Steve Martin and Martin Short Announce Red Rocks Show

Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life" to Red Rocks in August.

Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short just announced on Tuesday, January 23, that they will be co-headlining an evening of comedy at Red Rocks this summer.

The event, dubbed "An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life," will start at 8 p.m. August 6, and will include supporting acts Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko.