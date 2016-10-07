menu

Start Dreaming of a Drag Queen Christmas at the Paramount

The Thirteen Best Film Events in Denver in October


Friday, October 7, 2016 at 1:22 p.m.
By Keith Garcia
Some of your favorite drag superstars will be tucking the halls with boughs of folly just in time for Christmas.
‘Tis the season (although some might say it's too early) to start thinking of snow, mistletoe, eggnog and opening those presents wrapped under the tree — while wearing high heels and caked makeup. Tickets are now on sale for A Drag Queen Christmas, coming November 26 to the Paramount Theater.

Get ready to jingle your bells when these jingling belles sing, dance and lip sync their way into your holiday hearts, performing traditional classics and new songs while delivering fierce attitude and a little something for your “naughty” list.

Hosted by Ru Paul's Drag Race Season 8  musical dynamo Thorgy Thor (although unaffiliated with that series), the show includes Thor's season sisters Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls and Chi Chi Devayne, while All-Stars 2 beast Alyssa Edwards dances her way onto the lineup with Roxxxy Andrews (also on All Stars 2), Pearl (Season 7) and superstar Latrice Royale (Season 4) bringing up the rear.

You can open one of your presents early when A Drag Queen Christmas unwraps at the Paramount Theater, 1621 Glenarm Place, at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 26. Tickets start at $20 and go as high as $150 for special VIP meet-and-greet packages. Get yours and more information at dragfans.com.

Paramount Theatre
1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202

303-623-0106

www.paramountdenver.com

