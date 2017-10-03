Review: Company Is Quite a Party at Aurora Fox

It’s Bobby’s 35th birthday, and his friends are throwing a party. He’s single; his friends are married. Company, a musical by Stephen Sondheim now at the Arvada Fox, consists of a series of scenes between couples, with Bobby almost always the observer, as well as the occasional scene in which he’s with a lover. A temporary lover. Turning 35 represents an existential crisis for Bobby, although his aversion to commitment is never really explained in the script. He just seems a bit aloof, a bit narcissistic, envying his friends’ married state but constantly probing the weaknesses and rifts in their relationships. But then Joanne, the oldest and most multiply divorced of the women, belts out her famous drunken salute to “The Ladies Who Lunch” — a wealthy, aimless class of which she’s certainly a prime example — and Bobby is jolted into the realization that perhaps he does, indeed, long for the warmth and companionship of a life partner.

First produced in 1970, Company feels somewhat of its time. The play is a meditation on married life, Bobby’s singleness, and relationships between men and women in general, but in a very limited way. Everyone’s white; everyone’s straight; these people might have professions, but we’ve no idea what they are — and certainly no one is worried about money. The couples love each other, but in song after song (brilliant song, it must be noted), the men regret and the women fret — the men because of their loss of freedom, the women over their partners’ shortcomings. A new version of Company is currently being hatched in London, in which Bobby becomes Bobbie and all the action is seen from a woman’s viewpoint. Sondheim, notoriously protective of his work, miraculously okayed this version, just as he okayed the wonderful gypsy-music-inflected Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street that showed at the Denver Center in May 2016. The revamped Company could be just as successful, but we won’t know until it opens next year.