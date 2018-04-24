Shiny Garden Sows Seeds of Diversity Through Geek Culture

Monsters, muggles and wizards attracted Nikki Ebright to the Harry Potter series, and she fell in love with the books' themes: People should take care of each other, and their character and the choices they make shape the world. Soon she was fully immersed in geek culture, where she found herself increasingly troubled by a lack of representation of people of color and varying gender identities and sexualities, a "graying of the fandom," as she dubs it.

When she created her own company, Shiny Productions, to bring a Harry Potter Event to Denver, she decided to address the problem head on. "There's a greater rainbow of fans out in the world, and they're not being reflected in the demographics that are showing up at our events," she says. So she set out to make geek events more inclusive of people of varying races, sexualities and gender identities, all while trying to avoid being yet another overly privileged white savior.

Arts and crafts at WhimsyCon. Coleen Bement