Steve Martin and Martin Short Announce Red Rocks Show

Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short just announced on Tuesday, January 23, that they will be co-headlining an evening of comedy at Red Rocks this summer.
The event, dubbed "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life," will start at 8 p.m. August 6, and will include supporting acts Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The premise of the night calls for the two comedians to reminisce about their show-biz past and offer up a mix of straight standup and musical numbers.
Tickets, which start at $59.50, go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. Given the long and legendary careers of these two, they could go fast.
Purchase them at Live Nation, AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!