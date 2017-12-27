Five Things to Know About Silverton Mountain This Season

Silverton Mountain kicks off its sixteenth season with guided skiing — and a big New Year’s weekend — on Thursday, December 28. “We continue to be committed to providing access to some of the most exciting adventure terrain anywhere,” says co-owner Jen Brill. “But don’t just take our word for it: This year’s Warren Miller film, Line of Descent, features Silverton Mountain in its closing segment.”

Here are five things you need to know about Silverton this season:

1. Silverton’s notorious logo, featuring a skier tumbling off a cliff, should tell you all you need to know: There’s nothing for beginners here, and even experts are required to travel the mountain with a guide for most of the season, which runs $179 per person (lift tickets during the unguided season, March 30 through April 8, are $69). “Silverton Mountain is on the bucket list for skiers and snowboarders from around the world because it offers some of the most exciting adventure skiing you can find anywhere,” Brill says. “The mountain features everything from steep glades to narrow couloirs to big open bowls, with an average annual snowfall in excess of 400 inches. Combine this with a limited number of skiers/riders during our Thursday-through-Sunday operating schedule, and you have an opportunity to score some of the best snow conditions on the planet. Some people worry that they will slow down a group or be slowed down by a person, but the truth is most people find old friends or make new travel partners while visiting.”