily through January 1. For more information, visit the event's website.

The Denver Botanic Gardens will glow this weekend. Scott Dressel-Martin

Blossoms of Light

Denver Botanic Gardens

Starting Friday, November 25

Through January 1, the Denver Botanic Gardens invites everyone to its York Street location from 5:30 to 9 p.m. daily to embrace the holiday season at Blossoms of Light. This annual display features over a million colorful lights draped in designs throughout the site. Enjoy sparkling passages and new displays — all enhanced through HoloSpex glasses; warm drinks and tasty treats will be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Denver Botanic Gardens website. Buy tickets online or at the Bonfils-Stanton Visitor Center; members receive two complimentary tickets to both Blossoms of Light at York Street and Trail of Lights at Chatfield Farms.

Zoo Lights

Denver Zoo

Previews November 25 and November 26

Preview weekend for the Denver Zoo's annual Zoo Lights offers a sneak peek of the illuminated park, all sixty acres of it, complete with animal encounters and Santa meet-and-greets. The previews run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. both days; Zoo Lights officially opens on December 2 and will run daily through January 1. Find out more here.

LoHi Holiday Lighting

Saturday, November 26

Head to the Little Man Ice Cream Plaza in LoHi for the Christmas tree and Menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m., and stick around for hayrides, pictures with Santa, caroling, free food, live music and more. Festivities last till 9; find out more at Little Man's website.

Keep reading for more places to see lights through the end of the year.

