Spooky Time-Lapse Videos Capture the Most Haunted Places in Colorado

EXPAND These time-lapse videos by Studio C3 are not for the faint of heart. David Kaufman, Studio C3

Denver-based videography company Studio C3 has been making insane time-lapse videos of the most haunted places in Denver. Using a Gh4 camera, photographer David Kaufman made his way around the Mile High, showcasing a quartet of spooky spots. The fantastic four: the Molly Brown House, the Croke-Patterson Mansion, the Brown Palace Hotel and the Lumber Baron Inn. A separate time-lapse captures another haunted spot in the state: the stagecoach-stop ruins in Penrose, which include the legend of a "gray lady" guarding the space.

"Do I believe in ghosts? Yes, I'd say I'm more of a believer in ghosts than a non-believer," says Kaufman. "Much more of a haunted vibe in Penrose. I didn't really get the spooks from the haunted houses or hotels in Denver...maybe because I didn't actually go into any of them. That was more of a practice of, can I film these places in a way that captures a haunted vibe that they embody? It was fun to learn the history and stories about these places by researching them before I went out to film."

That's what led him to Penrose. "The old Glendale stagecoach station — I really just wanted to drive out and see if it was still there," he explains. "I didn't get a haunted vibe from here until we were leaving and it was getting dark. I was with a buddy, and both of us, in separate instances, thought we saw something out of our peripherals, but when we turned to look, spooked that it could have been the gray lady, we realized it was a tree trunk that appeared white as the sun was nearly down."

He continues: "Also, when we were walking up the path to my car — the gravel road out to the old stone station is nearly washed out — we walked through warm and cold patches of air most of the way back. It was warm that day, and, as it normally gets cooler at night, I figured it was just the night air coming in, but in the back of my mind I was a little spooked. I kept looking back through the trees hoping we might see something as we got further away."

Enjoy the haunted time-lapse videos of Studio C3. And try not to get too spooked.