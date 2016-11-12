menu

Star Wars Costume Exhibit Opening at Denver Art Museum


Star Wars Costume Exhibit Opening at Denver Art Museum

Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 8:08 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Long before Donald Trump, there was the O.G. Lord of Darkness, the Demon of Doom, a man who has instilled fear in millions of little nerds, the bad dad himself, Darth Vader.

On Sunday, November 13, the Denver Art Museum will give us the chance to see Darth Vader and other Star Wars characters up close at the Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibit.

"This gallery basically is looking at form and function," said Saul Sopoci Drake, exhibitions project director at the Smithsonian, to us during an exhibit preview. "What that means is showing these guys as they are originally intended to be: in action."

The actual costumes used by different characters will be arranged in a way that looks like they're fighting to give visitors a sense that they're participants in the battle, too, Sopoci Drake said.

There will even be a push-button interactive display (which Sopoci Drake likens to a Rock'em Sock'em Robot) that allows visitors to manipulate different scenes and "do their part to help the Jedi."

And, yes, there will be lightsabers.

The exhibit runs through April 2, 2017. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the DAM's website.

Related Location

Denver Art Museum
100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway
Denver, CO 80204

720-865-5000

www.denverartmuseum.org

