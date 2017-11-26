Steamboat Ski Resort opened on Wednesday, November 22, kicking off the first season under new ownership: KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown & Company. They bought the resort in July in a purchase that also included Winter Park operations and a total of thirteen North American resorts. For the most part, though, it should be business as usual at Steamboat this year...although you can look for big season-pass news from the resort group before the 2018-2019 season.

Here are five things to know about Steamboat this season:

1. The long-running Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club (which celebrates its 105th annual Winter Carnival February 7-11) has helped send 89 local athletes to the Winter Olympics, Paralympics and Special Olympics to date. “We’re heavily focused on Olympics this year,” says Steamboat spokeswoman Nicole Miller. “I think one of the coolest stories is that Steamboat will likely have two sets of born-and-raised siblings compete in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. Arielle and Taylor Gold compete in halfpipe snowboarding. Bryan and Taylor Fletcher make up half the U.S. Nordic Combined team. Steamboat has 89 Winter Olympians who have trained here at some point during their careers.” To celebrate, Miller recommends a visit to the Olympic Heritage display in the Thunderhead lodge, taking a run down Heavenly Daze with Olympian Billy Kidd, and taking a bump clinic with Olympian Nelson Carmichael on his namesake run (both are free; for a schedule, visit steamboat.com).