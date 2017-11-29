Review: Three Solos Add Up at Spark Gallery

Spark Gallery, the city’s oldest artists’ co-op, usually fills the three discrete areas in its intimate space with a trio of heterogenous solos that often don’t jibe together. That’s the nature of co-ops, with each artist doing his or her own thing. But this time there’s a sense of harmoniousness, since the three featured artists are all looking at a real subject from the perspective of its intangible qualities or characteristics.



[related stories]



In Sue Simon’s Awareness, a solo installed in the west gallery, the underlying idea is translating consciousness into an abstract visual language. Setting the tone is a five-panel set of paintings collectively titled “Our Five Senses,” with individual panels dedicated to “taste,” “smell,” “sight,” “hearing” and “touch.” As in her signature approach, Simon nods to science here, but the notations, symbols and equations struck me as being more recessive than usual. In contrast, the painting “Indecision (General Uncertainty Principle)” is scientific content writ large, with an oversized equation running sideways up the center; toward the bottom on the right, Simon has pushed out a square panel that violates the rectangular shape of the painting.