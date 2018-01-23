 


Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life" to Red Rocks in August.EXPAND
Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life" to Red Rocks in August.
Wochit Entertainment

Steve Martin and Martin Short Announce Red Rocks Show

Westword Staff | January 23, 2018 | 10:28am
AA

Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short just announced on Tuesday, January 23, that they will be co-headlining an evening of comedy at Red Rocks this summer.

The event, dubbed "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life," will start at 8 p.m. August 6, and will include supporting acts Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko.

The premise of the night calls for the two comedians to reminisce about their show-biz past and offer up a mix of straight standup and musical numbers.

Tickets, which start at $59.50, go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. Given the long and legendary careers of these two, they could go fast.

Purchase them at Live Nation, AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

